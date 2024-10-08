How Milton made a name for itself as a major hurricane in 49 hours

Milton's impending, potentially damaging impacts on western Florida will not soon be forgotten, nor will its rapid ascension to major hurricane status.

In fact, Milton is now the fastest storm on record to strengthen from a tropical depression to a Category 5 hurricane, taking just 49 hours to do so. The previous record was held by Hurricane Wilma, taking 54 hours to make the same feat.

On Monday, as part of its quick metamorphosis, Milton made an astounding jump from a Category 2 to a Category 5 hurricane within mere hours. At the moment, it boasts maximum, sustained winds of near 285 km/h, making it an "extremely serious threat" to Florida, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center(NHC).

Baron - Milton intensification (new record)

Anyone in Florida this week should take this storm seriously and closely monitor the latest forecasts and alerts from local officials.

Milton propels itself into Category 5 status in a short time

It is an understatement that Milton has under gone rapid intensification over its life cycle.

With many more days to go and some strengthening, Milton is already joining the top-ranked storms in the Atlantic hurricane basin.

So, how did it go from a tropical depression to a menacing, Category 5 hurricane in under 50 hours?

Milton developed on Saturday as a tropical depression and quickly intensified into a hurricane during the day on Sunday.

Milton rapid intensification timeline_Oct. 7

Favourable environmental conditions, along with very warm ocean waters, have allowed the system to continue intensifying as it heads east toward Florida. The storm rapidly picked up major hurricane status early Monday morning, with additional strengthening that led to a Category 5 upgrade by 12 p.m.

Its greatest, maximum pressure drop in 24 hours for Milton was 84 millibars, occurring from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. The current record belongs to Hurricane Wilma, which dropped 97 millibars in a 24-hour time period.

It is the strongest hurricane to form in the Gulf of Mexico this late in the calendar year, and is tied for the sixth-strongest hurricane in the Atlantic basin overall.

Development timeline

U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) outlined an area of interest on Sept. 26

Developed into Tropical Depression 14 on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. EDT

Became a tropical storm 2.4 hours later, and was named Milton at 1:25 pm EDT

Milton developed into a hurricane on Oct. 6 at 2 pm EDT

On Monday, Oct. 7, at 5 am EDT, Milton increased in strength to a Category 2 hurricane

Two hours later, Milton became a major hurricane, reaching Category 3 status

At 9:05 a.m. EDT, Milton strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane

At 11:55 a.m. EDT, Milton strengthened into a Category 5 storm

Milton is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane, marking the fourth time that two major hurricanes made landfall in Florida in the same year.

Milton storm surge forecast Wednesday to Thursday_Oct. 7

Tampa Bay, Fla., is forecast to see its highest storm surge ever, reaching as high as 3-4.6 metres (10-15 feet) above ground. It will likely Tampa Bay's most destructive, landfalling hurricane.

With files from Matthew Grinter, a meteorologist at The Weather Network, and Nathan Howes, a digital journalist at The Weather Network.