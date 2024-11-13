Milwaukee apartment crash: Stolen vehicle pursuit, crash claims life of innocent driver
A police chase in Milwaukee ended with the death of a 60-year-old man, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt
WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison for forcing three of her children to live with the decomposing body of their dead 8-year-old brother for more than a year in a soiled, roach-infested Houston-area apartment.
Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.
An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b
For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th
The disgraced music mogul listed his Calif. home, which was raided by federal agents in March, for sale on September 8
Ryan Borgwardt, who was reported missing in August, is now believed to be alive "someplace in Europe"
A Remembrance Day ceremony in Sarnia, Ont., was disrupted Monday, police say, by the presence and arrest of multiple alleged members of an outlaw motorcycle gang. Wreath bearers marched along the parade route to the cenotaph where the ceremony took place. Police say "several individuals who were not part of the procession inserted themselves into the wreath-laying line.""They were wearing clothing affiliated with an outlaw motorcycle gang (OMG) and carrying a black wreath in their club colours,"
The family of a 16-year-old from a small northern Ontario community, who was seriously injured when her ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her with his vehicle and then attacked her with a sword, say the past week has been a "big blur."Kaylie Smith remains in hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries, but is in stable condition."It's just like a big blur. It doesn't seem real," said Cindy Smith, Kaylie's mother.Officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Cobalt, Ont. —
A Russian court sentenced a Moscow paediatrician to 5-1/2 years in a penal colony on Tuesday, Russian media said, after the mother of one of her patients publicly denounced her over comments about Russian soldiers in Ukraine. Prosecutors had last week asked for a six-year sentence for Nadezhda Buyanova for spreading "fakes" about the Russian army after the mother recorded a video in which she denounced the 68-year-old doctor over remarks that Buyanova has denied making. Over 1,000 people have been criminally prosecuted in Russia for speaking out against the war, according to rights project OVD-Info, and over 20,000 have been detained for protesting.
The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter
The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Stephan Stowe, was taken into custody on Sunday and is facing charges.
Emily Quint says she would never have pursued the prosecution of the man she alleges sexually assaulted her nearly three years ago if she'd known what she'd go through."The whole process was horrific," said Quint. "The way that it ended, my whole world went up in flames."A year ago, the sexual assault charge was stayed for an unreasonable delay after the trial failed to wrap before the time limit set in the 2016 Supreme Court decision R. v. Jordan. A three-day trial was originally set for July 2
SURREY, B.C. — Mounties in B.C. say they've arrested three men in Surrey believed to be tied to a transnational organized crime group connected to Mexican drug cartels, while four others suspected of trafficking large quantities of drugs, including diverted prescription pills, were arrested in Burnaby.
ZHUHAI, China (AP) — A man who authorities said was upset over his divorce settlement rammed his car into a crowd of people exercising at a sports complex in southern China, killing 35 and severely injuring dozens of others, police said Tuesday.