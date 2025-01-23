‘Mini-tornado’ tears through Cornish resort town

A destroyed roof can be seen in Cornwall after a ‘mini-tornado’ ripped through the county (Alamy Live News)

A suspected mini tornado caused havoc when it swept through a Cornish resort town on Thursday.

Mobile phone footage showed chaotic scenes on a residential street in Quintrell Downs, near Newquay, as the high speed winds and torrential rain battered the area.

Rubbish and debris can be seen flying across the road and smashing into houses and vehicles. Caravans could be seen flipped over and completely destroyed at a nearby holiday park.

In Newquay, shocked residents also shared pictures of damaged roofs and walls.

It comes ahead of a Met Office yellow wind warning for the region on Friday morning as Storm Eowyn makes landfall.

Cheryl Foers, who lives in the area, told BBC News: “It was a freak, everything was twirling in the air, plant pots and so forth.”

“A light breeze started then a strong wind, then literally from nowhere a tornado ripped through. There were trees uprooted, it just came through in five or 10 seconds,” she added.

“It’s just left carnage, there’s at least at least seven or eight roofs that are almost missing, chimney pots affected, trees uprooted, it was very dangerous and then the tornado just went off across the fields.”

Trevornick Holiday Park said on Facebook there had been “some damage” in a “very isolated area of the park” and a clean-up operation was under way.

Video showed caravans flipped over with debris scattered across the park’s grounds in Holywell Bay. The strong winds hit between 9:30am and 9:45am GMT, according to weather maps.

A park spokesperson said: “We’re sure many of you have seen the news today that a mini-tornado swept through Newquay - yes really, we still can’t quite believe it either.”

Around 30 tornadoes a year are reported in the UK. These are typically small and very short-lived but can cause structural damage if they pass over built-up areas.

On Wednesday night, the European Storm Forecast Experiment issued an alert for tornados in the south of England across Thursday.

On Friday, a rare red weather warning is in place for Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland. The worst to the storm is expected to hit the south and east of Northern Ireland with gusts of up to 80mph.

Elsewhere, yellow and amber weather warnings are in place across the country.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

