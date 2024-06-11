Mina Starsiak Hawk Shares Why She Hasn’t Changed the Name of Her Company, Two Chicks and a Hammer

The HGTV star opened up about why she didn't drop the "Two" after her mom, Karen E. Laine, hung up her hammer

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E. Laine

Mina Starsiak Hawk is weighing in on why the business she started with her mom, Karen E. Laine, still goes by the name Two Chicks and a Hammer — even though Laine stepped back from the company nearly five years ago.

On the latest episode of her podcast, Mina AF, Starsiak Hawk answers a listener’s question about why she hasn’t changed “Two” to “One.”

The star of HGTV’s Good Bones said she won’t be dropping the number, despite having seen social media comments saying she “shouldn't get to keep the name” of the Indianapolis-based company she and her mother launched after they began renovating homes in 2007.

“We've been building that company since 2009,” she explained, talking to husband Steve Hawk. “And when mom decided to retire, like, I financially bought her share of the company and own the whole thing, own the name, own the copyrights, all that stuff.”

She added that it would seem “silly” to change the name of a company she’s been working to build for so many years, even though people have “wild feelings” about it.

“I did redesign the logo,” Mina pointed out. “So before, the Two Chicks part, it was like ‘Two Chicks’ was really big, ‘and a Hammer’ would kinda be in smaller text under it. And the name is still Two Chicks and a Hammer, but the ‘Two Chicks and a’ is small on top and then ‘Hammer’ is big. So it leans more into the construction side of it.”

“While it has just been me running it for a while, we both started it,” she continued. “So I think it would be almost, like, inappropriate to change it into, like, ‘One Chick’ and take the credit for the whole company.”

Though Laine retired from the company in 2019, she still continued to appear alongside Mina and their team on Good Bones, which ended in 2023 after eight seasons.

Related: Mina Starsiak Hawk Would Return to TV — But Says 'Not Enough Money in the World' to Relive End of Good Bones

Warner Bros. Discovery Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk

While the final season of Good Bones was airing, Mina opened up on the podcast about tensions she and her family were experiencing off camera. She revealed she wasn’t “in a great place” with either her mom or her brother Tad Starsiak.

In a March episode of Mina AF, she shared, “I think it’s been really weird or unpleasant for a lot of people when the show ended the way it ended and kind of that curtain was pulled back a little bit, like ‘Oh, her and her mom don’t have a perfect relationship like it looks like on the show. And then you get people going back and saying, ‘You know what? I could actually see that. I could see them being irritated with each other.’”

While answering questions from listeners on last week’s episode of her podcast, Mina called the final two seasons of Good Bones “really hard emotionally and mentally, financially and physically.”

Mina Starsiak Hawk Instagram Mina Starsiak Hawk and Steve Hawk with their kids, Jack and Charlotte.

She admitted that she was starting to feel like the “weight” of the long-running series was falling on her.

“The stakes were so high,” she said. “It was all my money. It was my family's money. It was my business's success.”

Mina, who shares two children — son Jack, 5, and daughter Charlie, 3 — with Steve, said signing on for another show would require a “healthier” balance.

She recalled someone suggesting a show idea to her that “leans back into the older Good Bones model, maybe working with some of those people again.”

“I just think it would be a really bad decision for me, like, mentally and emotionally, let alone financially, to kinda get back in that place,” she said.

Related: Mina Starsiak Hawk Returns to HGTV in First Appearance Since Contentious End of Good Bones (Exclusive)

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Mina Starsiak Hawk

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When the person brought up money, Mina didn’t change her stance.

“I said, ‘There's not enough money in the world that would put me in the place I was a year ago, Because it was that bad,” she said, before adding, “That's probably a lie. If someone was like, ‘I'll give you a million dollars an episode,' and I had to go back to that place for a year, but I'd be set for the rest of my life, maybe that would be worth it.”

“There's no realistic amount of money that I think would be worth it to struggle as hard as I was struggling,” she continued. “And I think that's very hard for people to understand — how much I was in, like, a really bad place."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.