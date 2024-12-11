Milwaukee County Zoo unveils renovated penguin exhibit
The Milwaukee County Zoo debuted its remodeled Humboldt penguin exhibit. It's the first upgrade since the penguins came to the zoo in the 1980s.
A humpback whale that had been thrilling boaters off Newport Beach, Ca., for several days breached for a prolonged period Sunday, revealing that the mammal is hardly free and thriving. The accompanying Instagram post by Mark Girarde
After nearly a decade of construction, the massive Site C dam is finally generating electricity. But the debate about the megaproject is far from over. While it’s meant to power thousands of homes and electric cars, what is the real cost and who stands to gain? Camille Vernet reports.
A humpback whale makes one of the longest and most unusual migrations ever recorded, raising alarm.
The Shortnose Cisco was thought wiped out by invasive species and overfishing decades ago from where it was known to live, in Lakes Michigan and Huron.
The president-elect offers his spin on permitting reform as Congress debates legislation.
A deepening, low-pressure system in the East and Arctic air from the West will clash over Ontario, and bring another round of significant, lake-effect snow squalls. Some areas are in line for an additional 30-50 cm by Friday
Cold Arctic Air is set to return across Canada bringing changeable weather conditions. Details with Meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
Environmental groups are asking the U.S. government to do more to protect Rocky Mountain grizzly bears before the next Trump administration decides the big bruins’ future. The groups petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday to take steps to connect the bears' separate populations. “Overwhelming scientific consensus agrees that a naturally connected metapopulation of grizzly bears will lead to improved genetic diversity and greater demographic resiliency of the species,” says the petition submitted by Earthjustice lawyers on behalf of 14 groups including the Sierra Club and Humane Society of the United States.
Rain, snow, and winds set to strike eastern Ontario and Quebec, as a 'weather bomb' moves across the region. Brace for localized flooding and the risk for power outages
A pattern change is coming to Ontario, but first, freezing rain will sweep across parts of the province on Monday, making for some slippery commutes
Always check your tree for unwanted guests.
OKAPI WILDLIFE RESERVE, Congo (AP) — Scattered along the banks of the Ituri River, buildings cram together, cranes transport dirt and debris scatters the soil. The patches of trees are a scant reminder that a forest once grew there.
Some of Quebec's water treatment plants are running beyond capacity on a regular basis, with one in Laval, Que., being the worst case according to a watchdog group. This gives the facilities no other choice than to release partially treated water into rivers. The process is allowed by the province.
A unique weather bomb will develop over eastern North America this week, bringing a blast of chilly precipitation with it
By now, almost all grizzly bears in Yellowstone National Park are denned up for the winter. But that doesn’t mean some won’t venture outside their dens between now and spring. The accompanying footage, captured by Trent Sizemore,
More architects are using wood construction for large buildings. A resource economist argues any increase in demand for wood will push commercial growers to better manage forests.
A lack of 'festive' weekend weather will certainly help with holiday plans and travel across southern Ontario, but we have to get through some potent snow squalls first
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $144 million in grants to fund 13 projects in California to help the state wean off fossil fuels and phase out big rigs that run on diesel.
Brace for widespread heavy rain, ice, and windy conditions as a powerful 'weather bomb' takes aim at Atlantic Canada mid-week. There's even the potential for some record-setting warm December temperatures as milder air floods the region
It's bright orange with menacingly sharp teeth. As it floats around on the water, its piercing yellow eyes appear to follow its target no matter where it moves. It also has a propeller for a nose. It's the Goosinator. One of the Goosinators — which are remote-controlled devices used to haze geese — can be found hanging out at Henderson Lake Park in Lethbridge, Alta., where the city has taken a creative approach to goose management."We have a goose-management plan to try to reduce the number of r