Millsaps Next President

It's not clear what caused the dots. Based on previous photos, it is apparent that whatever caused them happened after Trump's New Hampshire rally.
Following Trump's win at the Iowa caucuses, the MSNBC anchor aimed to burst his supporters' bubble with analysis of a new poll.
It was inspired by Habba's courtroom admission.
The former president unleashed an onslaught of attacks against the writer suing him for defamation.
Neal Katyal drew a direct line between the former president and the harassment of officials involved in his legal cases.
The sentiment was allegedly expressed by then-candidate Trump in November 2016.
The GOP presidential candidate was asked, "How do you feel about your party's front-runner being held liable for sexual abuse?"
Today, unknown partisans bomb railway lines across Russia, the EU rebukes Germany for unilaterally pledging aid to Ukraine and Russia bombards Ukraine with missiles and drones with strikes in Odesa and Kharkiv.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to show that Russia is not interested in serious peace negotiations with Ukraine and remains steadfast in its aggressive intentions towards the Baltic countries, according to a new report from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) dated Jan. 16.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that an earlier jury had already decided the former president sexually abused columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s. Trump left court before opening statements, jetting to a New Hampshire political rally as Carroll's lawyer accused the Republican presidential frontrunner of using “the world's biggest microphone” to destroy her reputation and turn his supporters again
In conservative Pella, 57%, 55%, 62% and 66% of Republican voters wanted someone else. | Opinion
The former president told another whopper after winning the Republican caucuses.
Rolling Stone spoke with diehard Trump supporters who waited hours in the snow to watch the former president stump in New Hampshire
"The accuracy is unsatisfactory," one analyst wrote. China has been watching the Kinzhal keenly as it faces off against US Patriot systems in Ukraine.
Former US president Donald Trump has started an electoral journey that he hopes will take him back to the White House, but do you want him there?
In what direction will the Russian and Ukrainian armies develop, and where will the main battles be fought in 2024?
According to the documents, in a worst-case scenario, Russia could follow up a win in Ukraine by attacking NATO's eastern flank.
To say nothing of his four indictments, Joe Scarborough says the former president simply isn't the politician he once was The post ‘Morning Joe’ Thinks Trump Is Going to Disappoint His Voters From 8 Years Ago: ‘Tired,’ ‘Spent’ and Just ‘Playing the Hits’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
"In other words: Russia is a State of Mind," one X user commented on the viral billboard.
The mood among top minds in finance on the impact on investors from another Trump presidency is cautiously optimistic, at best.