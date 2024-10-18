Mini Cooper Dramatically Swept Away by Floodwater in French Town

Torrential rain caused some severe flooding in southwest France on October 17, with shocking footage showing a Mini Cooper being swept off by a raging flow of muddy water.

Nicolas Chatillon recorded this video in Saint-Marcel-les-Annonay, near Saint-Etienne. In the footage, the car can be seen being violently dragged by the stream and Chatillon saying, “Look at that car!”

Chatillon told Storyful that water had flooded his property after the heavy downpour, but that the situation was thankfully rapidly fixed.

Six departments were on red flood alert, and 19 on orange flood alert, local media reported.

The mayor of the nearby commune of Annonay asked residents to stay home and follow instructions, saying the situation was “extremely critical”. Credit: Nicolas Chatillon via Storyful

