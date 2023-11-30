Milton Transit Expands Services to 401 Industrial Business Park with New Route

In a move aimed at enhancing public transportation accessibility, Milton Transit has announced the addition of a fixed-route bus service to the 401 Industrial Business Park, effective January 2, 2024.

The newly introduced Route 1, "High Point," will operate on a fixed schedule during weekdays, ensuring riders benefit from predictable and frequent services along key routes, including Ontario Street North, Steeles Avenue East, Regional Road 25, and Park Hill Drive. This development significantly shifts from the current exclusive reliance on Milton Transit OnDemand within the 401 Industrial Zone.

Commuters can now expect buses on Route 1 High Point to run every 20 minutes during morning and afternoon peak periods, providing increased convenience. For mid-day travel, the frequency will be adjusted to every 40 minutes. Notably, weekday evening services from 7:30 p.m. to 10:11 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:10 a.m. to 7:40 p.m. will transition to OnDemand.

Route 1 High Point will maintain crucial linkages with other routes and services at key hubs such as the Milton GO Station and RR25/HWY 401 Park-and-Ride area to facilitate seamless connectivity. Additionally, commuters can anticipate convenient connection points at Conestoga College's Park Hill and Steeles Avenue campuses.

This initiative reflects Milton Transit's commitment to optimizing public transportation networks, providing residents and workers in the 401 Industrial Business Park with enhanced travel options and improved transit experiences.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter