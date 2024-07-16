Minister rejects claim by Trump’s running mate that Britain is first nuclear Islamist country

A minister hailed the “enormous strength” of diversity as he rejected a claim by Donald Trump’s running mate that Britain is now the first nuclear “Islamist” country.

Treasury minister James Murray was responding to JD Vance telling a National Conservatism event about a discussion he had with a friend in which he pondered: “What is the first truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon?

“And we were like maybe it’s Iran, maybe Pakistan already kinda counts, and then we finally decided maybe it’s actually the UK since Labour just took over.”

Asked about this, Mr Murray told Sky News: “I don’t know what he means by that.

“Obviously we disagree on those particular comments that he has made.”

He added: “But the relationship between the UK and the US is more important than any individuals.

“It’s about the relationship between our countries which goes back so long and which is so important for our national security and economic growth.”

Lammy reportedly has good relations with JD Vance, Trump’s VP pick.



But here is what Vance said about Labour 2 weeks ago:



“What is the 1st truly Islamist country that will get a nuclear weapon?



Maybe it's actually the UK, since Labour just took over” 👀pic.twitter.com/1nGATPnnxE — Antonello Guerrera (@antoguerrera) July 16, 2024

Pressed on the “Islamist” jibe against the UK by Trump’s vice president pick, 39-year-old first-term senator Vance, Mr Murray added: “In Britain, we are very proud of our diversity.

“I’m very proud that we have a new Government, I’m very proud that our Labour government is committed to national security and economic growth.

“I’m very clear where we are, I don’t really know how that comment fits in.”

Despite the rhetoric by senator Vance, new Foreign Secretary David Lammy is said to have had several constructive meetings with him.

Speaking on Times Radio earlier, Mr Murray stressed the new Government was setting out its strategic defence review in the face of a “dangerous time around the world”.

He added: “Labour puts national security at the very heart of what we are doing, what we said in Opposition, and now we are in government it’s at the heart of how we approach government.

“We set out our absolutely iron-clad commitment to Nato, to national security, to making sure that we are responding to the threats that we face.”

Sir Keir Starmer has said that spending would be “responsibly increased” to bolster Britain’s “hollowed-out armed forces”.

The new Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) at the Nato summit in Washington last week.

He has stressed how vital it is for Nato members to increase defence expenditure but he is yet to put a date by which this spending level of 2.5 per cent of GDP will be reached in the UK.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the review will aim to strengthen UK homeland security, bolster Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and modernise and maintain the nuclear deterrent.

It will be led by former Nato secretary general Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, and draw on military and foreign policy experts such as Dr Fiona Hill and General Sir Richard Barrons.

Lord Robertson warned of a “deadly quartet” as he referred to threats from China, Iran, Russia and North Korea.

A defence review team will also be established to engage with serving and retired members of the armed forces, the defence industry, the general public, academics, Parliament and the UK’s allies.

Sir Keir said: “We live in a more dangerous and volatile world. My Government will forge a new clear-eyed approach to our national defences, equipping us to tackle international threats head on while keeping the British people safe and secure.

“We will make sure our hollowed-out armed forces are bolstered and respected, that defence spending is responsibly increased, and that our country has the capabilities needed to ensure the UK’s resilience for the long term.”