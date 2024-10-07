Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon runner injured in 3-vehicle crash
The Cudahy Police Department says one driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash.
The Cudahy Police Department says one driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash.
Police say a driver is recovering from minor injuries after they veered off the road, rolled over an embankment, and landed upside down in their car in a suburban Maple Ridge backyard on Friday.Ridge Meadows RCMP say officers were called to the 14000-block of Mier Drive around noon after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.The dramatic incident, which was captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the vehicle careening over an embankment and becoming airborne before crashing dow
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
A flight was delayed at Manchester Airport after a man "incorrectly" boarded it, EasyJet says.
MERRITT — Police in British Columbia say one person is dead and four others are injured following a serious single-vehicle rollover near Merritt.
Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public
Two people are dead following two separate vehicle crashes in the Comox Valley and Coombs on Friday night, according to RCMP.The first crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of the off-ramp to the Inland Island Highway and Comox Valley Parkway.Comox Valley RCMP said a 33-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "Our hearts go out to t
A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after he stole a cop car Sunday morning, driving it into a park where families and children were gathered, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a statement released Sunday, VPD said officers were called to the area of East Hastings and Semlin Drive around 10:45 a.m. to assist a woman in distress. As they stepped out to help her, a man got into the unattended police SUV and drove off.The vehicle was then driven onto a field at Tem
At first, leasing an electric vehicle may seem like a great idea -- you can cut back on gas costs and they often come with attractive tax credits. However, some experts say it's not as financially...
A 14-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the attack in London.
With the autumn season about to hit, there are lots of things falling, from leaves to car prices. If you are looking for a time to hit the marketplace to find a new car, fall might be the most...
A witness captured the terrifying moment a fire broke out underneath a Frontier Airlines flight as it landed in Las Vegas. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft safely. The incident is under investigation.
I charged a Chevy at Tesla Superchargers for a week, and it went pretty well — but taking up two chargers during a busy time could get awkward.
The German marque's brainy, down-to-earth leader is expert at racing a nearly four-ton truck across a frozen lake. Can he steer the marque’s EV-focused future as adeptly?
Caroline Giuliani, who is the daughter of the former New York City mayor and ardent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani, has revealed how her father responded to her endorsement of Kamala Harris.Giuliani said she has been forced to have “open conversations” with her father since she penned a column in Vanity Fair about her decision to support Harris.“He knows how I feel about all these things,” she said Sunday on MSNBC’s Alex Witt Reports. “I don’t think any of this came as a surprise. I think one thi
Tim Walz deftly handled Fox News’ Shannon Bream’s grilling on abortion rights during his appearance Sunday, calling her attempts to steer the conversation to whether there would be limits to how late the procedure would be allowed a “distraction.”In what was his first solo interview since becoming the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Walz keep his cool and deflect tricky questions.“I have been clear. The restoration of Roe versus Wade is what we're asking,” Walz said when Bream asked him
Meghan Markle looked sensational on Saturday evening as she attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala. For the special occasion, the Duchess recycled her striking Carolina Herrera gown. See photos...
The former president is letting down every Texan and every American by not showing the courage to do the right and principled thing. | Opinion
CNN’s Michael Smerconish asked presidential historian Allan Lichtman about the October surprise and if it ever impacts his prediction for who will win the race for the White House.
Maye Musk was called out by attorneys who warned that her post ‘constitutes the solicitation of a crime’
During the middle of yet another rambling rant about how the 2020 election had been stolen from him, Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that one path to a victory over Kamala Harris is to establish a voting mandate in battleground states.“The only way to avoid this miserable thing for America is if Wisconsin and the entire Midwest turn and, I mean, turn out in record numbers,” the former president told rally goers in Juneau, Wisconsin.“We need a mandate in the vote,” he said. At one point during the