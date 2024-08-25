Minister Confirms Labour Donor Did Have A No.10 Pass But Says It Has Since Been Removed

A minister has confirmed that the biggest personal donor for Keir Starmer did have a security pass to 10 Downing Street, but claims it has now been removed.

It comes after The Sunday Times reported that millionaire TV mogul Lord Alli, who was at the forefront of Labour’s fundraising for the general election, had unlimited access to the head office of government.

He reportedly organised post-election reception drinks in Downing Street’s gardens.

A No.10 pass is an honour usually granted only to political advisers, civil servants, and the immediate families of the PM and the chancellor.

But the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Pat McFadden, told Sky News that Lord Alli – who has given £500,000 to the party since 2020 – has not got his pass “anymore”.

He said: “I don’t think it’s unusual for people to have passes to attend political meetings, if they need to do so.

“I don’t think he has a pass now but I believe he may have had one in the past.”

He added: “He won’t have been involved in any governmental decisions, he’s not someone who holds a policy responsibility.

“I don’t think he’s got the pass anymore, he may have needed it for a short time in that period immediately after the election.”

McFadden also told Times Radio that the peer “does bring a huge amount to the Labour Party”.

He said: “He was an important part of the election campaign. And as I say, he’s a very highly respected peer.

“I don’t believe there’s anything being done here that’s in conflict with the rules.”

Party sources told HuffPost UK Lord Alli’s pass was removed “weeks ago”.

However, The Sunday Times’ columnist and senior political correspondent Patrick Maguire posted on X that No.10 said the peer still had the pass on Friday.

There is no indication that Lord Alli is looking for a role or has broken the rules, but it remains unclear why he needed the pass in the first place.

The tension comes as Labour have only been in power for seven weeks.

Keir Starmer passed the 50-day mark on Saturday, which meant his time in office had officially outlasted Liz Truss’s tenure.

A flurry of questions around Labour’s donors have already arisen in that time.

Ian Corfield, who gave £20,000 to Labour and £5,000 to chancellor Rachel Reeves, has stepped down as director of investment at the Treasury.

He is now the temporary and unpaid adviser to the chancellor’s investment summit in October, according to the Sunday Times.

