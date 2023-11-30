Milton District Hospital Auxiliary Contributes $100,000 to Support Milton District Hospital

At their annual general meeting, the Milton District Hospital Auxiliary (MDHA) presented a $100,000 cheque to Halton Healthcare's Milton District Hospital (MDH).

Acknowledging the MDHA's remarkable achievements, Janet Skupsky, Chief Operating Officer at Milton District Hospital, extended congratulations on another highly successful year. She highlighted the diverse fundraising efforts of MDHA volunteers, including contributions from the Gift Shop, 50/50 draws, plant sales, and the immensely popular Strawberry Fair.

Skupsky emphasized the crucial role played by MDHA volunteers, noting their substantial support throughout the hospital, from welcoming visitors at the entrance to assisting in various clinics. She highlighted their involvement in programs such as the Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP), providing vital assistance and encouragement to frail elderly inpatients.

Expressing gratitude for the unwavering commitment of the volunteers, Michele Leroux, Chief Human Resources Officer at Halton Healthcare, stated, "We can't thank our amazing volunteers enough for their incredible commitment of time, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for their work to help us provide exemplary patient experiences."

During the meeting, accomplishments from the past year were celebrated, and the years of service of individual volunteers were acknowledged.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter