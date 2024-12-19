Minister named in Bangladesh corruption probe

Sam Francis - Political reporter
·2 min read
Economic Secretary to the Treasury Tulip Siddiq pictured in Downing Street on Budget Day 2024
[EPA]

A Labour minister has been named in an investigation into claims her family embezzled up to £3.9bn (Tk 590 billion) from infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

Tulip Siddiq, who as the Treasury's Economic Secretary is responsible for tackling corruption in UK financial markets, is alleged to have brokered a deal with Russia in 2013 for a new nuclear power plant in Bangladesh that saw £1bn siphoned off into private hands.

The allegation is part of a wider investigation by Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) into Siddiq's aunt Sheikh Hasina, the recently deposed prime minister of the country who fled to India in August.

Siddiq has been approached for comment. The Labour Party has declined to comment.

The investigation is based on a series of allegations made by Bobby Hajjaj, a senior political opponent of Hasina.

The ACC is also investigating several of Hasina's family members, including Siddiq's mother Sheikh Rehana Siddiq, and senior officials from her government.

Hasina, who was in charge of Bangladesh for more than 20 years, was seen as an autocrat whose government ruthlessly clamped down on dissent.

Since fleeing the country Hasina has been accused of multiple crimes by the new Bangladeshi government.

Hasina is wanted by Bangladesh's International Criminal Tribunal (ICT) for her alleged involvements in "crimes against humanity" that took place during the demonstrations, in which hundreds were killed.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for 45 others, including former government ministers who also fled the country.

Syed Faruk, who runs the UK branch of Hasina's Awami League party, said the claims were "fabricated".

Siddiq was elected MP for Hampstead and Highgate in 2015, the north London constituency neighbouring Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's seat of Holborn and St Pancras.

Court documents seen by the BBC show Hajjaj accused Siddiq of mediating and coordinating meetings for the Bangladeshi officials with the Russian government to build the £10bn Rooppur Power Plant Project.

It is claimed that the deal inflated the price of the plant by £1bn, according to the documents - 30% of which was allegedly distributed to Siddiq and other family members via a complex network of banks and overseas companies.

In total, Hajjaj alleges £3.9bn was siphoned out of the project by Hasina's family and minister.

Footage from 2013 shows Siddiq attended the deal's signing by Hasina and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin, recorded by the Associated Press.

