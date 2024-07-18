State failings led to excess deaths, Covid Inquiry finds

Baroness Hallett, the Covid Inquiry chairman, said there was 'a lack of adequate leadership' - Covid-19 Inquiry/AFP via Getty Images

Ministers “failed their citizens” by preparing for the wrong pandemic with flawed planning hampered by “groupthink” and bureaucracy, a damning report by the Covid Inquiry has found.

Baroness Hallett, the inquiry’s chairman, said the country suffered from a “lack of adequate leadership” in the run up to Covid and the country was “ill prepared for dealing with a catastrophic emergency, let alone the coronavirus pandemic that actually struck”.

Lady Hallett said in her report that the failure to plan properly led to more deaths and a greater cost to the economy.

“Had the UK been better prepared for and more resilient to the pandemic, some of that financial and human cost may have been avoided,” the report said.

It added that preparedness for a civil emergency must be treated in “much the same way as we treat a hostile state”.

More than 235,000 people died from illnesses involving Covid-19 up to the end of 2023, while the inquiry also recognised the terrible damage done by the pandemic to the economy, children’s education and mental health and to the NHS.

Bereaved relatives who lost loved-ones during the pandemic demonstrate outside Dorland House - ANADOLU

In the foreword of the 217-page report, the first since the inquiry was launched two years ago, Lady Hallett added: “There must be radical reform. Never again can a disease be allowed to lead to so many deaths and so much suffering.”

Identifying what she described as “significant flaws” in planning for Covid, Lady Hallett, whose inquiry has already costs £100 million, said “the UK had prepared for the wrong pandemic” and plans to deal with a flu outbreak were “inadequate for a global pandemic of the kind that struck”.

‘Lack of adequate leadership’

The report said that there was a “lack of adequate leadership, coordination and oversight” from ministers who were not presented with enough options and “failed to challenge sufficiently” the advice they did receive from officials and advisers.

Responsibility for the 2011 strategy fell to three successive health secretaries: Andrew Lansley, Jeremy Hunt, who was in charge from 2012 to 2018, and Matt Hancock, who was health secretary during the pandemic.

The report questioned the failure of ministers, including Mr Hunt, the longest serving health secretary in modern times, to challenge “group think” that overlooked the threat from a coronavirus, such as Covid-19.

The report said that groupthink – which the inquiry described as a “phenomenon by which people in a group tend to think about the same things in the same way” – had had created “systemic flaws” in the planning for the pandemic that started in China in late 2019 and hit the UK in early 2020.

“The scientific advice received by the UK government ... was not subject to sufficient external challenge by either ministers or officials. There were a great number of ministers who could have done more by asking questions,” stated the report.

‘Fatal strategic flaws’

The 83,000 word report found that the government and other organisations responsible for emergency planning “were labyrinthine in their complexity”.

She said there were “fatal strategic flaws” in assessing the risks and a sole pandemic strategy dating back to 2011 and based on influenza was “outdated and lacked adaptability”.

“It was virtually abandoned on its first encounter with the pandemic,” the report said. “It focused on only one type of pandemic, failed adequately to consider prevention or proportionality of response, and paid insufficient attention to the economic and social consequences of pandemic response.”

The 2011 strategy had not been updated to investigate the dangers posed by coronaviruses that had already struck in Asia including severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Summing up her findings, Lady Hallett said: “The Inquiry has no hesitation in concluding that the processes, planning and policy of the civil contingency structures within the UK government and devolved administrations and civil services failed their citizens.”

Lady Hallett said the 2011 strategy was “beset by major flaws, which were there for everyone to see” and criticised Mr Hancock for abandoning the strategy.

There was also a “damaging absence of focus on the measures, interventions and infrastructure required in the event of a pandemic” and planning was hampered by bureaucracy.

“Despite reams of documentation, planning guidance was insufficiently robust and flexible, and policy documentation was outdated, unnecessarily bureaucratic and infected by jargon,” the report said.

The report concluded: “The Secretaries of State for Health... who adhered to the strategy, the experts and officials who advised them to do so, and the governments of the devolved nations that adopted it, all bear responsibility for failing to have these flaws examined and rectified. This includes Mr Hancock, who abandoned the strategy when the pandemic struck, by which time it was too late to have any effect on preparedness and resilience.”

Ministers’ failings

The report also raises serious concerns about the use of lockdowns, which Lady Hallett said “should be a measure of last resort”, and accused ministers of a “failure adequately to consider proportionality of response” in imposing lockdowns.

The inquiry, which will look at the effect of lockdowns in later modules, said: “For as long as they remain a possibility, lockdowns should be considered properly in advance of a novel infectious disease outbreak.”

Making 10 recommendations, the report said that that the “potential disruption to social and economic life, and the cost as the result of a false alarm, may be disproportionate to the burden of an actual pandemic”, but it was critical for a government “to steer a course between complacency and overreaction”.

Lady Hallett said that in 2020 as the pandemic swept the world, public services including health and social care were “running close to, if not beyond, capacity in normal times”.

She said that the toll of the pandemic showed that money spent on preparation “will be vastly outweighed by the cost of not doing so” and that had the UK been better prepared “some of that financial and human cost may have been avoided”.

The report said that planning failed to account for existing inequalities and deprivation or those with already poor health, and that governments had failed to learn from past civil emergency exercises or outbreaks of disease.

Thursday’s report is the first since the inquiry, launched two years ago in July 2022. It has already cost more than £90 million up to March this year and is split into investigations known as modules.

The first module investigated the UK’s “resilience and preparedness”, examining the country’s readiness to tackle a virus that killed 235,000 people, and is the first of at least nine reports. The module on preparedness examined the state of the healthcare system, stockpiles of personal protective equipment and the planning in place for a pandemic.

During hearings held last year, the inquiry heard evidence from 68 senior politicians as well as experts. Among those who gave evidence were Lord Cameron, Mr Hunt and Mr Hancock.

There had been long concerns, voiced since the outset of the Covid pandemic, that the UK had prepared for the wrong kind of virus, with most planning surrounding the expectation of a flu virus. Covid-19 was deadlier. Countries in south-east Asia had already experienced coronavirus outbreaks, having tackled severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The report said that the swine flu pandemic in 2009 had “lulled the UK government and the devolved administrations into a false sense of security”.

‘Fundamental reform’ recommended

Among the recommendations were streamlining bureaucracy and simplifying the civil emergencies response, adopting a new UK-wide approach to preparing for a pandemic and holding an exercise testing preparedness every three years.

Lady Hallett also recommended bringing in external expertise from outside government and the Civil Service to “challenge and guard against the known problem of groupthink”.

She said there should be regular reports on preparedness and there needed to be a new statutory body responsible for this which must consult with experts and other groups and provide advice to the government.

Speaking after her report was published, Lady Hallett said: “Today the inquiry has published its first report after examining the resilience and preparedness of the United Kingdom to respond to a pandemic. My report recommends fundamental reform of the way in which the UK government and the devolved administrations prepare for whole-system civil emergencies.

“If the reforms I recommend are implemented, the nation will be more resilient and better able to avoid the terrible losses and costs to society that the Covid-19 pandemic brought.

“I expect all my recommendations to be acted on, with a timetable to be agreed with the respective administrations. I, and my team, will be monitoring this closely.”