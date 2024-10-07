Hurricane Milton tracker and forecast: Category 3 storm takes aim at Florida

Hurricane Milton strengthened to a Category 3 storm Monday morning as it takes aim at Florida's west coast.

Landfall is expected as a Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Milton is closing in as Floridians are still recovering from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene.





Latest Developments





Oct 7, 8:55 AM

Latest forecast: Landfall expected Wednesday night

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected anywhere between just north of Tampa to south of Sarasota.

PHOTO: Hurricane Milton forecast path map, Oct. 7, 2024. (ABC News)

A record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is forecast for the storm surge-prone city of Tampa. This comes just after Hurricane Helene brought a record storm surge of 6 to 8 feet to Tampa Bay.

PHOTO: Hurricane Milton storm surge map, Oct. 7, 2024. (ABC News)

A hurricane watch was issued for Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from Apalachicola to Key West.



Water inundation from Fort Myers to Tampa could be higher than the record-breaking 7 feet recorded during Helene.



Flooding is also a threat since a separate storm has dumped rain on Florida for the last several days.

PHOTO: Flash flood threat through Thursday morning map, Oct. 7, 2024. (ABC News)





Oct 7, 7:06 AM

Milton strengthens to Category 3

Hurricane Milton early on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of about 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.





Oct 7, 5:25 AM

Milton strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.



A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.

PHOTO: A view of near-empty toilet paper shelves at a Walmart as Hurricane Milton approaches, in Tampa, Florida, Oct. 6, 2024. (Octavio Jones/Reuters)

The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.



Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.



-ABC News’ Max Golembo





Oct 7, 3:41 AM

Milton forecast to be major hurricane

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

PHOTO: This satellite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration taken at 11:36 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton. (NOAA via AP)

“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.