Milton seeks public input to enhance website user experience

The Town of Milton is asking residents and businesses for feedback on their experiences with its website, Milton.ca, before implementing improvements to streamline information access and online services.

According to the 2022 Citizen Engagement Survey, Milton.ca is the most utilized platform for residents and businesses, with approximately 1.5 million visits recorded in 2023 alone.

The town's objectives for website enhancement include building a robust, secure platform capable of consistently delivering online services and disseminating information. Additionally, they aim to enhance user experience by updating functionalities, improving navigation, and optimizing content.

The initiative seeks to increase the efficiency and accessibility of online services, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction. User input will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of these improvements.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to share their feedback by visiting LetsTalkMilton.ca and completing the survey before April 15, 2024. As an incentive, the first 250 survey participants will receive a $10 coupon redeemable for participation in Town of Milton recreational activities.

Troy McHarg, Commissioner of Corporate Services at the Town of Milton, emphasized the town's commitment to prioritizing user experience. "At the Town, we aim to enhance the customer service experience and be a digital-first organization," he stated. "We are improving Milton.ca so that users can more easily find information, access services, and complete daily tasks. Throughout, we are making the user experience our top priority."

Shazia Nazir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter