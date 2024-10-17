Mini Cooper review: Proof that electric cars can be fun to drive

Alistair Charlton
·7 min read
Our expert reviewer drove both the Mini Cooper E and Cooper SE through the Oxfordshire countryside (Mini Cooper)
Our expert reviewer drove both the Mini Cooper E and Cooper SE through the Oxfordshire countryside (Mini Cooper)

The all-new Mini Cooper is proof that electric cars can be fun to drive. It still looks and feels like a Mini, but one that has grown up a little, with a clean, neatly resolved exterior and an unfussy cabin that benefits from smart uses of recycled fabrics and projected ambient lighting. The circular dashboard display is sharp and very responsive, but takes some getting used to, while we’re thankful for the handful of physical controls that remain on the wheel and below the centrepiece display.

Some drivers (and passengers) might not like the relatively firm ride of the Mini Cooper, but those who enjoy driving will appreciate the way it handles in the bends. There’s a decent turn of pace, too, and while they can be switched off, the car’s many sound effects show it’s an EV packed with character. We wish it would charge more quickly – 75 kW for the base Coope E really isn’t great – and, being a Mini, it quickly gets expensive when you dive into the options list.

How we tested

I spent a day driving both the Mini Cooper E and Cooper SE through the Oxfordshire countryside. This included driving in town traffic, as well as tackling A- and B-roads of varying quality, and testing the new Mini’s efficiency at higher speeds on a dual-carriageway.

Mini Cooper E: From £30,000, Mini.co.uk

The 2024 Mini Cooper E starts at £30,000 and the sportier SE costs from £34,500 (Mini Cooper)
The 2024 Mini Cooper E starts at £30,000 and the sportier SE costs from £34,500 (Mini Cooper)

Independent rating: 7/10

  • Pros: Fun to drive, revamped interior, attractive OLED touchscreen

  • Cons: Limited range in Cooper E guise, slow charging, software has a steep learning curve

  • Price range: £30,000 to £34,500

  • Battery size: 36.6 kWh or 49.2 kWh

  • Maximum claimed range: 182 to 249 miles

  • Miles per kWh: 4.2 to 4.4

  • Maximum charging rate: 75 to 95 kW

  • Charging cost per 100 miles on E.ON Drive Next: £1.60

Battery, range, charging, performance and drive

Arriving in the summer of 2024, the fourth-generation ‘new’ Mini represented a major upgrade to its EV credentials. It’s still a car best-suited to shorter journeys – and for putting a big smile on your face, which it does with ease – but the benefits of larger batteries and more powerful motors are felt.

Firstly, there are two distinct models of electric Mini hatchback to pick from. The Cooper E has a 36.6 kWh battery, 179 bhp, a range of 182 miles and a 0-62 mph time of 7.3 seconds. The Cooper SE has a larger 49.2 kWh battery, produces a more potent 212 bhp, has a longer range of 249 miles and sprints to 62 mph in 6.7 seconds. The SE also charges more quickly, with a maximum rate of 95 kWh compared to just 75 kW for the Cooper E. But since they have different capacities, both take about 30 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent.

The SE is noticeably quicker, especially when accelerating from low speeds, but both versions are fun to drive. They weigh more than ever, but still have the agility Minis are famous for – and, yes, there’s still ‘go-kart mode’, which now cranks up the synthetic motor sounds played through the stereo.

Interior, practicality and boot space

The clue’s in the name, but there’s actually more space in here than before. The rear seats feel like they’re actually made for adults, and are perfectly functional for short journeys. Up front, the Cooper feels more grown-up than ever. Its cabin has undergone a significant overhaul, with the dashboard now dominated by a circular, 9.5-inch OLED screen.

We like how the recycled knitted fabric gives the dashboard and door panels a subtly retro look, while also being illuminated by light projectors and how the steering wheel has tactile buttons. Physical controls also include a toggle switch for moving between drive modes, and a key-like rotating switch to turn the car on and off.

There’s a decent amount of storage on offer, visibility is good and the seats are comfortable. The cabin is more spacious than you’d think, but this impression is aided by the optional glass panoramic roof, and the boot is just 200 litres, with no storage under the bonnet.

The Mini Cooper SE cabin is dominated by a circular, 9.5-inch OLED screen (Mini)
The Mini Cooper SE cabin is dominated by a circular, 9.5-inch OLED screen (Mini)

Technology, stereo and infotainment

The big story here is the Mini Cooper’s new, circular infotainment display. This handles everything, from media and navigation, to vehicle settings, speed, gear and battery charge. Controversially, there is no display or  instrument cluster ahead of the driver, although Mini offers a large, full-colour head-up display (plus heated front seats, upgraded headlights and a wireless phone charger) as part of the £2,000 Level 1 kit.

The operating system takes some getting used to; more so than many other cars. But it’s pleasingly designed and the whole thing switches to a different visual theme when you change drive modes. One such mode gives it the vintage look of an original 1959 Mini. It’s all rather fun, and the OLED panel is seriously slick, but you’ll likely still plug your phone in and use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto instead.

Lastly, a Haman/Kardon sound system is included with the £4,500 Level 3 kit, which also includes the pano roof, 4G connectivity and a clever augmented reality element to the head-up navigation system.

Prices and running costs

The 2024 Mini Cooper E starts at £30,000 and the sportier SE costs from £34,500. But that only tells half the story, because as ever with Mini, you can spend an awful lot on upgrades and extra kit. Add on all of the sporty John Cooper Works kit – which is purely a visual upgrade, since a fully-fledged JCW performance model will be along later – and you’re looking at over £42,000. The three-door Cooper hatch undoubtedly feels more premium than ever before, but that’s a significant price to pay.

Running costs will be cheap, of course, given this is an EV and at-home charging significantly undercuts the price of petrol or diesel. Beware of high-speed motorway chargers though, as these can charge significantly more per kWh than other options. On that note, since the Cooper can only handle up to 95 kW charging, there’s no need to seek out a rapid charger offering 100 kW or more.

The three-door Cooper hatch undoubtedly feels more premium than ever before (Mini)
The three-door Cooper hatch undoubtedly feels more premium than ever before (Mini)

Mini Cooper E rivals

FAQs

How long does it take to charge?

The entry-level Mini Cooper E charges at just 75 kW, while the Cooper SE manages 95 kW, but because they’re batteries differ in size they both take about 30 minutes to fill from 10 to 80 percent on a public charger. A three-figure charge rate for both would have been welcome.

How much does it cost - is it worth it?

Mini Coopers have always commanded a premium over similarly-sized hatchbacks, and the same is true here. Prices start at £30,000 but can easily exceed £40,000 if you go for the quicker Cooper SE and get greedy with the options list. But, as ever, the Mini feels like a premium car, and the interior of the latest generation is especially impressive.

Is there a petrol version of the new Mini Cooper?

Yes. In fact, there are two. They’re called the Mini Cooper C (from £23,150) and Mini Cooper S (£27,550), and while they look almost exactly the same as their electric siblings, they are based on entirely different platforms. The easiest way to tell? The door handles of the EVs are flush with the body, while those of the petrol cars are more conventional. Try that one out at your next dinner party.

The verdict: Mini Cooper E

I loved driving both electric versions of the new Mini Cooper. They look great inside and out, and are seriously fun on a winding country road. However, they charge slowly and prices quickly ramp up.

Latest Stories

  • Air India flight leaves Iqaluit after Canadian military steps in

    Passengers on Air India's flight 127 have finally made their way to Chicago, after the Canadian military took exceptional measures to get them out of Nunavut. An online bomb threat forced the plane, which was flying from New Delhi, to divert to Iqaluit early Tuesday morning.A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Airbus A-330 from Ontario's CFB Trenton whisked the 211 passengers and crew out of Iqaluit shortly before midnight Tuesday. Passengers spent 18 hours stranded at the Iqaluit airport's interna

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car collection: from hot hatches to luxury SUVs

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's car history: while the Duke of Sussex is often spotted behind the wheel of a Range Rover, Meghan seems more content in the passenger seat. From a Volkswagen Golf to several Audis and their Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero wedding day vehicle, here's every car they royal couple has ever owned or driven.

  • VW, BMW and Mercedes Are Getting Left in the Dust by China’s EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Ryan Xu was a dream customer for Germany’s automakers. The Guangdong-based entrepreneur and her husband own a Porsche 911 and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and were among the first buyers of the electric Porsche Taycan. Most Read from BloombergInside the ‘Utopias’ of Mexico CityHow Mexico City Averted All-Out DroughtOne City’s Plan to Re-Link a Neighborhood That Robert Moses DividedChicago Should Consider Furloughs, Higher Booze Tax, Watchdog SaysMexico Seeks to Halve Permitting Time to

  • From a 1957 Jaguar to a 1994 Acura NSX: The 8 Most Exciting Cars Heading to Auction at RM Sotheby’s London

    These are the lots we have our eye on as they vie for bids on November 1 and 2.

  • GM Did Not Think the C8 Corvette ZR1 Could Reach 233 MPH

    "We actually didn't think 233 was in the cards... It just feels like you’re going pretty fast on the highway."

  • Turbulence on Air Canada flight sends food and drinks flying in the cabin

    A recent Air Canada flight encountered major bumps that sent food and drinks to splatter all over the cabin.

  • Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

    A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

  • 1979 Trans Am Fulfills Pro Builder’s Childhood Dream

    This glorious hand-built classic Trans Am represents everything that this professional builder’s life long goal. The classic second-generation Firebird Trans Am is one of America's favorite vintage pony cars and is seen around the globe as a symbol of individualism and freedom. This image is mainly due

  • Carry on packing list: 5 travel essentials a flight attendant always packs in her travel bag

    With everyone off to their favourite fall and winter destinations, here are the essentials you should never forget to pack in your luggage.

  • Border agency recovered nearly 2,000 stolen vehicles this year: transport minister

    OTTAWA — Canada's border guards have recovered more stolen vehicles at railyards and ports so far this year than in all of 2023.

  • Mercedes-Benz EQB review: Sensible, seven-seater family SUV

    The Mercedes-Benz EQB is a rare seven-seat electric SUV that combines EV efficiency with the sort of robust practicality growing families will really enjoy

  • Ontario to require provincial approval for new municipal bike lanes

    The Ontario government says it will introduce legislation that would require municipalities to get provincial approval before building any new bike lanes that reduce lanes of vehicle traffic.Municipalities would need to demonstrate any proposed bike lanes will not have a "negative impact in vehicle traffic," according to the province.The government will also request data from municipalities on bike lane projects initiated in the last five years, Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Tue

  • Stellantis recalls 44,500 hybrid SUVs worldwide over brake pedal defect

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it is recalling 44,500 hybrid crossover SUVs worldwide because the brake pedal in the vehicles could disengage and stop working. The announcement was made in a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and a separate statement by Stellantis. The recall includes 21,069 vehicles in the United States, about 2,280 in Canada, 134 in Mexico and about 20,987 outside North America, Stellantis said.

  • Train strikes 2 people in Old Orchard Beach; 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

    Authorities say both people who were struck were sitting on the platform at the Amtrak station before being hit by the train.

  • 3 Chevy Cars From the 1970s Worth a Lot of Money

    Just about any car your purchase -- no matter how flashy, how expensive, how cool -- begin to depreciate in value the second you roll them off the lot. The average car will decrease in monetary worth approximately 20% the first year you own it, and then will continue to depreciate an additional 15% with each subsequent year of ownership. As such, most vehicles shouldn’t be considered an investment that will gain in value over the years.

  • Kinetic Automation is using AI, robotics to make EV repairs easier

    Kinetic Automation founder and CEO Nikhil Naikal sits down with Josh Lipton on Asking for a Trend to talk about how the startup leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to provide repair services to electric vehicles (EVs). "Cars today have transitioned from being predominantly mechanical systems to being digital systems... And when things break, the types of repairs that are needed to bring them back to their originally engineered state of safety requires a lot more thought, precision, and efficiency" than the traditional auto industry is equipped to handle," Naikal says. Naikal explains where the company fits into the larger picture of EV adoption: "There has been a lot of emphasis on charging and charge stations and helping people get around their range anxiety, but there's the other element in a consumer's mind which is who's going to fix this car?" "That's the second piece of it that has been under-addressed and that's really what we're focusing on here at Kinetic. And our hope is this combined with the rest of the infrastructure in the automotive landscape, can help build consumer confidence and confidence in electric cars." To watch more expert insights and analysis on the latest market action, check out more Asking for a Trend here. This post was written by Naomi Buchanan.

  • Driver of Alberta semi that hit Abbotsford, B.C., overpass fined $368

    The driver of a semi-trailer carrying a modular home that struck an overpass on the Trans Canada Highway east of Vancouver last week has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act and fined $368 for driving without due care and attention, according to the B.C. Highway Patrol (BCHP).The driver, who was working for Alberta company Jones Transportation, was also given six points against his driver's licence.The collision occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 11 when the modular home clipped the No. 3 Roa

  • Troubled Boeing signals it may raise up to $25 billion to shore up finances

    SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing signaled Tuesday that it could raise up to $25 billion in new stock or debt to shore up its balance sheet after years of heavy losses.

  • This New Airline Start-Up Aims to Shake Up the Friendly Skies With Bigger, More Lavish Planes

    A 36-year-old former investment banker plans to disrupt transatlantic air travel like Virgin Atlantic did 40 years ago. The plan: White-glove service, excellent food, and lots of open space on a tiny fleet of Airbus A380s.

  • 8 Car Models That Could Have Massive Price Drops in November 2024

    The average price of a new car was $48,397 in September, according to Kelley Blue Book. Dealer discounts and other incentives fell this past summer, keeping prices relatively stable. Discover More: 6...