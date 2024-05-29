Minden sets plan in place to rebuild main water treatment plant

CBC

When David Pilmer and his wife built their home in 2015 on Toni Avenue in Boutiliers Point, N.S., they had no concerns about living along the private stretch of gravel road."Any potential concerns we had were allayed because we had a friend who lived on the road and there had been no issues," said Pilmer. That was until about five years ago when residents of the Halifax-area community say maintenance unexpectedly ceased and the subdivision's developer went AWOL, leaving homeowners to pick up the