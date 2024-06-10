Milton holds information session on transportation master plan

The Town of Milton values your input and invites you to an information session. Your feedback will help shape the draft recommendations that will steer the future of transportation in our community.

The session will occur on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sherwood Community Centre, 6355 Main St W, Milton.

Milton’s Transportation Master Plan (TMP) update aims to guide all modes of transportation and identify strategic improvements for each mode, working towards a multi-modal future. The project team is now ready to share preliminary recommendations, which have been informed by Milton’s priorities, growth plan, provincial policy directions, and previous public input.

This interactive drop-in-style session is designed for you to ask the project team questions and provide feedback at your own pace. Town staff will be available to present preliminary recommendations for walking, cycling, transit, and road improvements. They are eager to discuss recommended strategies for walking and cycling, transit, traffic safety, and moving goods while gathering your valuable feedback to finalize the Transportation Master Plan update.

The presentation will be posted online for comments prior to the Public Information Centre (PIC) #2, allowing further opportunity for community input.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter