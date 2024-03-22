Mini Countryman review: not so mini, but a massive improvement

Mini Countryman: 'The bonnet slopes away seemingly into infinity and the labrador in the back seems to be in a different county' - Mark Fagelson Photography

Oh Mini, what have you become? When BMW launched the new Mini hatchback in 2001, Joachim Milberg, then boss of the German manufacturer that had taken over the Rover Group in 1994, made no secret that Mini would eventually be a range of cars rather than a standalone model.

The original Mini of 1959 had eventually spawned estate, van and pick-up versions, but at the turn of the century we had little idea what would ensue with the new model.

It took BMW a while, but in 2007 the attractive Clubman estate was launched, followed in 2010 by a five-door family SUV, the Countryman. Some of us suggested the naming was the wrong way around, but apparently there were some contractual issues with the names…

Built in Graz, Austria, the Countryman took some swallowing for dyed-in-the-wool Mini enthusiasts, for whom cheeky charm and chuck-ability were the order of the day. For a start, it was more than four metres long compared with the 3.63-metre new Mini hatchback (for comparison, the original Issigonis-designed Mini was 3.05 metres in length). And to be honest, it didn’t even look like the new BMW Mini, let alone the renowned and much-loved original.

It was 2016 when the second generation F60 replaced the first R60 Countryman. Now built on BMW’s UKL2 platform and assembled in the old Nedcar Daf/Volvo plant in the Netherlands, the Countryman was increasingly seeming like a car looking for a home. By this time, it had grown in length to 4.31 metres.

Last year we saw the new third-generation Countryman, codenamed U25 and built in BMW’s Leipzig factory, which makes it the first German-made Mini. It’s also the largest-ever Mini at 4.43 metres in length, 1.84 metres wide and 1.66 metres high. We’re told this growth means that there’s now room in Mini’s line-up for the battery-powered Aceman EV, with an all-electric Mini range the eventual target.

'It's nice to sit in John Cooper Works bucket seats and stare at the stars through a panoramic sunroof' - Mark Fagelson Photography

So, the headline cars are the E and SE battery-powered models, both with a 65kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivering a motor power and range of 201bhp/287 miles and 309bhp/269 miles respectively.

But given the slow take-up of EVs and that old saying, a girl’s gotta eat, there are also three combustion engine choices, a 168bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild hybrid in the C model tested here, as well as a turbocharged four-cylinder engine in standard 215bhp 4x4 form and a 296bhp John Cooper Works version.

First impressions

It looks huge, mainly due to the large roof pillars and the estate bit at the back. And even if it doesn’t look much like a Mini, it certainly looks like a Countryman, despite BMW’s assertion that all the exterior panels have been changed for this third generation. There’s an impression that the Countryman is the sort of car a Transformer will turn into when hiding in plain sight – Optimus Prime, anyone?

The grille looks as though someone stole into the design studio at night and bricked up the front of the car with Darth Vader’s Lego set. Note the radar and camera units at the front which enable SAE level 2 partial self-driving at up to 37mph.

'The interior feels quite posh' - Mark Fagelson Photography

Inside, there’s accommodation for four or five adults with head and leg room to spare and the boot is a large, if shallow, 450 litres. Fold down all of the rear seats, which are split 40/20/40, and you get a monster 1,460 litres, which is larger than the luggage space of the current segment leader, Nissan’s Qashqai.

From the front seats it feels like a large car. The bonnet slopes away seemingly into infinity and the labrador in the back seems to be in a different county. Views out are quite good, but the windscreen pillars are enormous and obscure your sight when taking tight turns. The huge sunroof allows in plenty of light and with a white headlining there’s a modern, spacious feel to the interior, though quite how long that whiteness will be sustained in typical family life is open to question. Other trim colours are available…

The facia gives an impression of being from the upper end of the SUV food chain, with cloth finishes and nice material choices along with lots of storage bins and options. You still get the dinner plate-sized speedometer in the centre, mimicking the round central main instrument of the 1959 Mini. This one, however, with its animated graphics feels as though it’s trying a bit too hard, particularly so when you switch display modes between Green, Vivid, Timeless, Personal, Balance and Trail, all with their own graphics, colours and sounds.

Vital signs such as speed and the next satnav direction are displayed on a Perspex head-up display ahead of the driver, yet there are too many functions – including the oft-used heating and ventilation – buried in the dinner-plate touchscreen, so the end result is distraction. And so hidden is the starter button that anyone climbing in for the first time and able to start the engine straight away deserves a prize.

Andrew English says there are too many functions 'buried in the dinner-plate touchscreen'

On the road

Once you’ve got it started (via the rotary switch on the lower panel, by the way), the turbocharged 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine growls like an out-of-sorts terrier. It endows this 1.62-tonne SUV with genuine pep, with 0-62mph in 8.3 seconds and a top speed of 132mph. Nor do you have to wring its neck to make good progress, as the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox swaps ratios smoothly with a great change strategy, which speeds overtakes and helps push the car out of corners with the engine spinning merrily.

No doubt the 19bhp/40lb ft electric motor is helping to fill the peaks and troughs of the torque curve, but it’s an effective mild hybrid system and reasonably relaxed to drive, even though the engine gets a bit vocal at motorway speeds.

On a brisk run over Cranborne Chase and Salisbury Plain I achieved an average of 40.2mpg against an official WLTP figure of 44.8mpg. A longer journey at a steady speed might have yielded a bit more economy, although it’s worth remembering that higher speeds eat into energy consumption, regardless of fossil fuel or electricity.

Initially the ride feels slightly underdamped and body control is rather loose. On heavily crowned, undulating country roads the Countryman felt like jelly on a plate, with lots of side-to-side head toss and the enthusiasm and bounce of Tigger after a couple of espressos.

'It's quite sporting, with direct and responsive steering allied to a well-balanced chassis' - Mark Fagelson Photography

Speed up though and you can see what Mini’s engineers were looking for. With modestly sized 18-inch wheels there’s compliance and responsiveness; it feels quite old-fashioned and hence more suited to flood-damaged roads than a car with larger diameter wheels or stronger springs that you’d normally associate with BMW suspension. This basic version of the Countryman rides pretty well over sharp bumps and potholes.

And it’s quite sporting, too, with direct and responsive steering allied to a well-balanced chassis, although this set-up is likely to be more appreciated at medium speeds than in anything approaching full-bore motoring. It is, after all, a family car.

The Telegraph verdict

Provided you can forget this is a Mini (there’s a side bet on when Mini reintroduces the Maxi name) and is in fact a on-trend family crossover/SUV, with a lot of slightly pointless software doodads, the Countryman is a pretty decent way of conveying your family around the country. I’m not sure I love the looks and the ride is a bit bouncy, but it’s quite an enthusiastic machine, with a fair turn of speed and good economy, while the interior feels quite posh.

And at a basic price of £28,500, the Countryman C isn’t ludicrously overpriced compared with rivals such the Audi Q2, VW T-Cross, Nissan Qashqai and so on. The pack-based options list, however, is a scary place. Our test car had more than £6,500 worth of extras and a total price of £35,000, but there were other versions of this “starter” Countryman on the launch fleet which tipped the total in excess of the £40,000 list price including options that triggers payment of the UK’s £390 luxury car tax from years two to six.

While it’s nice to sit in John Cooper Works bucket seats and stare at the stars through a panoramic sunroof, I’m not entirely sure they are worth the prices of the packs that include them, which cost £2,500 and £7,500 respectively.

As so often with German marques, if you stay away from the myriad options, you’ll get a pretty respectable car.

The facts

On test: Mini Countryman C

Body style: Five-door family SUV

On sale: Now

How much? From £28,500, as tested £35,000

How fast? 132mph, 0-62mph in 8.3sec

How economical? 44.8mpg (WLTP Combined), 40.2mpg on test

Engine & gearbox: 1,499cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with mild hybrid system, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, front-wheel drive

Electric powertrain: 19bhp/40lb ft electric motor

Maximum engine power/torque: 168bhp at 4,700rpm, 207lb ft at 1,500rpm

CO2 emissions: 143g/km (WLTP Combined)

VED: £225 first year, then £180

Warranty: 3 years/unlimited mileage

The rivals

Ford Puma ST-Line X, from £27,410

Britain’s bestselling car last year, the Puma combines cheeky styling with useful gimmicks such as a “wet box” storage space in the boot. The 123bhp/125lb ft 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo engine gives decent performance, along with 52.3mpg and 122g/km. The six-speed manual gearbox is slick enough to not yearn for an automatic while the ride and handling are terrific, even with larger wheels.

Nissan Qashqai mild hybrid, from £27,120

The second bestseller after the Puma, the British-built Qashqai is a class act. In mild hybrid form it has a 1.3-litre four cylinder engine producing 156bhp and 199lb ft, which gives the family SUV a 122mph top speed, 0-62mph in 9.2 seconds and about 40mpg. You can pay up to £37,940 for the top-specification Tekna+ model, but the £29,720 Acenta Premium should more than cover it.