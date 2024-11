Minister: Trump led ‘fiery’ campaign, let’s ‘wait to see what he does’ on trade

Donald Trump said “a lot of fiery things” in his campaign for the White House, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said as he urged the public to “wait to see what he actually does” amid fears of a trade war.

Mr McFadden also defended comments made about Mr Trump by his Cabinet colleagues, as shadow chancellor Mel Stride reiterated the Tories’ call for the Government to apologise to the president-elect.

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “good to speak” with Mr Trump in a phone call on Wednesday evening in which the Prime Minister congratulated him on his “historic victory”.

Sir Keir wrote on X: “I look forward to working together.

“From defence and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and US is incredibly strong and will continue to thrive for many years to come.”

Mr Trump has said he wants to increase tariffs on goods imported from around the world by 10%, rising to 60% on items from China.

Pat McFadden urged the public to ‘wait to see’ what Donald Trump actually does in office (PA)

Asked about the impact a more isolationist US would have on the UK economy, Mr McFadden told Sky News: “I think you’ve got to understand that in an election, a lot of fiery things are said, and president-elect Trump says a lot of fiery things, and the important thing is what he actually does.

“We obviously have interests as a trading nation. We want to protect and look after our interests, and we always want to have a dialogue with the US administration about those.

“But for anyone speculating about what exactly will happen, I would advise let’s wait to see what he actually does, rather than take everything said in a campaign.”

Mr Stride said in the context of a potential trade war, it is important the Government makes sure the “mood music” is right with the new administration.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “At the end of the day, as a sovereign nation, the United States will take decisions on those kind of matters, but they will clearly make them in conjunction with discussions with other countries, including those within the European Union, for example, and ourselves.

“It’s important that in that context, we do whatever we can to make sure that those relationships, that the mood music, that the relationships with the administration are strong and positive.

“I do think it’s material the fact that this Government has ended up in a position where it is in a difficult position already with the Trump administration, based on the comments that have been made.”

He added that Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch “was quite right yesterday to call for those comments to be withdrawn and for an apology to be made”.

In the Commons on Wednesday, Ms Badenoch said Foreign Secretary David Lammy had previously referred to Mr Trump as a “neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath”.

Mr McFadden said comments made by Labour Cabinet ministers about Mr Trump will not “interfere” in the “important alliance” between the UK and US.

He told Sky News: “I think a lot of things that have been said over the years, but not just here in the UK, including in the US. If you look at what vice-president-elect JD Vance said about President Trump, he mused whether this was going to be another Richard Nixon or America’s Hitler, and it’s not held him back from being the running mate.

Shadow chancellor Mel Stride said Labour ministers had previously made comments about Donald Trump that may now put them in a difficult position (PA)

“Elon Musk as well, advised Trump to walk off into the sunset a couple of years ago, and he’s become President Trump’s biggest backer in business.

“I don’t think any of these things will interfere in what is such an important alliance for the world, based on defence, security, shared values, shared history. It’s all more important than all of those things, and that is the footing we begin on, and that’s the footing that we’ll continue on.”

Mr McFadden also said that living standards were “a big theme in the US election”, but Labour will not “lecture” other centre-left parties on their campaigns.

Asked if centre-left politics is under threat with a loss by the Democrats in the US and the collapse of Olaf Scholz’s government in Germany, he told LBC: “I don’t want to give anybody any lectures.

“I know what it’s like to be on the losing end of an election, as the Democrats were the other night, and I know what it’s like to be on the winning end, and so what my focus is, rather than lecturing others, is remembering what we did to change the Labour Party.”

Mr Stride agreed, saying “the lesson is about economics” when asked what British conservatism can learn from Mr Trump’s re-election.

Speaking on Today, he said: “That seems to have been, along with migration, one of the overriding factors here.

“Of course, what we’ve seen in our country is an extraordinary Budget that will take us several steps backwards in terms of bringing in very high levels of taxation, which were not spoken about by the Labour Party during the run-up to the general election.”