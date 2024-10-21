Minister leaves door open to Budget tax raid on high earners

Stephen Kinnock was asked during an interview on Sky News if people who earned more than £100,000 were classed as a ‘working person’ - Hollie Adams/Reuters

A minister has left the door open to a Budget tax raid on high earners after refusing six times to say whether they counted as “working people”.

Stephen Kinnock declined to say that Labour’s pledge not to raise tax on working people applied to those on six-figure salaries.

It came after Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, warned high earners not to expect help from the Budget as he suggested it would be focused on “people who are on lower or middle incomes”.

Mr Kinnock, the care minister, was asked during an interview on Sky News if people who earned more than £100,000 were classed as a “working person”.

He replied: “The Chancellor is going to set all of this out on Oct 30. Look, our manifesto made it absolutely clear that we will not be raising national insurance, income tax or VAT on working people and that is the pledge that will be delivered.”

Asked to define “working people”, he said: “The Chancellor will make that absolutely clear on Oct 30.”

‘Committed to manifesto pledge’

Downing Street later suggested that the pledge on working people would cover high earners.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Government “remains committed to the manifesto pledge not to raise VAT, national insurance, or the basic, higher or additional rates of income tax as part of its commitment not to increase taxes on working people”.

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, is drawing up plans for £35 billion in tax rises, with the NHS one of only a handful of areas to be given a significant budget boost.

On Sunday, Mr Streeting said the Government’s focus was on “people who are on lower or middle incomes” ahead of expected tax raids on business and the wealthy.

‘Struggling to make ends meet’

He told Sky News presenter Trevor Phillips: “When I’m thinking about this Budget and its consequences, I’m actually not thinking about people on my salary or your salary.

“I’m thinking about people like my mum, who’s a cleaner, or my dad, who’s a car salesman. People who are on lower or middle income who get towards the end of the month and find they’ve got more month left than they have the money.”

While saying that the well-paid were “working people”, Mr Streeting, who earns £159,000 as a cabinet minister, told Mr Phillips: “I am not worried about me, I am not worried about you, but I am worried about people who are struggling to make ends meet at the moment.”