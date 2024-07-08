Milton promotes water safety during National Drowning Prevention Week

During the National Drowning Prevention Week, from July 21-27, the Town of Milton will offer free "Swim to Survive" lessons and host a lifesaving educational fair to raise water safety awareness in the local community.

This week, organized annually by the Lifesaving Society, emphasizes the importance of practicing safe water habits.

Residents can register for free 30-minute "Swim to Survive" lessons at Rotary Park Pool on Sunday, July 21, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., which aim to help inexperienced and new swimmers feel more confident around water. The lessons adhere to the Swim to Survive guidelines.

Additionally, the Town will host a Lifesaving Educational Fair on the same day, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rotary Park. Lifeguards will be on-site to provide water safety education and resources, including basic CPR (adult and infant), throwing an aid with a line, and how to call 9-1-1.

A free competition for past participants of the Town's lifesaving programs, including Bronze Star, Bronze Medallion, and Bronze Cross, will be held on Friday, July 26, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Rotary Park Pool. This event will serve as a refresher on lifesaving skills, with participants facing rescue simulations to put their training into practice.

