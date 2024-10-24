Ministers to kick off fresh search for £130,000-a-year football referee

The government will begin a fresh search for a chair of the new football watchdog later this week after curtailing an earlier hunt when the legislation required to establish it was stymied by the general election.

Sky News has learnt that the post will be re-advertised on Friday after names such as those of Gordon Brown, the former prime minister, and Ed Balls, the former shadow chancellor and ex-Norwich City Football Club chairman, were previously linked with the job.

The role, which will be based at the Independent Football Regulator's new headquarters in Manchester, will require a three-day-a-week commitment, according to officials.

News of the search comes on the day that the Football Governance Bill is introduced in the House of Lords, paving the way for the most fundamental shake-up in the oversight of English football in the game's history.

The Labour administration has dropped a previous stipulation that the regulator should have regard to British foreign and trade policy when determining the appropriateness of a new club owner.

The IFR will monitor clubs' adherence to rules requiring them to listen to fans' views on issues including ticket pricing, while it may also have oversight of the parachute payments made to clubs in the years after their relegation from the Premier League.

The top flight issued a statement expressing reservations about the regulator's remit, while it was broadly welcomed by the English Football League.

A chair and chief executive are expected to be appointed in the new year.

The IFR's creation will come with the Premier League embroiled in a civil war over Manchester City's legal battles emanating from allegations that it breached financial propriety rules.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment, while Mr Balls has been contacted for comment.