Milwaukee police searching for critically missing 19-year-old man
The Milwaukee Police Department said Remus Bryant was last seen on July 27 in the afternoon near 124th Street and Bobolink Avenue.
Anita Rose dies in hospital four days after being found unconscious on a track in her village.
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
In an exclusive interview with ABC News, the local SWAT team that took up positions at the rally, says they had no communication with the Secret Service before a would-be assassin took aim at Trump.
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and sentenced to more than six years in prison
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
Ashley Benefield is on trial in a Florida court on accusations she murdered her estranged husband Doug
A Valemount, B.C., resident is worried about finding adequate, affordable housing after her application to live in an RV on her friend's property for the next three years was denied by village council. Michele Hayman, 62, bought a used RV in 2023 when she found herself in need of a place to live after being evicted from her rental home, where she had lived for 10 years. Her friend, Sherral Shaw, offered to let her park the RV on her property and got utilities hooked up. They even worked together
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
US Customs and Border Protection officers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport seized illegal drugs twice from the same traveler in one week, according to a news release.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man who entered a Pickering police station allegedly armed with a firearm was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries. On Saturday, Durham Regional Police said a person had been arrested after allegedly bringing a firearm into the station. Sunday afternoon, the force said the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is now investigating the incident. The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police offi
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
"So I think this has just been a good evolution to his thinking on how he wants to do his giving."
Mark Meadows’ lawyers say they’ve asked the Supreme Court this weekend to take up his bid to move the Georgia election subversion prosecution against him to federal court, where the former White House chief of staff to ex-President Donald Trump would bring arguments that he is entitled to immunity from the charges.
Here’s what we know.
A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.Police say a burned-out c
The attorney for Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, the alleged co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel, says his client “neither surrendered nor negotiated any terms with the US government,” but was instead kidnapped.
Four others also died in the crash, which took place on July 26
Neither the City of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories fire marshal, or the RCMP are investigating the fire that burned down the tent and tent pad of a homeless Yellowknife resident on July 20.The fire, which was attended by the Yellowknife fire department and territorial firefighters, started around 4:30 p.m., and was extinguished less than an hour later. In that time, it destroyed a tent platform built less than a week prior by volunteers aiming to improve conditions for unhoused Yellowkni