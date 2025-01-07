Minister: UK must balance national security concerns over China with trade aims

Claudia Savage and Richard Wheeler, PA
·4 min read

Britain has to balance “very clear” national security concerns, including over China, with being an “outwardly facing” trading nation in light of its “fragile” economy, according to a Foreign Office minister.

Catherine West said the country must “sometimes be involved” with nations whose values “may not completely align with ours”, and that British businesses in Hong Kong say it is “so lovely” when they are visited by MPs.

She added Britain’s “rather exposed position” after Brexit means it has to be “outwardly looking in our economy if we want our residents and our constituents to get away from food banks”.

Her remarks came as she defended Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ visit to China in the wake of arrest warrants being issued for pro-democracy activists living in the UK.

G20 summit
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during a bilateral meeting with President Xi Jinping of China (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith – who is among a number of MPs sanctioned by China – said the arrest warrants are “the last act of a Chinese Communist Party who don’t care what countries like the UK say” as he pressed for sanctions to be imposed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several other MPs voiced concerns over the safety of Hongkongers living in the UK.

Chancellor Ms Reeves is due to visit China this week for talks with vice premier He Lifeng, following a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November.

Ms West rejected calls to cancel the trip as MPs questioned why it is going ahead after Hong Kong police offered rewards for information leading to the arrests of six campaigners, four of whom are currently living in the UK.

In an urgent question in the Commons, shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel said the warrants “show this Government’s supposed reset with China is just one way”.

She said: “Before meeting President Xi, the Prime Minister had said he wanted a relationship that is consistent, durable and respectful, and stated that the pair agree that there be no more surprises.”

MP portraits
The UK must ‘sometimes be involved’ with countries whose values ‘may not completely align with ours’, Catherine West has said (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Dame Priti added: “Can the minister confirm with a simple yes or no, whether the Chancellor is going to be raising these bounties at the highest level when she jets off to China next week to beg for a quick investment for the bailout of her failing economic strategy? She cannot ignore the human rights issues on her visit.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms West replied: “We’re in a position where our economy is quite fragile, and whilst we have very clear national security concerns, and today’s a really good example of those, we do have to balance those with being an outwardly facing and globally trading nation, where we need to sometimes be involved with other countries where their values may not completely align with ours.

“And so I make no apologies for trying to support British business abroad, including in Hong Kong, where British businesses have said it is so lovely to see MPs visit us.”

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesperson Calum Miller also urged the Government to “reconsider” the Chancellor’s trip to Beijing, in light of the warrants and the continued detention of Jimmy Lai.

Pro-democracy supporter Mr Lai was jailed in late 2020 in Hong Kong, and is currently being held in solitary confinement after being accused of violating the territory’s national security law.

Ms West said she has “personally promised” Mr Lai’s son that she would raise the case of his father, adding: “Unfortunately, because of our rather exposed position post-Brexit, we do have to be outwardly looking in our economy if we want our residents and our constituents to get away from food banks.”

Cyber-attacks
Sir Iain Duncan Smith the UK will not be taken seriously until sanctions are imposed (Jordan Pettitt/PA).

Labour MP Sarah Owen (Luton North) sought assurances that UK police forces fully understand the “seriousness of the threat” to the safety of Hongkongers on UK soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Labour MP Mark Sewards (Leeds South West and Morley) highlighted the case of UK resident Chloe Cheung and said she had been subjected to a £100,000 bounty for “telling the truth” about Mr Lai.

Ms West said she would ensure a “specially designed package of safety” is developed for the woman if Mr Sewards felt more needed to be done.

After Liberal Democrat MP Bobby Dean (Carshalton and Wallington) suggested the Government should “cancel the Chancellor’s visit” to China, Ms West said: “There will not be cancelling of trips on the basis that there has to be an element of outward focus by the UK, particularly given the legacy economically and the position we find ourselves in.”

Luke de Pulford, executive director of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, described Ms West’s remarks on the UK’s trading goals as a “shocking admission”.

He wrote on social media site X: “Erm, no. We don’t trade away our national security.”

Latest Stories

  • Megalomaniac Elon Musk Now Threatening MAGA Takeover of Second Country

    Following in the footsteps of his Canada- and Greenland-coveting pal Donald Trump, MAGA billionaire Elon Musk is asking whether the United States should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government." The Tesla CEO posed the question in an early Monday morning tweet, the latest in a multi-day social media bender aimed at the U.K. that has seen him advocate for a jailed right-wing activist, call for the head of a right-wing party leader, and demand that a junior minister of the

  • Trump responds to Trudeau's resignation with dig about Canada being 51st state

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump said Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is resigning because he knows the United States will not put up with trade deficits with Canada.

  • Van Jones on Trump pitching Canada as 51st state: ‘That would be a huge blue state’

    CNN political commentator Van Jones weighed in on President-elect Trump’s idea of pitching Canada to become the 51st state, claiming that if it happens, America’s northern neighbor would be a “huge blue state.” “I don’t understand why anybody is mad at Trump about this,” the pundit said Monday on CNN’s “NewsNight.” “If Trump — I’m…

  • B.C. winery fined $118K and permanently banned from temporary foreign worker program

    A winery in B.C.'s Okanagan has been permanently banned from hiring temporary foreign workers and fined $118,000, according to the federal government.According to a notification on the government's website, Toor Vineyards did not provide a federal inspector with the documents they asked for and did not "put in enough effort" to ensure the workplace was free of physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse.The notification also says the pay or working conditions did not match what was listed

  • Team Trump Tries to Censor Jack Smith Report They Admit Found Evidence of Vast ‘Criminal Conspiracies’

    President-elect Donald Trump’s legal team has launched a last-ditch effort to block special counsel Jack Smith from releasing his final report on two dismissed criminal cases against Trump. In a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland sent Monday, Trump’s lawyers said they were allowed to review Smith’s report in the criminal case in which Trump was charged with conspiring to keep classified documents after he left office. They threatened legal action if it is released, noting Smith’s finding

  • Elon Musk Biographer Details Why He Thinks Billionaire Is ‘Going Mad’

    An Elon Musk biographer has sounded the alarm that the world’s richest man may be losing his mind. The Harvard Law-educated biographer Seth Abramson speculated Monday that Musk might be “going mad” in a setting for all to see—brought on by his growing stress, history of mental illness, and self-described heavy drug use. “I legitimately believe Elon Musk may be going mad,” he posted to X. “I’m a Musk biographer who has been tracking his online behavior for the last two years—and given that he’s a

  • CNN Host Confronts MAGA Panelist During Trump Discussion: ‘Zip It!’

    CNN anchor Kate Bolduan told conservative network contributor Scott Jennings to “zip it” Monday during a discussion about the reasons American voters came out in droves to support Donald Trump’s reelection. After Jennings and another guest, Bakari Sellers, started talking about inflation, Bolduan told them both, “Stop, let’s move on.” The two kept talking, prompting the News Central anchor to tell Jennings, “Zip it.”

  • Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said the U.S. should own the Danish territory

    The eldest son of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump arrived in Greenland on Tuesday for a private visit that has heightened speculation that the incoming U.S. administration could seek to take control of the Danish territory.

  • Trump Struggles to Recruit After Using MAGA Loyalty Tests to Vet Candidates

    Loyalty tests and party infighting have Donald Trump falling short of his transition team’s goal of bringing on up to 2,000 political appointees on Day One of his administration. Sources told CBS News that, despite the president-elect’s plan to send out several offer letters to potential staffers Monday, Trump’s is struggling to fill open positions quickly. Trump transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told the network, however, “President Trump picked a brilliant Cabinet in record and historic

  • Mexico drops migrants in troubled resort as it disperses them far from US border

    ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — About 100 migrants from various countries wandered directionless and disoriented through the streets of the troubled Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

  • Steve Bannon Hurls More Bombs at MAGA as He Re-Ups Civil War

    Steve Bannon isn’t letting the MAGA civil war fade away in 2025. The bombastic conservative podcaster took personal shots at the newly re-elected House Speaker Mike Johnson on his show Monday and asserted he now views “scam” H1-B visas as another form of illegal immigration. Those topics dominated right-wing circles early last week, but Bannon made clear he’s not ready for the so-called MAGA civil war to subside just yet.

  • Who might replace Trudeau as Liberal Party leader?

    Cabinet ministers, a former central banker and a one-time provincial premier are all reportedly eyeing the top job.

  • MAGA Official Finally Agrees to Lower Flags for Jimmy Carter After Dem Backlash

    Democrats on New York’s Long Island cried foul over the weekend after a Donald Trump-supporting county executive did not lower his jurisdiction’s flags to half-staff in honor of the late President Jimmy Carter, who died last Sunday at the age of 100. Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman seemingly relented and released a statement Sunday saying that he would allow flags to be lowered for just three days—a significantly shorter period of time than most other municipalities in New York State and

  • China fires shot across Trump’s bow with defense sanctions

    China’s decision this week to slap several major U.S. defense firms with penalizing trade measures is being viewed as a “shot across the bow” ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration. The move — targeting defense contractors Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin — adds to U.S.-China tensions heading into Trump’s second term, though experts say…

  • Canada PM Trudeau is likely to announce resignation, source says

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is increasingly likely to announce he intends to step down, though he has not made a final decision, a source familiar with Trudeau's thinking said on Sunday. The source spoke to Reuters after the Globe and Mail reported that Trudeau was expected to announce as early as Monday that he would quit as leader of Canada's ruling Liberal Party after nine years in office. Trudeau's departure would leave the party without a permanent head at a time when polls show the Liberals will badly lose to the official opposition Conservatives in an election that must be held by late October.

  • Trump Hands Johnson a Poisoned Chalice: His ‘Big, Beautiful’ MAGA Bill

    House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said congressional Republicans will try to push through a “big, beautiful bill” that will enshrine the core tenets of President-elect Donald Trump’s hardline MAGA agenda in one fell legislative swoop. During a Sunday appearance on Fox News, Johnson tacked on an aggressive pledge to pass the mammoth legislation—which he said could touch on taxes, federal spending, energy, the border, regulations and “dismantling the deep state”—by Memorial Day. “I think at the en

  • Casualty Rates For Putin's Troops Reach Staggering New High, UK Says

    And intelligence officers expect this high level of loss to continue.

  • Bannon Wants Trump to Conduct ‘Exorcism’ on White House After Soros Medal Ceremony

    George Soros has received one of the highest civilian honors a US president can grant and Steve Bannon is having absolutely none of it. The far-right fringe commentator used his Saturday appearance on his War Room podcast to rail against the progressive philanthropist being granted the Medal of Freedom by outgoing President Joe Biden, even calling for the White House to be “exorcised” after the ceremony was held there. As Bannon put it, “Today, they’re showing you who’s in charge. The demon hims

  • James Carville Blasts WaPo Editor Over Cartoon Controversy: ‘Disgrace to Journalism’

    One of the Democratic Party’s top strategists ripped into the Washington Post and called one of its editors a “disgrace to journalism” after a recent scandal that erupted, of all things, over a cartoon. MSNBC host Jen Psaki initially asked James Carville on Sunday what his view of Rep. Mike Johnson’s renewed tenure as House Speaker might bring in the coming weeks. However, after a quick aside describing Johnson as a “bald-faced liar,” Carville quickly veered off on something of a tangent to lamb

  • Trump Goes Easy on Tariffs After CEOs Pay Homage

    President-elect Donald Trump’s aides have suggested that the MAGA chief will row back slightly on his campaign promise of sweeping tariffs on all imports entering the U.S., according to the Washington Post. Trump campaigned on aggressive tariffs despite many economists’ warning about subsequent price increases for American consumers. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told WaPo that they will only cover critical imports. Industries deemed vital to national and economic security will now