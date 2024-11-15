Mineral Resources claws back $158,000 in rent relief to corporate entities linked to embattled boss Chris Ellison’s daughter

Jonathan Barrett Senior business report
·3 min read
<span>Mineral Resources said in an ASX notice it had cancelled the rent subsidies to entities linked to Chris Ellison’s daughter.</span><span>Photograph: Supplied Minres/PR IMAGE</span>
Mineral Resources said in an ASX notice it had cancelled the rent subsidies to entities linked to Chris Ellison’s daughter.Photograph: Supplied Minres/PR IMAGE

Mineral Resources has conceded its processes to manage related party transactions “were not as good as they could have been” after revealing the miner provided rent relief to corporate entities linked to the daughter of its embattled chief executive, Chris Ellison.

MinRes said in an ASX notice late on Thursday that it had now cancelled the rent subsidies and required the repayment of $158,000 from the companies.

The miner and services provider conceded that the rent relief arrangements, which ran from 2012 to 2023, should have been disclosed to shareholders at the time.

Ellison’s daughter Kristy-Lee Craker has interests in various marine agencies that provide shipping services to MinRes. The companies were contacted for comment.

The fresh disclosures have been made amid a tumultuous period for the company and its founding chief executive, who has agreed to step down within 18 months after MinRes found that Ellison had at times used company resources for his personal benefit.

This included directing company employees to work on his boat and properties, directing a company employee to manage his personal finances and using the company to procure goods and services for his private use.

The findings stem from an investigation MinRes ordered into its founder over various allegations including Ellison’s decision not to disclose revenue generated by overseas entities to tax authorities before the company was listed – an issue for which the mining magnate has apologised.

Ellison said earlier this month that he was “deeply sorry for the events that have occurred and the impact they have had on MinRes’ reputation”.

According to the new shareholder statement, MinRes provided $30.19m in rental payments to entities related to Ellison since 2006 which were used for MinRes operations.

The company said these details had been disclosed in financial statements and it has not sought repayment, as it had done with the entities linked to Ellison’s daughter.

MinRes said that it had worked to improve the controls on related party transactions.

“The board acknowledges that the historical processes in place at [MinRes] to manage related party transactions were not as robust as they could have been,” the company said.

Related: ‘Fastest-growing fire risk’: why do lithium batteries keep exploding across Australia?

Ellison is a prominent businessman who set a property price record in 2009 after paying $57.5m for a Perth home on the Swan River. At the time it was the most expensive house sale recorded in Australia.

He recently made headlines for his strident criticism of flexible work arrangements that extended to wanting to keep workers from stepping out of the office during the day.

“I want to hold them captive all day long,” Ellison said during a financial presentation in August.

“I don’t want them leaving the building … I don’t want them walking down the road for a cup of coffee. We kind of figured out a few years ago how much that cost.”

While the company has published its plans for an “orderly transition” to replace Ellison, it was still expected to face a lively annual general meeting next week amid enduring share price pressure caused by the revelations.

The companies that Ellison’s daughter has an interest in and that received rent relief, Ship Agency Services and Propel Marine, were contacted for comment.

There are no allegations of wrongdoing against Craker or the companies.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's oil & gas industry likely to cut production under new rules: Morningstar DBRS

    The credit ratings agency says the federal government is overly optimistic about the pace of decarbonizing in the sector.

  • Shenzhen's soaring R&D spending rivals Beijing, dwarfs Hong Kong amid China's tech drive

    China's southern tech hub Shenzhen spent a record amount on research and development (R&D) last year, rivalling Beijing's level and vastly exceeding that of neighbouring Hong Kong to cement its position as a national research mecca. Shenzhen's R&D expenditure jumped to 223.66 billion yuan (US$30.93 billion) in 2023, surpassing the 200-billion-yuan mark for the first time and up by nearly 19 per cent from the previous year, according to government data released last week. R&D made up just under 6

  • Chinese EV makers' go-global drive hits bumps amid Beijing's warning, failed deals

    The go-global strategy of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers has hit speed bumps after Beijing warned them not to invest in certain markets and a battery maker's failed US$4 billion plan for production in Germany provided a bitter lesson. Companies are realising that cost advantages and a grasp of core technologies are not enough to guarantee the success of multibillion-dollar investments in countries where consumers are not yet familiar with Chinese EV brands. Insufficient knowledge of the le

  • Embraer sees Chinese role in strengthening supply chain, executive says

    Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday at China's largest air show in Zhuhai that it planned to focus on strengthening its supply chain, with Chinese companies able to play a role. Embraer is the world's third-largest planemaker and focuses on up to 150-seat single-aisle regional and executive aircraft, sitting just below Airbus' and Boeing's best-selling A320 and 737 families and rivalling the Airbus A220. At Zhuhai, Embraer's chief commercial officer, Martyn Holmes, noted that China's President Xi Jinping would soon visit Brazil.

  • Top Dividend Stocks To Consider In November 2024

    As global markets react to the recent U.S. election results, with major indices like the S&P 500 reaching record highs amid expectations of economic growth and tax reforms, investors are keenly assessing opportunities in the evolving landscape. Amidst these developments, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for those seeking steady income streams and potential capital appreciation.

  • Oil Ekes Out Third Straight Gain Even as Outlook Turns Bearish

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher for a third day, settling below $69 a barrel, as traders weighed bullish gasoline draws in the US with a dour long-term outlook. Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndNYC Congestion Pricing Plan With $9 Toll to Start in JanuarySaudi Neom Gets $3 Billion Loan Guarantee From Italy Export Credit Agency SaceThe Urban-Rural Divide Over Highway Expansion and EmissionsA

  • Reliance, Walt Disney close $8.5 billion merger of Indian media assets

    The companies said the newly formed divisions are entertainment, which houses Reliance's Colours TV channels and Disney's Star; digital, home to online streaming platforms JioCinema and Hotstar, and sports. Reuters reported last month that Disney Hotstar's CEO Sajith Sivanandan resigned from the role as business integration gathered pace for the merger. The entertainment division will be led by Kevin Vaz, who is currently the top boss at Reliance's Viacom 18 Media.

  • Exploring 3 High Growth Tech Stocks in United States

    In the last week, the United States market has stayed flat, but it is up 33% over the past year with earnings forecast to grow by 15% annually. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks requires a focus on companies that demonstrate strong innovation and adaptability to capitalize on these favorable conditions.

  • Oil rebounds slightly on short-covering as strong dollar caps gains

    Oil prices rebounded slightly on Wednesday on short-covering a day after they fell near a two-week low on OPEC's reduced demand forecast, but gains were limited as the dollar hit a seven-month high. Brent crude futures settled up 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $72.28 a barrel. On Tuesday, the benchmarks closed at their lowest level in nearly two weeks after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries lowered its global oil demand growth forecasts for 2024 and 2025, citing weak demand in China, India, and other regions.

  • Exploring 3 Undiscovered Gems With Promising Potential

    In the wake of a "red sweep" in the U.S. elections, global markets have experienced significant shifts, with small-cap stocks like those in the Russell 2000 Index showing notable gains yet remaining below their record highs. As investors navigate these dynamic conditions marked by changes in fiscal policy and interest rates, identifying promising opportunities becomes crucial. A good stock often combines strong fundamentals with resilience to macroeconomic shifts, making it well-positioned to...

  • High Growth Tech Stocks To Watch In November 2024

    In the last week, the United States market has stayed flat; however, it is up 33% over the past year with earnings forecasted to grow by 15% annually. In this environment, identifying high growth tech stocks involves looking for companies that can capitalize on strong earnings potential and sustain momentum in a rapidly evolving sector.

  • SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and Strategic ...

    SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) reports an 89% revenue surge, strategic partnerships, and challenges in acquisition integration.

  • Discovering November 2024's Undiscovered Gems with Promising Potential

    In the wake of a significant political shift in the U.S., global markets have reacted strongly, with major indices reaching record highs and small-cap stocks showing notable gains. The Russell 2000 Index's recent surge reflects investor optimism around anticipated economic growth and regulatory changes under a new administration. In this dynamic environment, identifying promising stocks involves looking for companies that can leverage favorable policy shifts and demonstrate resilience amidst...

  • Occidental Petroleum earnings top estimates despite fall in oil and gas profit

    Investing.com - Occidental Petroleum posted a decline in profit from its key oil and gas business in the third quarter, but sentiment was still bolstered by stronger-than-anticipated group-wide earnings.

  • China Throws Lifeline to Solar in Key Factory Hub’s Power Market

    (Bloomberg) -- China is advancing plans to utilize more of its vast wind and solar resources, as it moves toward fully liberalizing the market for electricity by the end of the decade. Most Read from BloombergUnder Trump, Prepare for New US Transportation PrioritiesZimbabwe City of 700,000 at Risk of Running Dry by Year-EndSaudi Neom Gets $3 Billion Loan Guarantee From Italy Export Credit Agency SaceThe Urban-Rural Divide Over Highway Expansion and EmissionsArizona Elections Signal Robust Immigr

  • Donald Trump Supporters Are Already Finding Out What Their Vote Actually Meant, And The Stories Are Going Viral

    "Latino male Trump voter told CNN mass deportation won't extend to law-abiding workers. 'That wouldn’t be fair. They need to make sure that they don’t throw away, they don’t kick out, they don’t deport people that are family oriented.'"

  • South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

  • Sara Haines walks off “The View” shot after Whoopi Goldberg reveals 'I like to be eaten from time to time' on 69th birthday

    Goldberg's birthday episode also included the return of the Wind Machine of Chaos and her face on a giant wheel of cheese.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages

    The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.

  • Karine Jean-Pierre Hits Fox Business Reporter With 'Honest' Reality Check On Trump

    Fox Business Network's Edward Lawrence questioned the White House press secretary over Joe Biden calling Trump a "threat" to democracy.