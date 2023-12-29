Minimum wage to increase for every New England state in 2024, except 2
New Hampshire continues to have the lowest minimum wage in New England.
New Hampshire continues to have the lowest minimum wage in New England.
The socialite Ksenia Sobchak faces backlash despite her Putin ties after attending an infamous party in Russia.
The conservative attorney butted heads with Elie Honig over the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar Trump from the ballot.
The Republican presidential candidate faced intense backlash after she declined to identify slavery as the cause of the Civil War.
“It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” Trump reportedly said in 2002.
MURRAY HARBOUR, P.E.I. — A village councillor in Prince Edward Island has until Sunday to pay a $500 fine and apologize for displaying a sign on his property denying the existence of residential school graves, or he will be forced to resign. P.E.I. Minister of Housing, Land and Communities Rob Lantz said in a statement Thursday that Murray Harbour Coun. John Robertson has until Dec. 31 to comply with the sanctions placed on him by council. Robertson did not immediately respond to requests for co
Finland will be the first to suffer if there is an escalation between NATO and Russia, Moscow’s representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in an interview with the RIA Novosti propaganda outlet on Dec. 27.
A second group of Russian occupiers from the 71st regiment of the Russian Armed Forces surrendered on the Zaporizhzhya front, reporting mistreatment by the Russian command and significant losses, OC West Telegram channel reported on Dec. 27.
Bill Pugliano/GettyOne of the 16 Republicans accused of participating in a scheme in Michigan to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election said in an interview with the state attorney general’s office that he was “betrayed” by government officials who took advantage of his ignorance as a first-time elector, according to The New York Times. James Renner is the only defendant who has had his charges dropped after he agreed to cooperate with the investigation. Renner, 77, told Dana
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday she is switching congressional districts, avoiding a likely rematch against a Democrat who has far outraised her and following an embarrassing moment of groping and vaping that shook even loyal supporters. In a Facebook video Wednesday evening, Boebert announced she would enter the crowded Republican primary in retiring Rep. Ken Buck's seat in the eastern side of the state, leaving the more competitive 3rd District seat she barely won last year — and which she was in peril of losing next year as some in her party have soured on her controversial style. “The Aspen donors, George Soros and Hollywood actors that are trying to buy this seat, well they can go pound sand," she said.
A civilian cargo ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea near Ukraine’s Danube ports Thursday, injuring two sailors, officials and analysts said, in an incident that underscored the dangers faced by those exporting Ukrainian grain during the war. The Panama-flagged vessel struck the floating mine during stormy weather as it went to pick up grain, according to Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, adding that churning seas often increase the risk from mines. As the fighting grinds on through the winter and likely into a third year after Russia’s February 2022 invasion, and with little recent change along the front line, Ukraine is aiming to strengthen its financial resources for what could be a protracted war.
Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) bashed former President Trump online and said Christians who support him “don’t understand” their religion. “I’m going to go out on a NOT limb here: this man is not a Christian,” Kinzinger said on X, formerly known as Twitter, responding to Trump’s Christmas post. “If you are a Christian who…
The last Nordic country to join the alliance is still waiting for Turkey and Hungary to clear its path.
China's defence ministry lashed out at the United States on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticising its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a "Cold War" mindset. Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the U.S. calling for "more work" to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable. But a Chinese defence ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin must be stopped in his war against Ukraine or all of Europe will pay a much higher price, Moldova's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, said in an interview published on Wednesday. Sandu has long denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and singles out the Kremlin as the biggest threat facing her country, which lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. "You must understand that Putin will not stop unless he is stopped," Sandu told the Romania-based media group Veridica.
Rep. Tim Walberg traveled to Uganda to voice his support for the country's law that sentences people to death for "aggravated homosexuality."
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked at a New Hampshire town hall about the reason for the Civil War, and she didn’t mention slavery in her response. She walked back her comments hours later. Asked during Wednesday night's town hall in Berlin what she believed had caused the war — the first shots of which were fired in her home state of South Carolina — Haley talked about the role of government, replying that it involved “the freedoms of what people could
Former President Trump on Wednesday demanded the Maine secretary of state recuse herself from her upcoming decision on the former president’s ballot eligibility under the 14th Amendment, citing her past statements about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Unlike other states, where plaintiffs have sued over Trump’s eligibility in court, Maine’s system first allows the secretary…
The special counsel Jack Smith expressed concern that Trump could persuade a jury to let him go free, even if they knew he was guilty.
House Republicans are asking if Joe Biden obstructed their ongoing impeachment inquiry after Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena.
"If we ended up in a war with China, it wouldn't be just the US and China," James Stavridis said, adding that US allies would come to its aid.