Ministers battle over Damien Hirst’s portrait of Elizabeth II

They lock horns on a daily basis over thorny questions of policy, often vying against each other for the top jobs. But another fierce battleground for ministers is revealed today: the Government art collection.

One of the most highly prized assets of the state-owned collection is, it transpires, a brightly coloured portrait of Queen Elizabeth II by Damien Hirst.

Described, perhaps aptly, as a “spin” painting, the portrait was beamed into millions of households during the Covid pandemic when it served as the backdrop to numerous broadcasts by Matt Hancock, the then health Secretary.

Now it can be revealed that Mr Hancock was far from the only senior Tory to have taken a shine to the painting, entitled Beautiful Portrait.

It has moved between ministerial offices five times in the last five years – and not just because of churn at the top of government.

It has been the subject of several rivalries, beginning in 2015 when it was first donated to the Government art collection by Mr Hirst’s charitable trust.

The painting is based on an official photograph of the late Queen - Prudence Cuming Associates/Damien Hirst and Science Ltd

At the time, one art critic said that Hirst’s first known portrait of the then monarch had completed a career turnaround from “bad boy” of British art to firm fixture of the establishment.

Although the portrait has no publicly-stated value, many of Hirst’s other works have sold for six or seven figure sums, with the sale of The Golden Calf, a bull preserved in formaldehyde, auctioned for £10.3 million in 2008.

Following the 2015 election, Ed Vaizey, the then arts minister, who had been in the department since 2010, managed to bag the portrait for his own office in June 2015, ahead of his then boss, Sir John Whittingdale, who wrongly assumed that as culture secretary he would have the dominant claim.

A Whitehall source familiar with the discussions at the time said of the more junior minister, now Lord Vaizey of Didcot: “He fought hard to keep it.”

In an article for Country & Town House magazine, Lord Vaizey later recounted: “Every new minister gets a visit from the formidable director of the collection, Penny Johnson, who asks what they want on their walls. As a new arts minister, I was tremendously excited and interested. I asked Penny for a range of works – Kossoff, Freud, Auerbach and so on. After listening to this demented rant, Penny drew herself up to her full height and said coldly, ‘Minister, we are not an Argos catalogue.’

“What I did get was a Damien Hirst, and not just any old Damien Hirst. It is a splash painting of our wonderful Queen.”

The portrait is now on the wall in Michelle Donelan's office in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology - Belinda Jiao

The painting, described on the Government Art Collection website as combining “tradition and the contemporary in one vibrant image”, is based on an official photograph of the late Queen. It is a “contemporary take” on his early spin paintings, which involved putting large canvases on a rotating turntable and then flinging, dropping and pouring paint on them.

When Lord Vaizey was sacked by Theresa May in July 2016, the happy beneficiary of his departure was Matt Hancock, the new minister of state for digital and culture, who inherited his predecessor’s office and the prized Hirst portrait along with it.

When Mr Hancock was promoted to health secretary in July 2018, he ensured that Beautiful Portrait also undertook the 700-yards move from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to his office at the top of the Department of Health.

There it became a familiar feature on television broadcasts as Mr Hancock updated the nation on the Government’s response to the pandemic.

However, when he quit following revelations that he had breached Covid guidance in June 2021, it was Oliver Dowden, the then culture secretary, who immediately stepped in.

Ten days after Mr Hancock’s departure, the portrait of the Queen was once again packed up in a box – this time to return to the DCMS secretary of state’s office. Mr Dowden had succeeded where Sir John failed.

The following month he proudly tweeted a picture of himself on an official telephone call – with his spoils hanging on the wall in the background.

Oliver Dowden posted a photo on X, formerly Twitter, showing the portrait on the wall in the background

Having obtained the portrait, Mr Dowden took it with him to the Cabinet Office when he was appointed as party chairman in September 2021 – depriving Nadine Dorries, his successor, of the work in a move she might attribute to the so-called “movement” of people that she claims were at odds with her and Mr Johnson and would go on to engineer the ousting of the Prime Minister.

When Liz Truss entered Downing Street in September 2022, with Mr Dowden, a close ally of Rishi Sunak, safely on the backbenches, the portrait was ordered back to DCMS once again, this time by Michelle Donelan. Ms Donelan followed her predecessor’s example and then took the well-travelled painting to the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, when she was appointed to run the ministry in February 2023, and where it remains today, in her office.

Now back in Government as Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Dowden has consoled himself with the fact that the modern vibrancy of the portrait would be out of keeping with his current office at the heart of the Cabinet Office, which dates back to the 18th century.

Instead there is a large copy of David Bailey’s Sapphire Jubilee photograph of the late Queen hanging on the wall, with a portrait of the King on order as part of the government scheme supplying official pictures of the new monarch to public buildings.