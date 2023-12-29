Minimum wage to increase for every New England state in 2024, except 2

Associated Press

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.