Milton Public Library enhances accessibility and inclusivity with new policy updates

The Milton Public Library has unveiled a series of policy updates to create a more welcoming environment for all community members.

The most notable change involves simplifying the process for obtaining a library card. Adults and teens will now find it considerably easier to access library resources, as proof of identification is no longer required for card registration. This adjustment, implemented last month, is a strategic move to eliminate barriers and ensure that all individuals can freely enjoy the library's collections and services.

While the registration process for children remains unchanged, safety and security remain top priorities. Parents or guardians must still provide identification for their children to receive a library card, ensuring the safety of younger members.

In a significant move towards inclusivity, the Milton Public Library now offers complimentary membership with full borrowing privileges to individuals residing on First Nations reserves in Ontario. This initiative underscores the library's commitment to supporting First Nations communities and encouraging exploration of its comprehensive offerings.

To simplify access further, the library has established clear age categories: Children (birth to 12), Teens (13 to 17), and Adults (18 and older). These categories clarify eligibility and facilitate smoother access to age-appropriate resources and services.

Patrons can quickly obtain an e-card through the MPL's website or mobile app, available on both the Google Play Store and the App Store. This digital approach allows patrons to store their library e-cards directly in the app. It provides seamless access to various services, from borrowing books to accessing digital resources or participating in library events.

For those who prefer physical interaction, in-person applications are accepted at the Main Library, Beaty Branch, or Sherwood Branch during operating hours, ensuring accessibility for all community members.

Sarah Douglas-Murray, CEO of the Milton Public Library, emphasized the library's commitment to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment. "Our aim is to foster a library environment that is as welcoming and inclusive as possible," she stated. "By streamlining our card registration process and establishing clear membership categories, we are actively working towards eliminating obstacles and enriching the lives of all our patrons."

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter