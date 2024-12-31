Ministers urged to use Post-it notes to avoid Freedom of Information

Ministers in Tony Blair’s government were advised to use Post-it notes for sensitive messages to avoid having to release them under new Freedom of Information, according newly-released official files.

The Labour government had originally passed the Freedom of Information Act in 2000 but as the full implementation date approached on January 1 2005 there was growing disquiet among ministers and senior officials at the implications.

One No 10 adviser, wrote to Mr Blair suggesting Post-it notes – which could presumably then be thrown away once the message had been read – as a way of getting round the requirement to disclose official material in response to FoI requests.

Tony Blair went on to write that the Freedom of Information Act was one of his regrets (PA)

“I also think Cab Ministers will want to make sure that Perm Secs are gripping this and information does not just filter out of the machine,” she wrote.

“Also people will want to give consideration to the vast array of emails etc…

“Post-it notes are the answer!”

Mr Blair subsequently regarded the FoI Act as one of his greatest mistakes as prime minister, writing in his memoirs that he had been a “naive, foolish, irresponsible nincompoop”.