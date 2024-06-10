Milton Public Library unveils trio of summer initiatives for youth

Milton Public Library is delighted to announce a trio of engaging initiatives starting June 22, designed to enrich the community's youth: the annual Read and Ride program in partnership with Milton Transit, the TD Summer Reading Club, and the Summer Giving Campaign.

These programs promote literacy, community involvement, and accessible transportation throughout the summer months.

The Read and Ride program, which will start on June 22, is a collaborative effort between Milton Transit and the Milton Public Library and offers free transit rides to youth aged 16 and under. Upon boarding, participants must show the bus driver a validated Milton Public Library card. Free transit validation stickers will be available at all Milton Public Library branches.

The Milton Public Library will launch the TD Summer Reading Club, Canada's most extensive bilingual summer reading program. This year's theme, "To the Stars," invites young readers to embark on an interstellar journey through reading. Participants can join the TD Summer Reading Club using Beanstack to receive a digital notebook and web access code, enhancing their online experience with book reviews, jokes, and interactions with peers across Canada.

The Summer Giving Campaign, in partnership with the MCRC, also commences on June 22. This initiative supports the Infant Food Bank and encourages library patrons to donate high-demand items like baby food and diapers. Participants can earn weekly entry codes for prize draws by making qualified donations at any library branch, promoting community support and engagement.

The launch event will occur on June 22, 2024, from 1:15 PM to 4:00 PM at the Main Library at 1010 Main Street East, Milton, Ontario. Mayor Gordon Krantz will be present to give opening remarks and cut the ribbon to announce the program and activities officially. The day's activities will commence at 1:30 PM, including outdoor and indoor games, crafts, a scavenger hunt, and various information booths for the TD Summer Reading Club.

"The Read and Ride program, along with the TD Summer Reading Club and the Summer Giving Campaign, collectively exemplify our commitment to enhancing educational opportunities and community access for our younger residents. By merging the resources of the Milton Public Library with free transit, and providing engaging reading and giving opportunities, we empower our youth to explore, grow, and contribute positively to our community all summer long," said Sarah Douglas-Murray, CEO/Chief Librarian, Milton Public Library.

"With every passing summer, the Read and Ride program continues to grow more popular with the youth in our community," remarked Tony D'Alessandro, Director, Milton Transit. "The program provides youth the opportunity to explore the Town while taking advantage of the many programs and resources offered by the Milton Public Library.

"The Summer Giving Campaign, in partnership with Milton Public Library, directly supports local families through the Infant Food Bank. This initiative is crucial for fostering community support and ensuring food security in Halton, enhancing our collective impact on the well-being of our community," added Becky Andrade, Executive Director, MCRC.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter