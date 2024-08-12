Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals New Lake House She Calls a 'Healing' Place After Loss of 3 Family Members (Exclusive)

Mina shares she and her husband Steve wants to make new memories with their 2 kids at the home, which will be featured in a new 'Good Bones' spinoff on HGTV

Mina Starsiak Hawk and her husband Steve Hawk transform an Indiana lake house into a family retreat in her new Good Bones spinoff — and the home has special meaning for the couple.



The property will be a getaway for the couple and their two children, 5-year-old Jack and 3-year-old Charlie. Their main residence is in Indianapolis, where Mina renovated homes alongside her mom, Karen E. Laine, for eight seasons of Good Bones’ original run until it wrapped in 2023.

In an exclusive preview clip shared with PEOPLE, Mina reflects on why the new home is particularly important for her husband.

“The lake house is going to feel very healing for Steve because he’s lost so much,” she says.

In 2018, Steve’s mother died from stomach cancer. Six months later, his father died unexpectedly after falling down the stairs. And in 2020, his younger sister, Stefanie, died from ethanol poisoning.

“He’s going through life the best way he can after just some really, really epic loss in a very, very short amount of time,” Mina explains. “And because his time with his family was cut short, that’s really why we wanted this lake house for Jack and Charlie — really, for the long term, for the memories, for the experiences. So that’s, I think, why it’s really important to both of us.”



HGTV Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk with their two children on the new 'Good Bones' spinoff

While Mina and Steve make memories on the special limited season of Good Bones, her mom will embark on a separate home-renovation journey of her own, several states away.

Laine will “set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she'll risk her retirement nest egg" turning a 120-year-old bungalow into a dreamy beach house, according to a press release from HGTV shared with PEOPLE.



Courtesy of HGTV Mina Starsiak Hawk in her new lake house on 'Good Bones,' season 9.

The new series will focus on “new beginnings" as the pair’s lives’ “evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis.”



Mina previously revealed on her podcast, Mina AF, that there were tensions between her and her family behind the scenes of the original show, saying she wasn’t “in a great place” with either Laine or her brother Tad Starsiak during the final season of Good Bones, which aired last fall.

In October 2023, she said of her relationship with her mom, “We do not talk. We haven’t in a long time."

Courtesy of HGTV Karen E. Laine on her new front porch on 'Good Bones,' season 9.

The spinoff will include a 90-minute premiere, focused on Mina navigating a “rocky” home buying process, renovating the lakeside retreat and confronting a “tough decision about her future”

The next two episodes, which are each an hour long, will show Laine facing “challenges at every turn” while purchasing her fixer-upper beach house.

Mina previously discussed filming a spinoff about her family's new lake house on her podcast, but hadn’t mentioned Laine’s involvement in the show.

In October, she shared that the lake house was located in a “great community” about 35 minutes from her Indianapolis home.

“It’s this place that I can see in my mind that’s going to be for my family, but also for my extended family to make these new, amazing memories,” she added. “I have so many friends that I hear tell great stories about growing up at their grandparents’ lake house and running around in the woods and building forts and just being kids, and I want that for my kids.”

Good Bones' season 9 premiere, “Mina Takes the Lake,” will air Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.



