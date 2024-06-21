Milwaukee Public Schools acting CFO wants to first solve staffing issue
Milwaukee Board of School Directors hired retired Waukesha schools Superintendent Todd Gray, who is also an accountant, to help fix the district's finances.
Weeks after the University of Guelph assured potential student newcomers that there would be enough residence spaces for them, students and parents are angry the Ontario school's record enrolment for this fall means hundreds are now on a waitlist.One student association board member says he's even spoken to some students who are contacting other schools that have accepted them to see if they could still get in. Morgan Woodill, an incoming first-year student at the University of Guelph, is among
TORONTO — The injunction sought by the University of Toronto to clear a pro-Palestinian protest encampment would effectively prevent the group from engaging in other forms of protest on or near campus, lawyers for the demonstrators argued Thursday.
TORONTO — Pro-Palestinian protesters have been pushing the University of Toronto to boycott the Hebrew University of Jerusalem – which the Canadian school has long had partnerships with – but U of T says the demand is a non-starter. U of T’s president, Meric Gertler, said this month that the school has "steadfastly maintained" it will not boycott partnerships with other universities. But protest leaders at an encampment that has remained at the university’s campus in downtown Toronto since May 2
TORONTO — A pro-Palestinian protest encampment has taken over University of Toronto property without permission, infringing on others' free speech rights and making members of the community feel unsafe or unwelcome, lawyers for the school argued before an Ontario court Wednesday.
Update: In the early morning hours on June 20, Toronto District School Board trustees voted 15-7 to adopt the report detailed in the story below. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is set to consider a report that recommends adding the term "anti-Palestinian racism" to its learning strategy Wednesday after trustees voted in favour of carrying the report during a special meeting a day earlier.The report argues the board should include the term to address address anti-Palestinian racism in i
Pro-Palestinian protesters gathered at York University’s Keele Campus Thursday where they accused the university’s president, Rhonda Lenton, and her administration of being “racist.” York Federation of Students Vice President of Campaigns & Advocacy, Somar Abuaziza, said “We have seen the extreme rise of anti-Palestinian racism on-campus in the last eight months. But these actions did not start in 2023. In fact, in 2019, the university allowed for the invitation of the IOF (Israel Occupation Forces) on our campus.”
Several institutions running at a loss and fear that fewer overseas students will have major impact.
TORONTO — In Beatrice Schneider’s seventh grade classroom in Toronto, there are two fans in opposite corners of the room. One of them is broken. When temperatures soar – as they have this week while much of Ontario experiences a heat wave – the class gets stuffy, the students get sweaty and learning can be difficult. "It’s so hot," said Beatrice, who is 12. "There’s barely any breeze through the windows. It’s not enough." Beatrice is a student at Humbercrest Public School, which is among hundred
The closure of the University Players, the theatre company arm of the University of Windsor's School for Dramatic Art, isn't a blow just for students — it'll hit the community hard, former students say after the university announced its closure this week. "I would liken it to the OHL to the NHL, it's like your feeder, your way of getting known, getting out there, working with directors," said Sean Sennett, a 2019 graduate of the Bachelor of Fine Arts program and now professional actor. "This is
Nova Scotia teachers, principals and education officials are trying a variety of ways to get kids back into class after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted in-school learning and cut attendance rates across the country.In the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education, an average of one in five high school students is absent on any given day.While the numbers have improved every year since facilities shut during the 2020 lockdown, progress has been slow and Cape Breton-Victoria's absenteeism
GOP officials have launched more than a dozen lawsuits to block debt relief after nearly 5 million Americans had their balances wiped out
No students were hurt after a school bus was involved in a collision in west Windsor Wednesday.A spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board said three students were on board the bus at the time, but they were unharmed."The parents of all three students came to the scene and took them home," said Stephen Fields.CBC News has reached out to Windsor police for additional information on the collision, which happened in the area of College and Wellington Avenues.A bus with minor
Nova Scotia's Department of Education has promised to accelerate its timeline on improving policies related to violence in schools, including its provincial school code of conduct. Deputy minister Elwin LeRoux told members of the public accounts committee on Wednesday morning that a rough draft of the updated code of conduct policy should be ready by the end of September. This comes in response to a report on school violence by Nova Scotia's auditor general Kim Adair, which was released last wee
A school bus from Spartanburg County, South Carolina, was hit head-on in a crash that sent a student to the hospital, officials said.
An investigation into how and why a Jewish student group was erased from a New Jersey high school yearbook found the omission was caused by negligence and carelessness, but was not done on purpose or out of malice, the school district announced Wednesday.
Another day of hot and stifling weather is in store for millions of Canadians in southern and eastern Ontario, and through eastern Quebec, the Maritimes and much of Newfoundland. That has the lack of air conditioning in many school classrooms becoming a heated issue. Concerned students, parents and teachers in Ontario are urging school boards and governments to address the problem. Katherine Ward has this story and more in Health Matters for June 20, 2024.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and other civil rights organizations say they plan to file a lawsuit challenging a new Louisiana law that requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom. The lawsuit, which has not yet been filed, was announced Wednesday after Gov. Jeff Landry (R) signed a Republican-led bill…
