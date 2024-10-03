Minister wants to repay BBC Proms ticket gift

Sarah Jones, the industry minister, is investigating how to pay back the value of a BBC Proms ticket freebie

A minister has said she wants to repay the value of a gift from the BBC after Sir Keir Starmer returned more than £6,000 in donations and hospitality.

Sarah Jones, the industry minister, received a ticket to the BBC Proms over the summer as a guest of the broadcaster.

Ms Jones told Times Radio: “From a perspective of, ‘Did I declare everything, was I doing this loads of times, was I kind of out and all the time taking freebies, was I giving anybody anything for these things’, it was all completely above board.

“But if I look at it through the lens that the public is now looking at it, and the question we’re talking about, for what purpose I’m going to those events, I’m not going to go to another event like that that I’m invited to.”

Sarah Jones enjoyed the Proms during the summer, courtesy of a free ticket - BBC

Asked whether she would pay it back, Ms Jones replied: “I’m not sure I could but I will certainly look at that, yeah. The issue of the Proms that I’ve been to, I am just investigating whether I could pay that back.”

Ms Jones said on the wider issue that there is “no question of anybody having broken any rules here”, before being pressed on whether other ministers would follow Sir Keir in paying back gifts and hospitality.

Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria at a Taylor Swift concert, which has been part of the freebie row

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “He said he’s going to look at the principles about hospitality. In advance of that, he’s paying back some money.

“We’re clear that nobody else is being asked to do that because nobody has broken the rules.

“I think it’s for people to look at this individually. The principle is how do we make sure we, as a new government, build trust in politics.

“That’s why we’re looking at the principles around hospitality, that’s why the Prime Minister has decided to do that.

“We will make sure that those principles are really clear and in advance of that, he’s made a decision as an individual, as the Prime Minister, and that’s where we are.”