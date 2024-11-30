Ministers considering stripping NHS England of powers with aim of streamlining health service

NHS England could be stripped of powers under proposals being considered by government ministers.

A report by the think tank Demos on the future of Britain’s public services, which will be launched by a senior minister this week, proposes handing power to local authorities in order to streamline the health service.

The report, which has a foreword by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, takes aim at the centralisation of powers in the NHS.

It is expected to warn: “The current system of running public services like the NHS is simply not fit for purpose and NHS England needs to evolve.

“It is clear that public service reform has not been achieved through over-centralisation of the NHS and other public services, we need a bold break with the past and to put our trust in local leaders.”

Andy Burnham shares a joke with Sir Keir Starmer - JON SUPER/AP

Expected proposals include local authorities such as mayors having sign-off over allocation of resources across different NHS trusts. Authorities would also be given a “right to request” services currently delivered by central government bodies.

If the proposals were brought forward, other areas of public service such as academies, probation services and employment would also be localised, with local authorities

The radical plans could put a question mark over the future of NHS England, the amalgamated body which oversees commissioning, planning and budgeting across the health service.

The first stage of the five-stage report is titled Threading the Needle: A Liberated Approach to Public Service Governance Structures and Duties.

Alongside Mr Burnham, other prominent backers include Peter Hyman, Keir Starmer’s former adviser and self-described “architect” of the prime minister’s five missions, and Patricia Hewitt, a former health secretary under New Labour.

The Department of Health and Social Care said that its ministers were not involved in the drafting of the report.

Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary - HOLLIE ADAMS/BLOOMBERG

In a recent speech Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, said: “The framework I’m setting out today is based on triple devolution: with power shifting out of the centre to integrated care boards (ICBs), to providers and, crucially, to patients. I want to lead an NHS where power is moved from the centre to the local and from the local to the citizen.”

In support of the report, former health secretary Mr Burnham said: “Public service reform is a top priority, rightly, for the Government. But this can’t be achieved through the old methods, which try to reform public services from the centre.

“Whitehall departments trying to fix everything is never going to work. To deliver sustainable public services, we must shift power closer to the people who use and deliver our services and those that have skin in the game – they know best how they need to be reformed.

“Devolution is the game-changer, putting the power to reform public services into the hands of our local leaders, combined authorities and communities. This report from Demos sets out a clear path to delivering that ambition.”

One architect of the report said: “Demos’ report has shown that liberating professionals on the ground could significantly improve productivity and outcomes across the NHS.

“At a time when waiting lists are sky high and outcomes are stagnating, we cannot be wedded to institutional structures that we know are simply not working.”