Minister meets Lough Neagh groups about action plan

Groups including farming representatives are meeting the agriculture, environment and rural affairs minister to discuss the Lough Neagh Action Plan.

The plan was approved by the Executive last week.

It lays out 37 actions to be taken in the short, medium and long term to address the challenges facing the largest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland.

Andrew Muir is briefing the Lough Neagh Partnership, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NI Agricultural Producers’ Association and Northern Ireland Environment Link on the plan.

It and the report it is based on were commissioned following the blue-green algal crisis last summer.

The minister is meeting a number of groups on Tuesday [BBC]

The algae has reappeared in parts of Lough Neagh in recent days, due to the return of settled weather.

This is the first opportunity the groups have had to hear from the minister and to express to him their thoughts on the plan.

Lough Neagh supplies about half of Belfast's drinking water and about 40% of Northern Ireland's overall.

Last year itwas blighted by large blooms of the potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Speaking after the Executive approved the action plan for last week, Mr Muir said a lot of work that was already under way to tackle the issues but that more needed to be done in relation to the lough's future.

The minister said he intended to "lead the way in terms of taking actions".

"I am going to be working night and day with officials in terms of taking this forward," he added.

The Shaftesbury estate has held ownership of the bed and soil of Lough Neagh since the 19th century.

Lord Shaftesbury, who is the 12th member of his family to hold the title of earl of Shaftesbury, told BBC News NI last year he was open to the idea of selling the Lough but would not be giving it away.