Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510. There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths). There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths). There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed. _ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths). There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599. There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed. _ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths). There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816. There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths). There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324. There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths). There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265. There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed. _ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths). There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792. There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths). There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689. There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed. _ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths). There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press