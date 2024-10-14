Minister ‘absolutely ready’ to engage with Elon Musk despite investment summit absence

Archie Mitchell
·3 min read

The minister in charge of social media and digital technology has insisted he is “absolutely ready to engage” with Elon Musk, despite not having spoken to the world’s richest man since taking office in July.

Peter Kyle denied the Tesla chief had been snubbed by the UK government ahead of its inaugural international investment summit, to which Mr Musk was not invited.

He insisted that the lack of an invite was not related to Mr Musk’s criticisms of Sir Keir Starmer over the summer, during which he posted a series of images, videos and memes on social media related to ongoing rioting in the UK.

Peter Kyle said he is ‘absolutely ready’ to engage with Elon Musk (Sky News)
Peter Kyle said he is ‘absolutely ready’ to engage with Elon Musk (Sky News)

Mr Musk, who also owns X, formerly Twitter, tagged Sir Keir in several tweets, writing “Why aren’t all communities protected in Britain?” and “#TwoTierKeir”.

Asked whether Mr Musk was not invited to the summit because of his criticism of the prime minister, Mr Kyle said “absolutely not”, telling Times Radio that “he doesn’t tend to do these sort of events”. And he told Times Radio: “Let me just send my very best to him on the safe landing of the booster rocket yesterday, it was a stunning achievement and I did watch slack-jawed at the staggering achievement that that represented.

"Elon Musk has never come to any of the past investment summits that have been held under the previous government, he doesn’t tend to do these sort of events, but I stand absolutely ready to engage with him, to talk about any potential global investments he’s making - I’m not aware of any at this moment in time."

He added that "we have good engagement with some of his companies".

Elon Musk accused Sir Keir Starmer of presiding over ‘two-tier policing’ (Tucker Carlson/X)
Elon Musk accused Sir Keir Starmer of presiding over ‘two-tier policing’ (Tucker Carlson/X)

In September, The Independent revealed Mr Kyle has still not spoken to Mr Musk, despite social media, artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, space travel and the internet all being major items in the minister’s huge portfolio.

Downing Street had criticised Mr Musk this summer for tweeting that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK, with Sir Keir’s official spokesman saying that there was “no justification for comments like that”.

And the PM rejected Mr Musk’s claims of “two-tier policing” in Britain after the billionaire claimed rioters over the summer were being dealt with more harshly than those involved in other recent protests.

It comes as Sir Keir gathers global business chiefs at a summit in the City of London to drum up private sector investment in the UK.

After a turbulent first 100 days in government, Sir Keir will pitch to business leaders attending the gathering that Labour’s historic election win has given the government a “golden opportunity… to end chop and change, policy churn and sticking plasters that make it so hard for investors to assess the value of any proposition”.

He will tout the value of a steady, stable government, saying: “We have the determination, the focus on clear, long-term ends, a mission-led mindset that thinks in years, not the days or hours of the news grid, needed to unlock that potential. Do not doubt that.”

Sir Keir will plead for additional investment from business chiefs, telling them “private sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world”.

He will be joined at the Guildhall in the City of London by chief executives from Blackrock, GSK and pioneering automated driving start-up Wayve.

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris the R-Word at Dinner with Billionaire Donors: Report

    The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'

  • Michael Moore Dares Joe Biden to Use ‘Full Immunity’ in Last Days as Prez

    Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha

  • Trump Campaign Is Not Impressed With Kamala Harris’ Latest Dig at Donald

    The Trump campaign lambasted Kamala Harris after the 2024 Democratic presidential wannabe laid into the former president at a rally on Sunday, calling out Trump as “weak and unstable.” Appearing in Greenville, North Carolina, Harris sneered at Trump on a number of topics, including his 60 Minutes interview debacle, his failure to appear with Harris at a second debate, and his failure to release medical records—the latter of which has been a major talking point for Harris over the weekend.“It mak

  • ‘Nitpicking Everything’: JD Vance Fumes as ABC News Host Calls Out Bogus Claims About Colorado City

    JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly

  • Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents

    Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”

  • Harris’ Camp Sounds the Alarm After Trump Says Military Should ‘Handle’ Democrats

    Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’

  • Trump appeared to be heckled at his California rally. Hear how he responded

    Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.

  • Trump hears at a Latino campaign event from someone who lived in the US illegally

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Minutes after Donald Trump delivered his standard warnings about drug dealers and criminals illegally crossing the border during a Saturday campaign event, the former president heard from someone who was once in the country illegally but now plans to vote for him.

  • What we know about Vem Miller, charged with gun possession near Trump rally

    Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.

  • Opinion - The 4 reasons Harris is losing

    I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Pits Donald Trump Against Kamala Harris In A Game Of ‘Family Feud’

    Saturday Night Live mocked Donald Trump’s refusal to do another debate and instead had him face off with Kamala Harris in Family Feud. With Kenan Thompson as emcee Steve Harvey, the cold open brought back the election-season regulars: Maya Rudolph as Harris, joined by her “family” of Andy Samberg as Doug Emhoff, Jim Gaffigan as …

  • Donald Trump Compared to Hitler After Vowing to Invoke 1700s Law Used to Justify Japanese Internment Camps

    The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which gives the president power to detain or deport foreign "enemies," could be broadly applied to target any non-citizens that Trump declares a threat

  • West Virginia’s Republican Candidate For Senator Jim Justice Barely Shows Up to Work: Colleagues

    West Virginia candidate Jim Justice may almost certainly snag a seat in the U.S. Senate next year. But even the Republican governor's own colleagues say that his attendance at work is less of a guarantee. Nearly a dozen people in West Virginia’s political scene told Politico that Justice is rarely seen at the state capitol building in Charleston, which houses the governor's office.Justice, nicknamed “Big Jim,” is perhaps best known nationally as the guy who spoke to the Republican National Conve

  • Abcarian: Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation looked bad at the time. It was even worse

    The FBI supposedly investigated sexual assault allegations against the Trump Supreme Court pick. A new report shows the probe was deeply compromised.

  • Elon Musk says he will take legal action after California officials cited his politics when rejecting SpaceX launches

    The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase the number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.

  • Ukraine’s Rocky Past With Poland Is Haunting Zelenskiy

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was left seething after a meeting last month with Poland’s top diplomat, who made a show of putting the brakes on Ukraine’s ambitions for fast-track accession to the European Union. Most Read from BloombergDubai’s Allure to Expats Is Weighing on City’s InfrastructureThe Master Plan That Shaped Pakistan’s Capital Is No Longer WorkingThe Cablebus Transformed Commutes in Mexico City’s Populous OutskirtsAs Brussels Booms, an Old Boogeyman Return

  • Moreno's abortion comment rattles debate in expensive Senate race in Republican-leaning Ohio

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An off-the-cuff comment about reproductive rights by Republican Bernie Moreno in Ohio’s tight Senate race has put abortion at the center of debate in the most expensive Senate campaign this year. And that’s just where Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown wanted it.

  • Josh Hawley’s Local Newspaper Declares Him the ‘Worst Sitting Senator’

    A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According

  • Mike Johnson Insists Elderly Trump’s Medical Records Are ‘Irrelevant’ to Voters

    House Speaker Mike Johnson launched a defense of Donald Trump’s health in a fiery interview with NBC News’ Kristen Welker, claiming that the former president did not need to release his records because his physical fitness is already “on display.”“Should Donald Trump release all of his medical records, Mr Speaker?” the Meet the Press host asked, staring down the camera as though she knew the Louisiana Republican would find a way to spin his way out of the question.“He issued the records of his p

  • Ex-DOJ Official Spells Out ‘Coming Massive Crisis’ On Election Day

    “I’m normally a voice of calm and I’m here not as a voice of calm today," Obama-era Justice Department official Neal Katyal told MSNBC's Jen Psaki.