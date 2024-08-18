Mindy Kaling, Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and More To Host the DNC

Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling, Ana Navarro and Tony Goldwyn will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention which runs from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The DNC will have a host of big-name celebrity guests, including a “Scandal” reunion with Washington and Goldwyn. Each host will serve as the master of ceremonies for one of the four nights of the convention, opening the evening with remarks and reappearing periodically to help guide the event along. This news was first reported by CNN.

Goldwyn will kick off the DNC on Monday, followed by Navarro on Tuesday, Kaling on Wednesday and Washington on the final night. Thursday evening will also be the night Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepts the Democratic Presidential Nomination.

Washington is a longtime political activist and a veteran of the DNC. She first joined the convention in 2012 when she spoke in support of former President Barack Obama’s re-election. She also opened the third night of the DNC in 2020 when President Joe Biden ran against then-sitting President Donald Trump. She is also the founder of the political activism organization Influence Change, which works with celebrities to promote civil activism.

In 2019 Kaling appeared on Harris’ YouTube channel where she and the then-senator prepared masala dosa and spoke about their Indian heritage. The video has since resurfaced after Trump shared it on his Truth Social platform questioning Harris’ racial identity.

Although Republican, Navarro has voted Democrat ever since Donald Trump entered politics. The first time she voted blue was in 2016 when Trump ran against Hillary Clinton.

Like his “Scandal” co-star Washington, Goldwyn is a political activist. In 2016, he supported the Clinton campaign and appeared at a reproductive rights event and reelection rally for President Joe Biden before he dropped out of the race.

