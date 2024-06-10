Milton launches Adopt-a-Park program to enhance green spaces

Milton is set to launch its Adopt-a-Park program in June 2024, inviting community volunteers, local organizations, and residents to join. This initiative is about enhancing the visual appeal of our local parks, roads, and trails and fostering a sense of pride and ownership in our community, making it a more attractive place to live.

"The Town is excited to introduce our new Adopt-a-Park program. This program will allow and encourage local organizations and volunteer groups to partner with the Town of Milton in a joint effort to keep our beautiful community clean and green," expressed Doug Sampano, Commissioner of Community Services.

Highlighting the town's dedication to maintaining green spaces for communal enjoyment, the initiative relies on town staff and seeks support from volunteer groups. Participants in the program will assist in expediting cleanup efforts, fostering a sense of ownership and pride in their community.

Park, trail, or road adopters will commit to hosting biannual cleanup events, aided by tools provided by the Town of Milton, including garbage bags, gloves, and safety guidelines, to ensure the success and safety of the cleanup endeavours.

Interested parties are invited to complete the application form to adopt a park, road, or trail in Milton. This is a simple yet significant step towards strengthening community engagement and preserving the natural beauty of our surroundings. The town is looking forward to your participation.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter