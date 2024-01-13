Ministry investigating after chemical reaction creates toxic cloud

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development has confirmed it is investigating an industrial accident that occurred at a mining supply company on Maley Drive earlier this week.

No one was injured when a chemical reaction occurred at Quatro Industries Ltd. on Thursday, the spokesperson said. A ministry inspector attended the workplace and since the investigation is ongoing, no further information is being made available, the spokesperson added.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services arrived on the scene Thursday morning after a chemical reaction created a toxic cloud. When crews arrived, they discovered hazardous materials were involved and immediately cordoned off the area and evacuated nearby businesses out of precaution.

At the time, deputy fire chief Jesse Oshell indicated his hazardous materials team worked to neutralize the situation and make the area safe. Oshell said his team left the area by late afternoon. “There was no hazard at that point,” he said.

Greater Sudbury Police Service, Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development and the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks were notified of the situation, he said.

The Ministry of Environment was contacted by the Sudbury Star but did not provide comment by press time.

In an earlier interview, Oshell told the Star that the incident occurred when nitric acid reacted to a metal in the container in which it was being mixed, “causing a potentially dangerous vapour cloud.”

Workers promptly moved the container outside the building, and “thankfully the prevailing winds carried that plume up and away,” said Oshell. “Once the cloud dissipated, there was very little risk in the area.”

About 30 to 40 people were evacuated from the three buildings and anyone who had been in the vicinity of the vapour, and possibly inhaled it, was assessed on scene by paramedics.

Oshell said luckily no injuries or obvious adverse effects were discovered.

The deputy chief said he was pleased with the prompt actions of the hazardous materials team, which worked with Quatro and other resources to determine what was causing the reaction and then apply the appropriate product to neutralize and mitigate the situation.

“We brought in one of our contractors with the neutralizing agent, and they worked with us under proper protection equipment to get up to the scene and spread the right material on it,” he said “In this case, you don’t want to use water. You want to make sure you are using the right chemical.”

In this case, sodium bicarbonate was appropriate substance to counteract the problem, he said.

- with files from Jim Moodie

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star