Milton Resident Strikes Gold with $50,000 Win

Megan Almeyda, a long-time lottery player from Milton, is reveling in her newfound fortune after clinching the $50,000 top prize in the INSTANT CROSSWORD.

Having dedicated approximately 30 years to playing the lottery, Megan expressed her delight during her visit to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto, where she collected her substantial winnings. "This is my first major win, and it's truly a remarkable feeling," she shared with excitement.

Detailing the serendipitous moment, Megan recounted, "I was at the store to buy tickets and noticed there were three CROSSWORDS left, so I decided to grab them all. Upon scratching all 11 words at home, I couldn't believe my luck. I immediately called my daughter over, and together, we verified the ticket on the OLG app. I was in shock!"

The $50,000 windfall marks a significant milestone for Megan, who now plans to allocate her winnings towards settling some bills and fulfilling her travel aspirations. "It's overwhelming and surreal," she concluded with gratitude.

INSTANT CROSSWORD, available for a modest $3 per play, offers players the chance to win the top prize of $50,000, with odds of winning any prize standing at 1 in 3.91. Megan's winning ticket was purchased at Mac's on Bronte Street in Milton, adding another layer of local excitement to her fortunate stroke of luck.

Saeed Akhtar, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter