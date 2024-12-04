Minister defends decision to accept Taylor Swift tickets from B.C. Crown corporation

OTTAWA — Liberal Minister Harjit Sajjan is defending his decision to accept an invitation from a B.C. Crown corporation to attend a Taylor Swift concert.

Global News first reported that Sajjan will be attending the concert on the taxpayer's dime as a guest of PavCo, a provincial Crown corporation that owns BC Place.

A spokeswoman for Sajjan says the minister only accepted the tickets after receiving clearance from the ethics commissioner.

Joanna Kanga says the minister is making a donation of $1,500 to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank as part of a fundraising effort tied to the event.

Sajjan, who is the minister of Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be attending the concert with his daughter in Vancouver on Saturday.

Swift is closing out her Eras Tour in the city on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.

Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press