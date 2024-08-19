Ministers launch pension credit campaign after restricting winter fuel payments

Aletha Adu Political correspondent
·3 min read
<span>The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, introduced a means test for winter fuel payments last month. </span><span>Photograph: Jonathan Brady/Reuters</span>
The chancellor, Rachel Reeves, introduced a means test for winter fuel payments last month. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/Reuters

Ministers have launched a pension credit publicity campaign to minimise the impact of the government’s decision to radically restrict winter fuel payments.

Last month the chancellor, Rachel Reeves, introduced a means test for the winter fuel payments, which have been a universal benefit available to all pensioners since 1997, so that only those on pension credit would qualify, as part of the “difficult decisions” she had to make having inherited a “dire state of public finances” from the Conservatives.

Reeves insists the government’s commitment to support pensioners remains, and cited the maintenance of the triple lock as an example of this.

But the government has faced mounting criticism and calls for the means-testing to be reversed, amid warnings Reeves’s move could risk millions of pensioners being forced to choose between eating a hot meal or turning the heating on this winter.

More than 370,000 people have signed Age UK’s petition alone, calling on the government to save the winter fuel payment which was cut, the charity says, “with virtually no notice and no compensatory measures to protect poor and vulnerable pensioners”.

The impact of Reeves’s move are twofold. While government estimates are that 1.3 million households across England and Wales will continue to receive their winter fuel payments, analysis revealed earlier this month indicated about 130,000 people would miss out in the UK because they are up to £500 a year over the threshold for receiving pension credit, making them ineligible for the support. Analysts warned those people might end up worse off than some of those who qualified for the payment.

Additionally, campaigners have warned the pension triple lock would not be enough to offset the loss of the winter fuel payment.

While campaigners have estimated that about 850,000 pensioners are eligible for pension credit in the UK but are not claiming it, the government estimates this figure is higher and closer to 880,000.

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, and Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, are writing to local authorities and will join forces with them, older people’s charities and other groups this September for the annual pension credit week of action.

The government hopes its pension credit awareness drive will help identify households not claiming the benefit and encourage pensioners to apply by 21 December, which is the last date this year for people to make a backdated claim for pension credit in order to receive the winter fuel payment.

Officials hope the awareness drive in September will also tackle some of the myths that may stop people applying, such as how having savings, a pension or owning a home are not necessarily barriers to receiving pension credit.

Over the next five years over 12 million pensioners will see their state pension increase by thousands of pounds as a result of the commitment to the triple lock. And the warm homes plan will support investment in insulation and low carbon heating – upgrading millions of homes over this parliament.

Liz Kendall, the work and pensions secretary, said: “The £22bn black hole in the public finances we have inherited has required us to take difficult decisions, but I am determined to ensure low-income pensioners are supported.

“That’s why I urge any pensioner, or their loved ones, to check if they could get pension credit. This government remains completely committed to pensioners which is why we’re protecting the income of over 12 million pensioners through the triple lock.”

The energy secretary, Ed Miliband, added: “Everyone has paid the price for over a decade of energy insecurity, which is why we are getting on with delivering clean power by 2030, alongside our ambitious warm homes plan.

“It is imperative that those eligible get the support they need this winter, which is why government will do everything it can to roll out pension credit, making sure as many people as possible qualify for the up to £300 winter fuel payment.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Speaks On Family History Of Dementia And Notes 'Warning Signs'

    Fred Trump III said dementia "runs in the family" and assessed his uncle's recent behavior.

  • Trump says ‘lowlife’ Van Jones never thanked him for criminal justice reform

    Former President Trump attacked CNN commentator Van Jones on Sunday as a “lowlife” who never thanked him for helping pass a bipartisan bill in 2018 that reformed parts of the criminal justice system. “Lightweight Political commentator Van Jones begged me, while in the Oval Office and with tears flowing from his eyes, to help get…

  • Trump’s First Harris Campaign Attack Ad Has Some Embarrassingly Misleading Elements

    The former president tried to criticize Harris over a “crisis” at the southern border in the ad.

  • Democrats Are Trolling Donald Trump's Hotel In Chicago

    It's going to be an interesting convention to say the least.

  • Trump and Melania Reveal How Much Cash They Make From MAGA

    Donald Trump’s financial disclosures are giving a rare look into the billionaire’s income streams, which include crypto, gold bars, Bibles and lots of real estate. The 167-page filing shows the president made $300,000 in royalties from a special edition of the Lee Greenwood Bible, which sells for $59.99. Buyers of the Lee Greenwood Bible should know it is “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump,” according to its website. For $1,000 buyers can get a signed copy as well.Trump also reported a

  • JD Vance Compares Kamala Harris to Jeffrey Epstein in Fox News Interview

    JD Vance’s attacks on Kamala Harris reached a bizarre new nadir on Sunday, comparing her to Jeffrey Epstein.In a Fox News Sunday interview, Vance assailed Harris’ campaign and claimed that internal Donald Trump campaign polling showed Harris leveling off with voters. Those voters, Vance said to host Shannon Bream, didn’t believe Harris could tackle inflation issues for the U.S., prompting him to make the inflammatory comparison.“Giving Kamala Harris control over inflation policy, Shannon, it’s l

  • Democrats Troll Trump on His Own Building in Chicago Ahead of Party Convention

    Residents in downtown Chicago spotted something unique on the local Trump Tower Sunday night, as images were projected onto the skyscraper on the eve of the Democratic National Convention.Those images, however, highlighted a very different message than the former president has been campaigning on. “Trump-Vance: Out For Themselves” shone brightly instead, as well as “Trump-Vance: ‘Weird as Hell,’” “Harris-Walz: Fighting for You,” and “Project 2025 HQ.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Be

  • “I Accept”: Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Election Endorsement

    Taylor Swift is backing Donald Trump’s latest bid for the White House, at least according to the former president. Openly obsessed with the superstar performer, Trump took to his Truth Social on Sunday to claim the endorsement of Swift. In response to getting Swift’s supposed unexpected seal of approval, Trump declared “I Accept.” Trump may …

  • What was revealed in videos found on the bodies of Wagner mercenaries in Mali

    Tuareg rebels in Mali said that they killed 84 mercenaries from the Russian private military company Wagner Group between July 25 and 27 during clashes with the Malian Armed Forces, who work with these mercenaries. The Tuaregs claimed that they obtained videos from cellphones and GoPro cameras left on the Wagner men’s bodies, which they then posted on social media. Fighting broke out between Tuareg rebels and their enemies, the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA), on July 25, 2024 in Tinzawaten, a region

  • MSNBC Host Names 2 Key Words Kamala Harris Ripped ‘Right Out Of Republicans’ Mouths

    Ayman Mohyeldin explained why this message is especially effective right now.

  • Harris reacts to Trump personal attacks while on Pennsylvania bus tour

    One day before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has embarked on a bus tour in Pennsylvania with her running mate Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

  • Biden takes inaugural flight in long-delayed new 'Marine One' helicopter

    CHICAGO (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday took his first flight aboard the modern VH-92A helicopter that serves as Marine One after years of delays to the program to replace the aging aircraft that carry the president and vice president.

  • Ukrainian soldiers suspected they would invade Russia when they got new rifles, but still thought it was a joke when the orders came through

    "We joked that it wasn't April 1st," a Ukrainian soldier identified only by his first name, Serhiy, told The Economist.

  • Kamala Harris Condemns ‘Perversion’ of Bullying, ‘Coward’ Leaders

    Kamala Harris condemned Donald Trump without using his name Sunday in a forceful stump speech in Rochester, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, as she and running mate Tim Walz barnstormed the state on a bus tour accompanied by their spouses.“Over the last several years, there's been this kind of perversion that has taken place, I think, which is to suggest that the measure of the strength of a leader is based on who you beat down when,” Harris said, flanked by her husband Doug Emhoff, Walz and his wife Gw

  • Trump: ‘I’m Better Looking than Kamala—and Don’t Say I Ramble’

    Donald Trump returned to his beauty pageant roots Saturday to rate his opponent Kamala Harris’ physical attributes—but compared the Democratic candidate not to other women, but to himself.It was the first time he had put himself head-to-head with Harris in the beauty stakes, and not surprisingly, he came out on top. The reason for turning the presidential race into a beauty contest was her appearance on the cover of Time magazine, something which has obsessed the Republican candidate since it ha

  • Trump makes appearance in battleground state and slams Harris

    Former President Donald Trump began his remarks by thanking the factory workers at the York, Pennsylvania plant calling them “brilliant.” Then Trump quickly pivoted and slammed Harris on the economy and illegal immigration.

  • The ‘Spark’ Is Gone: Ex-GOP Congressman Hits Trump With Stark Election Warning

    David Jolly said the former president’s rambling speeches aren’t helping his plunging popularity.

  • Hear who this former Haley supporter says she’ll vote for in November

    CNN’s John King speaks with voters in Iowa following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

  • Prosecutors defer to judge on Trump bid to delay hush money sentencing

    The prosecutors who secured Donald Trump's historic criminal conviction on felony charges in May on Monday did not explicitly oppose the former U.S. president's bid to delay his sentencing until after the Nov. 5 election. In a letter to Justice Juan Merchan, prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office acknowledged that Trump had the right to appeal a forthcoming ruling on whether he was immune from prosecution, and said they deferred to Merchan on whether a delay to sentencing was warranted. "The People are prepared to appear for sentencing on any future date the Court sets."

  • Gangel shares what conservative judge texted her after endorsing Harris

    Retired federal appeals court&nbsp;Judge J. Michael Luttig, a prominent conservative legal scholar put on the bench by President George H.W. Bush, is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump, whose candidacy he describes as an existential threat to American democracy.