‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix This August. Do You Have Your Facts in Order?

From Cosmopolitan

Season 1 of Mindhunter feels like a lifetime ago. Not long after the David Fincher true-crime series premiered on Netflix in the fall of 2017, the streaming giant announced it had already renewed the show for a second season.

We need to talk to more subjects. pic.twitter.com/7pTnxAhM0G - MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) November 30, 2017

Friends, season 2 wrapped production in December 2018, which means you’ll have to block out an entire weekend (or longer) to binge the new episodes and prepare for the many terrifying, sleepless nights ahead. (Worth it though.) Here’s what we know about season 2 so far:

It’s coming to Netflix in August.

As announced by exec producer David Finch on KCRW’s podcast The Treatment, season 2 will premiere on August 16! But unlike the first season, season 2 will reportedly have 8 episodes, not 10.

2. Much of the main cast is expected to be back. How else would you explain this set photo of Jonathan Groff in a Christmas tree costume?

But seriously, assuming that Jonathan’s character, Holden Ford, recovers from his panic attack in the season 1 finale, expect him to continue his FBI work with serial killers.

3. Speaking of which, the season 2 plot will center around the Atlanta Child Murders. This means a slight time jump between seasons, given that the murders occurred between 1979 and 1981 and season 1 took place in 1977.

This plot was first revealed by Fincher and composer Jason Hill in an interview with Billboard in October 2017, when season 1 premiered. “Next year we’re looking at the Atlanta child murders, so we’ll have a lot more African American music, which will be nice,” Fincher said at the time. “The music will evolve. It’s intended to support what’s happening with the show and for the show to evolve radically between seasons.”







4. The show will also dive into the minds of serial killers Charles Manson and Son of Sam. Although both were mentioned throughout the first season, Manson and David Berkowitz, aka Son of Sam, never had scenes on the show. But according to John E. Douglas, whose book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit inspired the TV series, both will be featured in season 2. In August 2018, Collider reported that Australian actor Damon Herriman will play Manson. Herriman will also play Manson for a second time in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

Photo credit: Getty More

5. But what about the BTK killer who closed the season 1 finale? Recall: In the final moments of the season 1 finale, the ADT serviceman was seen burning evidence-sadistic drawings of women-in Park City, Kansas. This is believed to be a portrayal of Dennis Rader, who was known as the BTK (“Bind, Torture, Kill”) Strangler, a serial killer who murdered 10 people in Wichita, Kansas, between 1974 and 1991. With the time jump to the Atlanta Child Murders, it’s unclear if the BTK killer story line will still string the new episodes together like it did in season 1 (the character opened several episodes).

Photo credit: Netflix More