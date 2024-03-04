Miniature electric cars donated to hospital

Two miniature electric cars have been donated to a hospital so children can drive themselves to their appointments.

The young patients will be able to drive themselves to their scans or the operating theatres at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton in a bid to make the experience less daunting.

The cars were donated to The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT) Charity by the Tesla Owners Club for the UK.

Acting deputy head of nursing for children’s services Kirsty Lewis said staff were "so grateful" for the donation.

The Tesla Owners Club said the gift was thanks to the generosity of its members and charity events it runs.

"To give back to the community is fantastic and a lot of fundraising has taken place to be able to make this donation," Anthony-Hugh Selormey, from the club, said.

"To bring a bit of fun into what can be a traumatic experience is what we aim to do with these cars."

Ms Lewis said being in hospital was never a nice experience for children and little things like the cars could make it so much nicer for them.

"We hope it will get rid of some anxiety they get from being in hospital and it will help make it a little bit more fun for them."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X, and Instagram, Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related internet links