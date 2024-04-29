Ministers plan hate-preacher blacklist to enforce ban on UK entry

Robin Simcox is warning that a failure to do more to stop hate preachers entering the UK is stoking extremism - BBC/Jeff Overs

A blacklist of hate preachers who will be banned from Britain is to be drawn up by ministers.

A taskforce is to be set up by the Home Office to identify prominent extremists overseas to stop them being granted visas or exclude them from the UK on the grounds they could pose a risk to public safety.

UK-based organisations that attempt to sponsor visas for the banned hate preachers could be stripped of their licence to sponsor entry to the UK.

The moves follow warnings by Robin Simcox, the Government’s counter-extremism tsar, that the failure to do more to stop hate preachers entering the UK was stoking extremism.

He cited the case of a Bangladesh extremist who was allowed into the UK for a speaking tour despite having suggested critics of Mohammed should be beheaded.

The ban follows Rishi Sunak’s pledge to crack down on extremists who have “no respect for our democratic traditions” and were “trying to tear us apart.”

Zakir Naik, an Indian preacher, was denied a visa by then home secretary Theresa May

Last month, Communities Secretary Michael Gove announced plans to name and shame Muslim groups in the UK who will be barred from government support or contacts because of their alleged role in inciting hatred and undermining democracy.

Ministers already have powers to block people trying to enter the UK who are “non-conducive to the public good” but these are generally used to bar people who are known to threaten national security.

One of the few cases where hate preachers have been barred from entry to the UK was Zakir Naik, an Indian preacher, who was denied a visa by then home secretary Theresa May.

Ministers believe they can make greater use of the powers to include individuals preaching racism, incitement, or using intimidation or violence to undermine the democratic process.

Embassies will be expected to gather information on extremists, while the Government will also work in communities to build up a picture of prominent overseas extremists who intend to travel to the UK.

Hate preachers and extremists included on the list will be automatically referred to the Home Office so that any visa they have will be cancelled or refused if they seek to enter the UK.

Involved in pro-Palestinian protests

James Cleverly, the Home Secretary, also has powers to exclude an individual from the UK if their presence would be not conducive to the public good.

A number of foreign extremists involved in the pro-Palestinian protests following the Israel-Hamas conflict have had their visas revoked over their behaviour and been excluded to prevent them returning to the UK.

Mr Simcox highlighted how foreign extremists had contributed to an increasing focus by Muslim activists on using accusations of blasphemy to silence critics of Islam.

He said in a speech at the Royal United Services Institute: “To take an example from this summer, a cleric from Bangladesh called Enayetullah Abbasi came on a speaking tour of this country. Abbasi is open in his belief that there is a need to behead anyone who criticises Mohammed.

“Now I expect the Government to do more to bar such speakers from travelling to this country. However, the main problem here is not the Home Office.

“It is not a one-off. Again and again, clerics from Pakistan, in particular, who in their own country openly praise those who carry out acts of violence in defence of Mohammed’s honour, then end up getting hosted by institutions in the UK.”