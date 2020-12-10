COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

·4 min read

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a budget early Thursday that will shift about $8 million from the police department toward violence prevention and other programs — but will keep the mayor's targeted staffing levels for sworn officers intact, averting a possible veto.

Mayor Jacob Frey, who had threatened to veto the entire budget if the council went ahead with its plan to cap police staffing, said the vote was a defining moment for the city, which has experienced soaring crime rates amid calls to defund the police since the May 25 death of George Floyd.

“We all share a deep and abiding reverence for the role our local government plays in service of the people of our city," Frey said. "And today, there are good reasons to be optimistic about the future in Minneapolis.”

The City Council had initially approved a proposal to cut the city's authorized police force to 750 officers, down from the current 888, beginning in 2022. But they changed course late Wednesday after the mayor called the move “irresponsible." The council voted 7-6 on Wednesday to keep the cap at 888.

“Tonight the City Council passed a budget that represents a compromise, and also a big step forward into a more compassionate and effective public safety future,” said City Council member Steve Fletcher, co-author of the proposal to lower the cap on staffing. He said the City Council has more work to do and "we cannot afford to remain stuck in the past any longer.”

Supporters call the City Council's plan “Safety for All,” the latest version of the “defund the police” movement that Minneapolis and other cities have considered since Floyd’s death ignited mass demonstrations against police brutality and a nationwide reckoning with racism.

The plan cuts nearly $8 million from Frey’s $179 million policing budget and redirects it to mental health teams, violence prevention programs and other initiatives.

More than 300 Minneapolis residents signed up to speak about the proposal Wednesday, with some pleading for City Council members to deliver the reforms they promised after Floyd’s death, and others warning it would be irresponsible to cut officers.

Some in favour of the plan called police officers cowards, gang members, white supremacists or terrorists. They spoke about violence that African Americans and other minorities have experienced at the hands of police. Those against the plan said the City Council was acting irresponsibly and has bungled its attempts to bring change. They cited increasing violence, saying they don't feel safe.

“The place I grew up this summer burned," said Will Roberts, who grew up in the Longfellow neighbourhood . "And it burned because of police misconduct.”

Loraine Teel, of south Minneapolis, said she supported the mayor's position, telling council members: “You cannot achieve reform without a plan that includes the co-operation of those being reformed ... You have failed miserably.”

Cities around the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Oregon, are shifting funds from police departments to social services programs in an effort to provide new solutions for problems traditionally handled by police. Such cuts have led some departments to lay off officers, cancel recruiting classes or retreat from hiring goals.

In Minneapolis, violent crime rates have surged since the death of Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and pleading for air for several minutes while Derek Chauvin, a white former officer, pressed his knee against his neck. Chauvin and three others were charged in Floyd’s death and are expected to stand trial in March.

Police have recorded 532 gunshot victims this year as of last Thursday, more than double the same period a year ago. Carjackings have also spiked to 375 so far this year, up 331% from the same period last year. Violent crimes have topped 5,100, compared with just over 4,000 for the same period in 2019.

“This summer happened because George Floyd was murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department and it wasn't an accident, it's because the system of policing we know now is not just racist, but it doesn't create safety for all,” said Oluchi Omeoga, a cofounder of Black Visions, which supports “Safety for All” as a step toward more transformational change.

Due to austerity forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s proposal already includes a $14 million cut to the department compared with its original 2020 budget, mostly through attrition. Frey aims to hold the number of sworn officers around 770 through 2021 with hopes of eventually increasing the force to its current authorized cap of 888. The department is already down by about 120 — partly due to officers claiming post-traumatic stress disorder from a summer of unrest — with more preparing to leave amid retirements and poor morale.

A proposal over the summer to dismantle the department and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” initially had support from a majority of the council but faltered when a separate city commission voted against putting it on the November ballot. The city was paying $4,500 a day at one point for private security for three council members who reported getting threats after supporting defunding.

Amy Forliti And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Explosion damages Polish store near Amsterdam, 3rd in 2 days

    THE HAGUE, Netherlands — An explosion damaged a Polish supermarket in a Dutch town near Amsterdam early Wednesday morning, the third such blast in two days.Police said the explosion happened at a store in the town of Beverwijk, 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of Amsterdam. Nobody was injured, but the store was badly damaged in the explosion at 5:15 a.m. (0415 GMT).Dutch media reported that the owner of the store also owns another Polish supermarket in Aalsmeer that was gutted by an explosion and fire early Tuesday. The same night, another explosion hit a Polish supermarket in the southern town of Heeswijk-Dinther.Police are investigating the blasts and have not revealed a possible motive.All three stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.The Associated Press

  • Alberta tried to build 'a wall of defence' around its most vulnerable citizens. It has crumbled

    The Alberta Legislature was suspended in the spring due to COVID-19 and, when it resumed in late May, Premier Jason Kenney spoke at length about the province's strategy to "come out of this crisis stronger than ever.""Perhaps the most important strategy as we move forward is building a wall of defence around the most vulnerable — seniors in particular," he said at the time.That wall was hastily erected, as public health officials and operators of seniors' living facilities scrambled to adapt to the confounding behaviour of the still-novel coronavirus. Some cracks developed through the spring and summer but the wall, more or less, held.Then came the second wave, bigger and wider, dwarfing everything the province had seen before.There have been record infection levels across all age groups recently, but people over 80 have been especially hard hit. Adjusted for population size, their current rate of infection is second only to young adults in their 20s and 30s.Back in September, Alberta was recording fewer than a dozen new cases per week among people aged 80 and over. Last week, there were more than 400. More Albertans in this age range have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in November and December than during the entire rest of the pandemicDeaths, too, have surged to unprecedented levels. November was, by far, the deadliest month on record, accounting for 241 of the 640 deaths on record.December could be on track for even more. Health officials see the high infection rate among seniors as a harbinger of more deaths to come, even with the new and much stricter public health restrictions the government announced Tuesday.The pattern of cases and deathsAlberta successfully curbed a surge in cases among senior citizens in the spring, many of whom were infected in supportive-living or long-term care homes. Another surge in the summer was also beaten back.But each incursion took its toll. Outbreaks among senior citizens were followed by a spike in deaths. Those over the age of 80 faced especially grim odds. For one in four, a COVID-19 infection ended up being fatal.Then came a period of relative calm. Alberta went a full week in mid-September without recording a single COVID-19 death.But the viral spread started ramping up again in October, gained momentum in November and came crashing into December, with new records being set almost daily for infections, hospitalizations and deaths.Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, says the recent surge among seniors, in particular, is connected to the rising number of outbreaks at long-term care and supportive-living facilities.As of Tuesday, 146 of these facilities had active outbreaks. This list has been continually growing, pushing the rate of new infections among Albertans aged 80-plus ever higher.On average over the past week, there have been more than 46 new daily cases per 100,000 people in this age range. That's more than five times the rate during the peak of the spring and summer surges."The number of cases in that older population is absolutely a concern," Hinshaw said Monday."I would anticipate, of course, that with rising numbers in that very vulnerable population, it may well be an indication of an increase in the most tragic outcome — in terms of deaths."Until recently, daily death tolls in the double digits were a rarity in Alberta.Now, they have become the norm.The majority of these deaths have come among seniors who reside in long-term care facilities and supportive-living sites.As of last week, Hinshaw said they accounted for 64 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the province.Calls for changeThis problem may be especially acute in Alberta at the moment, but it hasn't been unique to the province.Revera, one of the country's largest operators of seniors' residences and long-term care homes, called this week for provincial governments across Canada to adopt widespread surveillance testing to help blunt the devastating impact of COVID-19 on older Canadians in group-living accommodations.Extendicare, another major operator, made a similar plea last week in Alberta, specifically."We must act now. There is no time to waste," the company's chief medical officer, Matthew Morgan, told The Globe & Mail, calling for mandatory weekly testing of care-home staff.The Alberta NDP took things a step further, calling on the province to start administering rapid COVID-19 tests twice a week to every resident and staff member in long-term care facilities."To be blunt, if we can test hockey players each and every day, if we put value on doing that, then surely we can do the same or better for residents who are living in fear in continuing care," NDP Leader Rachel Notley said.Hinshaw said Monday the province planned to launch some "point of care" rapid testing in other settings as a pilot project, and would look at expanding this kind of testing to long-term care facilities in the future.But Hinshaw also said that truly protecting seniors will require reducing the spread of the virus across all age groups. "When we do have rising case numbers and rising transmission in the community, we see that increasing pressure on those long-term care and supportive-living facilities," she said.WATCH | Hinshaw on Alberta's rising cases:"And it's very, very challenging to keep any introduction of virus out."To that end, Alberta just took its most extreme measures since the spring.For the past month, physicians in the province have been calling for a "circuit-breaker" lockdown to curb the alarming increase in hospitalizations and deaths, but Kenney has resisted, saying such a move would damage the economy and impinge on personal freedoms.On Tuesday, though, the premier relented and ordered the strictest measures the province has seen since the spring, including the closure of all casinos and gyms, an end to dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and the imposition of a provincewide mask mandate.Kenney said his government was reluctant to take these measures but believes they are necessary, given "the hard, mathematical reality of the exponential spread of this virus."Failing to act, the premier said, "means more deaths, especially amongst our most elderly and vulnerable."Those measures don't fully take effect until Sunday, however, and even once they do, it will take weeks for their effects to to be seen in terms of the hospitalization and deaths data.Given the incubation period of the virus and the time it takes for people to get tested and have their results come in, the COVID-19 case data we're seeing today reflects infections that happened a week or two ago.On top of that, Hinshaw has said "hospitalizations typically lag behind the rise in cases by about a week to 10 days." And deaths can lag behind even longer, due to additional delays in reporting.Alberta's wall of defence has crumbled. Repairs are about to get underway. But we won't know until late December, or possibly early 2021, how effective the patch job is.

  • STMicro says US-China trade war slows its growth

    PARIS (Reuters) -Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics said the U.S.-China trade war and a near-embargo on Huawei, one of its biggest clients, would slow growth and affect profitability even if demand rebounds after a COVID-afflicted year. STMicro's chief executive said the group had to postpone its $12 billion annual sales target by a year to 2023, with a lower-than-expected operating margin in the range between 15% and 17%. "We need to take into account the U.S.-China trade war implications, with a de facto embargo so far preventing us from selling our custom design solutions to an important customer," Chief Executive Jean-Marc Chery said, referring to Chinese firm Huawei.

  • A Canadian basketball legend's final season is derailed by the pandemic

    Can you really say someone's coaching career has ended prematurely when they are 75 years old and they've been doing it for 45 years?The 2020-21 basketball season would have been Steve Konchalski's 46th and final one at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., and he was supposed to transition the head coaching job over to Tyrell Vernon.Instead, due to COVID-19 concerns, Atlantic University Sport postponed the entire season.This wasn't how the legendary Canadian basketball coach's career was supposed to end. This coming March, the X-Men were supposed to be the host team at the USports final eight men's basketball tournament at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.The tournament would have been the final chapter in his memorable coaching career."Some of the greatest successes that I've had in my career have been at the Scotiabank Centre and it would have been a great place to finish up," said Konchalski, from his home in Antigonish. "But right now I'm just putting my focus on helping my team deal with the uncertainties that we have in the world right now."Konchalski, known affectionately as Coach K, said it would have been nice to have one last season so he could say farewell to many of the people in Atlantic Canada he has met along the way in his amazing Canadian basketball journey.That journey began in 1962 when he left his home state of New York to play basketball at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S.In 1965, Konchalski was one of the key players for Acadia and was the tournament MVP when they won their first national championship. Ten years later he landed in Antigonish for his rookie year as the coach of the X-Men. His first recruit was Gil Green, a talented young guard from New York."Steve was not just my coach, he was a father figure to me and a mentor," said Green, from his home in Richmond, Va. "I lost my dad when I was 16."In his 45 seasons Konchalski coached his teams to a Canadian college basketball record 918 wins. Along the way there were nine AUS titles and three national championships, in 1993, 2000 and 2001."He was always a great motivator and he had a sternness about him, but he was definitely what you would call a players coach," said Green, now 64.Konchalski was a fiery coach who was always full of energy on the sidelines. In games played at Acadia, fans would mock his sideline antics.He was loved at Acadia as a player, but not so much as an opposing coach, particularly in the 1970s and 80s when St. FX and Acadia had a bitterly fierce basketball rivalry.In the heat of the moment of one game, Acadia coach Ian MacMillan confronted Konchalski on the sidelines and pointed his finger into his face. MacMillan claims Konchalski then bit his finger. The next time the X-Men played at Acadia, fans showed up wearing Band-Aids on their fingers and waved them at the St. FX coach.Coach K also had his own rapport with referees."One night I was reffing with my brother Reg, and Steve said to him, 'I don't think they play basketball where you're from and this is no time to be learning on the job,'" said long-time basketball referee Roger Caufield. "But, you know, Steve really made you work hard every night, he expected you to give your all and he was very fair."One thing that will never be argued by anyone is Konchalski's passion for the game and the love of his players.Three years ago, in honor of Konchalski, the main gymnasium at the St. FX Oland Centre was renamed Coach K Court.Even though the AUS season is postponed, there is a possibility Konchalski could still lead his team onto the court a few more times. A number of AUS schools are looking into having exhibition games."We are exploring possible exhibition games that may start in February should conditions permit," St. FX athletic director Leo MacPherson said via email. "With the two-week isolation period for students returning to campus, followed by a couple of weeks of practising, the earliest we could look at exhibition games would be in early February."Any tentative plan for competition in two months time could easily be derailed if COVID cases continue to be reported. But if it is safe to do so, Konchalski would like to have at least one more road game."Having been recruited by the great Stu Aberdeen in '62 to play at Acadia, it would be kind of neat to have one more chance to coach against them before I'm done," said Konchalski.He said will still remain active in basketball by continuing his consulting work with the Canadian national men's basketball program and assisting with Nova Scotia provincial teams.MORE TOP STORIES

  • Federal tourism efforts to focus on going local to help hard-hit sector, Joly says

    OTTAWA — Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly says federal marketing strategies might need to shift away from attracting foreign visitors to Canada for the foreseeable future, as COVID-19 keeps suppressing travel.She and her international counterparts have agreed that domestic travel is likely to take priority even after vaccinations begin.Efforts earlier this year to redirect $40 million in marketing budgets yielded some results, Joly says, citing high attendance at Banff National Park in Alberta and visitors to Quebec's Gaspé region.The government will likely keep that approach until the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror.Joly says in an interview that the strategy will likely be to first promote people travelling within their regions, then to travel across the country.She says international efforts would come last, once officials in this country are sure other countries have widespread vaccination efforts that would protect Canadians' health and safety.But waiting it out won't be easy for many businesses. Travel is down and the tourism sector was hit earlier and harder by public health restrictions.Although the country has recouped just over four-fifths of the approximately three million jobs lost during spring lockdowns at the outset of the pandemic, over one-quarter of the remainder are in what Statistics Canada refers to as the accommodation and food services sector, which includes tourism operators.Some tourism businesses were unable to operate at full capacity or earn enough during the summer travel season to make it through the winter."Targeted help for those employers will be needed for some time to ensure there are jobs to return to when the pandemic is over," said Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada.Last month's fall economic update offered to inject some long-sought support.The statement set aside $500 million for regional development agencies to spend on tourism businesses through to next June, trying to bolster a sector that normally employs about 750,000 people and makes up about two per cent of gross domestic product.It also outlined a new loan program for highly affected sectors like tourism. The government plans to back low-interest loans of up to $1 million that can be repaid over 10 years once things bounce back, Joly said."Then they can generate revenues, potentially more revenue than they thought even possible, because people will want to travel," she said in an interview this week."That will help them eventually be able to repay some of the loans and basically get through this tough time."Joly couldn't say exactly when the loan program will become available. She said work is underway with the Business Development Bank of Canada on the fine details, and negotiations with banks to make sure rates offered are below what is currently offered in the market."We know that time is of the essence," she said.And although this measure wasn't directly pointed at the tourism industry, the sector had asked for the federal wage subsidy to return to covering 75 per cent of eligible payroll costs and a revamped rent-relief program, both of which are now in a bill before the House of Commons.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Wednesday, Dec. 9

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada. _ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers. There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510. There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people.  There have been 12,147,827 tests completed. _ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people.  There have been 64,967 tests completed. _ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 64,712 tests completed. _ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths). There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people.  There have been 155,138 tests completed. _ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths). There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people.  There have been 106,334 tests completed. _ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths). There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599. There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people.  There have been 2,270,207 tests completed. _ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths). There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816. There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,447,816 tests completed. _ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths). There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324. There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people.  There have been 366,708 tests completed. _ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths). There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265. There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people.  There have been 274,464 tests completed. _ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths). There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792. There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people.  There have been 1,534,783 tests completed. _ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths). There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689. There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people.  There have been 845,737 tests completed. _ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths). There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people.  There have been 5,607 tests completed. _ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths). There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 6,629 tests completed. _ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths). There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five. There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people.  There have been 4,649 tests completed. This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 9, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Gwyneth Paltrow on losing passion for acting & how 'rough boss' Harvey Weinstein played a part

    You have to hear what Gwyneth Platrow told Andy Cohen's radio show about why shit quit acting.

  • ‘Double-crossed’ BC Liberals may adopt smarter, more aggressive Opposition role

    Double crossed for their cooperation throughout the pandemic, B.C.’s reconfigured Liberal Opposition may take a more aggressive, combative role in the legislature, predicted political analysts. The first post-election legislative session began on Dec. 7. “Before COVID, they were combative, but in a clumsy way, trying to be populist,” said former long-time senior Liberal strategist and now-political pundit Martyn Brown. “It's going to be more combative than it was before. But it will be fair, and it will be smart.” The fair and smart refers to the change Brown expects under Shirley Bond’s leadership. The MLA for Prince George-Valemount was elected interim leader by her 27 caucus colleagues two days after the former Liberal leader, Andrew Wilkinson, stepped down on Nov. 21. “Bond will be more sensitive to human needs and more compassionate, but razor sharp in her criticisms,” said Brown. “These are challenging times in British Columbia,” Bond said last week. “Question period is always going to be a place that has more vigorous debate.” Premier John Horgan seemed to expect no less. “Shirley and I are mature enough to take these things in stride,” he said when Bond was named interim leader. “I know she'll be quick to respond to any failings of mine, but I also know she'll be quick to offer support where it's required.”  In fact, prior to the election, and throughout the pandemic, the Liberals and BC Greens have worked with the New Democrats to present a united front and maintain strong support in public health officials, led by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix. Things went well for B.C. in the first wave of the pandemic, in part, because of that cooperation among the three parties, said long-time Vancouver Sun political columnist Vaughn Palmer. “They even held joint town halls together.” In March, all parties approved the government’s $5 billion emergency COVID-19 funding package on a single day  – an unprecedented feat – including $1.5 billion for economic recovery.  “The New Democrats sat on the $1.5 billion for six months, from March to September, then announced it as Stronger BC, (which became) the first plank in their election campaign,” said Palmer. Seven days later, Horgan called the election and the government took credit for managing the pandemic just as the second wave was building.  “New Democrats double crossed both them and the Greens for their cooperation on managing and communicating the pandemic,” said Palmer. The Liberals didn't want to do anything that would be seen to undermine their support for Dr. Henry, said Brown. The result was a cooperative, collegial Opposition that avoided pointed criticism of the government in the six-month lead-up to the election, he said.  “It was admirable, laudable, but politically, strategically, it was a glaring error,” said Brown. Even if the party ultimately lost votes by cooperating, former Liberal house leader Mary Polak stood by the strategy. “There were choices that we made and one of those choices was to cooperate with the Greens and the NDP throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Polak after being defeated in her own Langley riding on election night. “Did that hurt us electorally? Probably. But it was still the right decision to make." The appointment of Peter Milobar as house leader might signal the Official Opposition’s intention to take a more aggressive role, said Palmer. A former mayor of Kamloops and MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson, Milobar was appointed house leader and critic for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation on Nov. 30. “Milobar was one of the more effective members in the last house,” said Palmer. “He was effective holding government to account in question period and during estimates, particularly, as a first-term MLA. He got the hang of it quickly.” Milobar works very collegially with Liberal members, said Bond, adding that any strategy the Opposition puts in place will be done as collaboratively as possible within its caucus.  “We are going to be laser-focused on making sure we try to get answers for the public,” said Milobar of the session that began on Monday.  Instead of a more typical eight to 10 weeks, the abbreviated winter session is expected to run one or two weeks to pass a couple bills. “None of the legislation that was supposed to be coming forward in the fall is anywhere to be seen,” said Milobar.   The main bill on the docket covers $1.4 billion in funding for the Recovery Benefit, a one-time COVID-19 relief payment of up to $1,000 for eligible families and $500 for qualifying individuals. Premier John Horgan promised the payment during the October election campaign. “We see a legislative calendar that's essentially one bill to fill a mid-election, scribble-on-the-back-of-a-napkin campaign promise,” Milobar said. The Opposition understands the urgency in getting relief money to the people, but also wants to make sure all legislation goes through proper rigor,  debate, and scrutiny, he said.   The Recovery Benefit legislation amounts to $1.4 billion in taxpayer spending, Milobar said. “We want to make sure it's being done properly.” Fran@thegoatnews.ca / @FranYanorFran Yanor, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Rocky Mountain Goat

  • Cricket, coronavirus and Dalgona coffee in India's 2020 searches - Google

    India is the world's biggest market for cricket, and this year's IPL was shifted out of the country and held in the United Arab Emirates due to disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic. Stuck at home, Indians also looked up how to make cottage cheese, increase immunity, and followed the global Instagram trend of making Dalgona coffee, the search giant said https://bit.ly/3718Oj3. India imposed the world's biggest lockdown towards the end of March, which eventually ran up to May, before restrictions were gradually eased.

  • Windsor-Essex might not be able to play the 'border city' card to get COVID-19 vaccine priority

    Though health officials in Windsor-Essex want to see the region prioritized for a COVID-19 vaccine since it borders the United States, this may not be enough to push locals to the front of the line.On Tuesday, the region's medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that the area's case rate qualifies it for lockdown and that with the sharp rise in cases, he hopes Windsor-Essex is one of the first places to receive vaccine doses. Part of his rationale is the large number of cross-border workers, specifically those who work in Michigan's healthcare field. But epidemiologist and professor emeritus Tim Sly at Ryerson's School of Public Health told CBC News that while everyone is trying to justify their need to be vaccinated first, distribution depends on a number of factors. "Everybody is saying, well I should be first because of ... and another group is saying I should be first because of ... and we see this sort of squabbling in line here. So risk-based decision must be based on where it's going to save more lives, save more illnesses and especially saving the health system from imminent collapse, which it's just on the verge of doing in many communities right now," he said. The provincial government has said that more than 85,000 doses will be available in Ontario later this month and that 1.2 million people should be able to get vaccinated within the first three months of 2021. Officials say there is still no firm timeline. Director of University of Windsor's Cross Border Institute Bill Anderson said he doesn't think the area deserves priority. "I don't see any clear reason why a cross-border worker should be prioritized for the vaccine, but I do think that cross-border workers should be given the opportunity to get testing and that should help them cross the border," he said. Health care workers employed in Michigan maybe able to get the vaccine a lot sooner than they would in Canada anyway, Michigan health care consultant Zain Ismail told CBC News. "I won't be surprised if down the road that is something that becomes mandated," he said. "Whether I worked in Canada or the U.S., any employer in healthcare has mandated things like getting the flu shot." WATCH: Health minister talks about vaccination cardsProof of vaccination in Ontario Anderson told CBC News that the two countries still haven't come up with a clear plan on how someone will show proof of a vaccine to cross, but in Ontario health officials are planning for proof of vaccination cards. This is troublesome for truck driver Holly Noble, who told CBC News that she doesn't want to be vaccinated. "I'm concerned that they will restrict me from crossing the border if I don't take the vaccine," she said. Though Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday that vaccination will be voluntary, it will be needed for people to take part in certain activities. "That will be very important for people to have, for travel purposes and perhaps work purposes or going to theatres or cinemas or any other places where people will be in close physical contact when we get through the worst of the pandemic," Elliott said. "So yes, that will be essential for people to have that," she added.At this time, priority is being placed on residents and staff in long-term care homes located in red zones. Windsor-Essex is currently in the province's "red-control" zone with 491 active cases as of Tuesday and 19 outbreaks.

  • Lametti plans public consultation on promised criminal conviction review commission

    OTTAWA — The Trudeau government is poised to consult Canadians on how to go about creating an independent commission to review possible wrongful convictions for criminal offences. The coming move will be the latest step on a long road toward such a body — a goal Ron Dalton and his colleagues have been keenly awaiting for years. Dalton, co-president of Innocence Canada, toils with a dedicated team to help people who insist they have experienced a miscarriage of justice gather and present the crucial evidence that can exonerate them. But he would be happy to see a federally created review commission — with ample budget and resources — take over much of the work of what he calls Innocence Canada's "ragtag bunch of volunteer do-gooders." The group, formerly known as the Association in Defence of the Wrongly Convicted, was founded in 1993 and has helped exonerate about two dozen people who collectively spent more than 200 years behind bars. Some, including Steven Truscott, David Milgaard, Guy Paul Morin and Glen Assoun, have become familiar names to those following their cases in the headlines. Innocence Canada has submitted 10 new cases for federal examination, and the group's pro bono lawyers are reviewing another 80 or so claims of innocence. "But we're painfully aware of our limitations. We're spending half of our time trying to raise money to exist, the other half addressing some of the cases," Dalton said. "With our limited resources, we can only address the most serious cases. But we know that there's literally thousands of cases out there." Dalton is intimately familiar with the nightmare of a wrongful conviction, having waged a successful 12-year fight to clear his name in his wife's 1988 death. The heart-wrenching experience made him want to help others. The uphill struggle could become less arduous if Justice Minister David Lametti fulfils a commitment in his mandate letter to establish an independent criminal case review commission that would make it easier and faster for potentially wrongfully convicted people to have their cases examined. Under the current system, when someone has exhausted avenues of appeal in the courts, they can submit an application under Section 696 of the Criminal Code for ministerial review of their case. Applicants might seek the help of a lawyer or a group such as Innocence Canada. If the justice minister is satisfied a miscarriage of justice likely occurred, he or she may refer the case to a court of appeal to be heard anew or direct that a fresh trial be held. Advocates of a new commission say it would revamp the review process for the better by ensuring independence from the justice minister — who, as attorney general, is the chief law officer of the Crown — and opening the door to more money and staff to scrutinize applications. Calls for such a body have come from several public inquiries dating back to the 1989 royal commission into Donald Marshall Jr.'s wrongful conviction for murder. Lametti became justice minister in January 2019, reviewed Assoun's case within weeks and determined there was reason to conclude that a miscarriage of justice had occurred. However, that was more than five years after submission of Innocence Canada's memorandum and multi-volume application detailing flaws in Assoun's case. The Justice Department's annual report on miscarriages of justice for 2019-20 says the federal Criminal Conviction Review Group had 51 active files as of March 31. Ten investigations were underway during the period, though there were no ministerial decisions on remedy. An independent commission would bolster public confidence, said Kent Roach, a law professor at the University of Toronto. The adversarial court process that pits prosecutor against defence lawyer "works until it doesn't work," Roach said.  "Particularly with Indigenous and racialized accused, there are concerns that they don't always get the best defence." The forensic science that can contribute to a conviction is "sometimes dodgy" and continues to evolve, he added. "When I started teaching criminal law back in 1989, people were just kind of waking up to the fact that wrongful convictions happen, because of the Marshall inquiry," Roach said. "Now, we're getting closer to saying, 'Look, this regrettably happens,' and we have to build in some safeguards." Lametti has been discussing a commission with interested parties, including Milgaard.  "The next step in the process will be the launch of public-facing consultations, which will aim to capture a wide array of perspectives and considerations," Lametti said in a statement to The Canadian Press. "I look forward to having more details to share on this shortly." The government is likely to look closely at the long-established criminal case review commission for England, Wales and Northern Ireland as well as a newly created one in New Zealand. Roach would like to see a Canadian commission examine not only individual applications but also carry out systemic reviews to help prevent miscarriages of justice. The Liberal promise to create a review commission could evaporate should the minority government of Justin Trudeau fall, testing the patience of those who see a need for reform. Dalton is confident there will one day be a commission, though he acknowledges the timing is uncertain. While he looks forward to a new review body taking on cases that might now come to Innocence Canada, Dalton sees a continuing role for the group — helping people with applications and pointing out cases that fall through the cracks of an imperfect justice system. "We as an organization might still want to get involved and say, 'No, you missed one here.'" This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020. Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

  • At least 22 COVID-19 outbreaks linked to Sask. hockey teams, leagues or curling clubs in less than 4 weeks

    Nearly two dozen COVID-19 outbreaks were declared for Saskatchewan curling clubs and hockey teams or leagues in less than four weeks — including 10 outbreaks after the sports suspension was in effect.Five curling clubs and at least 17 hockey teams or leagues have had COVID-19 outbreaks since Nov. 13, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority's (SHA's) outbreak list."Don't play hockey, is the simple answer," said Ryan Demmer, University of Minnesota associate professor of epidemiology and community health, when asked how to avoid spread in those environments."The fact of the matter is this virus spreads by people breathing on each other."The Saskatchewan government announced on Nov. 25 that sports would be suspended starting that Friday.As of 12:01 a.m. CST on Nov. 27, all team sports and group activities were suspended. But athletes and dancers 18 years old or younger can keep practising in groups up to eight, assuming masks are worn and at least three metres of distance is maintained at all times.The suspension is in effect until at least Dec. 18, yet a combined 10 hockey teams or leagues and curling clubs have had COVID-19 outbreaks since the team sports suspension was in effect. The most recent was declared on Dec. 5 for the Adult Safe Hockey League in Saskatoon."While there have been a number of outbreaks recently associated with sports activities, the increased measures are a result of the fact that there is now significant community transmission of COVID-19," the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health said through a spokesperson."The measures introduced Nov. 27 are designed to slow transmission of the virus and its impact on the health care system, while being mindful of the impact on people's livelihoods."CBC News contacted the league manager, but they did not immediately responded.Some outbreaks, such as those declared on Nov. 22 for the Fort Knox hockey team of the Prairie Junior Hockey League and Balcarres Broncos senior hockey team, were linked to events outside the hockey environment.But the typical indoor hockey rink creates an environment that allows air to fester and germs to spread, said Demmer.Cold air drops toward the ice, but the boards trap the air on the ice surface. Players are then moving quickly, breathing heavily and within close proximity of each other in air that isn't being circulated, he said.Close contacts are defined as people who have been less than two metres from a positive case for more than 15 minutes.Hockey players and curlers are going to be on the ice for at least an hour, then could be congregating somewhere else such as a locker room afterward, said Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, University of Saskatchewan professor of community health and epidemiology."If you are a curler and not wearing a mask, you will be exposing yourself and others to the virus," said Muhajarine. "If you are a hockey player, you will be wearing a mouth guard, there will be a face shield… and that could cut down the amount of virus that's being exasperated out."But hockey players don't necessarily keep their mouths shut when they're careening down the length of the ice… and if they happen to be positive, they will be expelling this virus."Muhajarine suggests people consider how much of the virus is spreading in their respective community before participating in sports like hockey or curling. Instead, they could do something outdoors, he said.Both Muhajarine and Demmer noted that COVID-19 vaccines are starting to roll out, so if people can hang on for just a few more months as immunity builds, then sports can get back to normal.

  • Canal+ wins court fight against EU, Paramount movie-licensing deal

    Vivendi's pay-TV arm Canal+ won on Wednesday its court fight against a deal between EU competition regulators and Paramount Pictures in which the U.S. studio agreed to scrap movie-licensing deals with British pay-TV group Sky UK. Paramount's pledge in 2016 in return for an end to an EU investigation was a key victory for the European Commission in its crackdown on so-called geoblocking, where companies stop consumers in another EU country from buying their products or services. Three years later, Disney, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Sky TV struck a similar deal to Paramount with the Commission, which acts as the EU competition enforcer.

  • Postponing medical procedures to make room for COVID patients comes at a cost, doctors warn

    Quebec City resident Marie Blouin remembers all too well what it's like to have an important procedure delayed. Her mastectomy was put on hold during the first wave so her hospital could make room for COVID-19 patients."I had to go on every day — to live knowing I had cancer," she said, recalling how badly she wanted the disease removed as quickly as possible."It was really, really difficult to go through because I was isolated from my family, I was lonely, I didn't know what to expect and I did not know when I would undergo surgery."Blouin's operation was delayed by a month and she's doing better these days, but now her thoughts are with the thousands of patients who are receiving unwelcome phone calls in the coming days and possibly weeks.Quebec is once again cutting back on non-urgent surgeries and procedures to free up beds and staff for the expected influx of COVID-19 patients, but experts say these delays could lead to long-term consequences."People's conditions will deteriorate over time," said Dr. Arsene Basmadjian, who heads the province's cardiologists' association and practises at the Montreal Heart Institute."Other people will not get a diagnosis early enough."Operating room activities were ordered cut by 50 per cent this week provincewide, and two-thirds of beds are to be freed up for COVID-19 patients.But beds aren't the principal issue as Quebec can keep adding beds to the health network, but they're useless if the province does not have the staff to care for patients, Premier François Legault has said.With thousands out sick or on preventative leave, coupled with the ongoing staff shortages, health authorities have had no choice but to scale back certain services.This means orthopedic surgeries, screening tests and follow-up appointments will all be delayed, says Dr. Diane Francoeur, the president of the Quebec Federation of Medical Specialists. "It also means that there are cancers that will not be diagnosed during the relief period," said Francoeur. "Cancer does not take a break."Beyond that, orthopedic surgeries, elective or not, can have a major impact on people's lives, she said, and postponing them is "really not trivial."Daily case numbers remain high across QuebecThere are more than 800 COVID patients being treated in the province's hospitals, and more are expected in the coming week as the daily number of infections continues to hover well above 1,000.Delaying cancer surgery can be dangerous in some cases, said Dr. Martin Champagne, president of the province's association of hematologists and oncologists.A small, local tumour that can be treated with surgery alone may progress to needing additional treatments like chemo and radiation therapy, he explained. Champagne said the backlog of services will be felt across the network."This leaves us to fear the worst for the months to come, since we will amplify the crisis of diagnostic delay and patient care," he said. Legault allows holiday shopping for nowLegault said the best way to get the hospital network back on track is for the population to follow public health guidelines.Legault said all options are on the table, but so far there are no plans to further tighten restrictions as was done in the spring.Holiday shopping still has the green light and schools are staying open while patients — many of whom have already been waiting for ages — are being told their much-needed medical procedure has been put on hold."Unfortunately, it's a balance," said Legault."Right now we have to make sure that we have the beds available to treat patients with COVID-19. Especially if they are old, they are at risk of dying."Health Minister Christian Dubé warned the population that, despite the good news about the arrival of vaccines, people should not let their guard down."For me, the best gift that I could give to my mother, your grandmother, our parents, is to make sure that they can have the vaccine in January, February and March," he said."And if we're not careful, they might not be there in 2021. And the next few weeks are very critical for that."

  • NDP continues push for more funds for long-term care

    Regina– The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) has been pushing the province to commit additional funds for COVID-19 response throughout the length of this fall legislative session. Tuesday, Dec. 8, was no different, with NDP Leader Ryan Meili asking Premier Scott Moe, “Does he agree that it's time to commit emergency funding to get the increasingly deadly situation and Saskatchewan long term care, under control?” Meili pointed out, “Nine seniors lost their lives in two different health facilities in a single day.” Moe said, “First and foremost I would offer my condolences to those families that have lost a family member over the course of the last few days or whether it’s over the course of the entire time that we have been responding to the outbreak of COVID-19 here in Saskatchewan, across the nation, and around the world.” He said the province acted early to put a number of measures in place with long-term care and health care facilities. This included provided personal protective equipment and limiting visitation. But he acknowledged, “Recently we have had a couple of outbreaks, with the higher numbers that we have in community transmission. And we’re going to continue to work with those facilities individually or as a group to ensure that we’re providing the safest environments possible.” Meili pointed out some long-term care facilities have four residents to a room, sharing a single bathroom which itself does not have a door. “We called on this government then, as we have so many times, to fix the problems in long-term care to address these unacceptable conditions. They didn’t act. This was predictable. This was preventable. But this government chose not to act. So will the Premier acknowledge today that we have a serious long-term problem in long-term care and that it’s his job to fix it?” Meili asked. Moe said, “We took action. We took action very early. We took the action based on the advice that was provided by Dr. Shahab with respect to our long-term care homes to ensure that the operating environment that we have is as safe as it can possibly be.” He added over the last 13 years the province has built 50 new long-term care homes across the province. Moe continued, “Throughout the COVID, in our response to COVID-19 this summer leading into this fall, as I said, we have been cohorting staff in our long-term care facilities, worked very closely with our organized labour leaders to ensure that that can occur so that staff are not moving between facilities here in the province. We have ensured that we had the funding in place to provide the proper and appropriate personal protective equipment for all of those involved. And we’ve made some significant changes in the access that families have into those care homes … ultimately to see their family members. As we move forward, we’re going to continue to prioritize those long-term care residents and the staff. They are first in line to receive the vaccine as that becomes available from the federal government.  “We’ve taken action very early and we continue to take action as we start to distribute the vaccines here in the province.” In response to Meili’s call for more resources to be spent, Moe said during the election, “We committed resources for hundreds of continuing care assistants to go into long-term care homes, to go into our home care service here in the province. We have expedited the hiring process for those individuals and they’re actively being searched out as we speak and the funding has been provided.”Brian Zinchuk, Local Journalism Initiative reporter, Estevan Mercury

  • Push for mandatory masking for all students fails at Windsor-Essex public board meeting

    An attempt to have the Greater Essex County District School Board make masks mandatory for all students failed Tuesday night after the motion was ruled out of order.But confusion over the state of the motion and procedural ruling meant there was still speakers heard on it before the trustees were told the item was off the agenda.The motion, brought forward by Greater Essex County District School Board trustee Julia Burgess, sought to have all students, not just those in grades 4 and up as mandated by the province, wear masks. A similar motion had been made and turned down in August, just prior to the start of the 2020 school year. The motion on Tuesday was deemed to be a reconsideration of that earlier failed one and so Burgess wasn't able to move it forward. She expressed frustration and disappointment at the outcome but said she had to accept the decision of the board."There was a real call for this to be discussed ... we've certainly had calls to revisit it." During the meeting, local president of the Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario Mario Spagnuolo said he wasn't aware that the item had been cut from the agenda prior to the meeting and decided to join the call as a speaker to bring the issue back to light. Spagnuolo strongly advocated for trustees to reconsider the motion, noting that "the more layers we have, the safer our buildings can be. There is no risk-free solution to COVID, the trustees have a moral obligation to mitigate." "I implore you trustees to make a decision that will protect the very people in your care, there's no financial cost to the school board and it benefits the system, it benefits the community, it benefits teachers, support staff, students and their families," he said. Another speaker on this item, parent Chantelle Meadows, said she has a five-year-old and pleaded the board to implement mandatory masking. "Our families and those most vulnerable are at risk and the board can be part of the solution ... we need our children to be safe, we need our educators to be safe, we all want to be safe," she said. After the issue was discussed, board chairperson Alicia Higgison clarified that since the item had been struck down prior to the livestreamed meeting, they would move on to the next item. Higgison told CBC News after the meeting that the board is following the advice of public health, which has stated on its website that it encourages mask wearing for younger ages but does not require it, and that if public health advice shifts the board will "shift with it." Windsor-Essex public school had province's largest outbreakPrior to the meeting, Burgess told CBC News that with the second wave and upcoming holidays, now is the best time to implement this measure. "We know that masks work. We know that when everybody is masked, it works even better. So it's a reduction, but not an elimination of risk," she said. "It's just one more bit of a reduction of risk for our employees, for other students, for families in our community." Currently there are three school outbreaks in the region, two of which are at public schools, including:  * Frank W. Begley, which is set to reopen on Wednesday.  * General Brock Public School * Corpus Christi Catholic Middle School - Central Park Athletics CampusLast month, Frank W. Begley Public School was the province's largest COVID-19 outbreak at a school, with 40 students and nine staff testing positive for the disease. The public board has had a total of 90 COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year. Spagnuolo, who has been advocating for mandatory masking of all students for a while, said it's important as we're seeing COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in schools continue to rise. "The provincial government has not changed the class size issue. They're continuing with large class sizes. There is no way that we can maintain two metre distancing in our schools. So what can we do differently, that's cost effective? Wearing a mask is cost effective. It's easy." Epidemiologist says more pros than consEpidemiologist and professor emeritus Tim Sly at Ryerson's School of Public Health told CBC News Tuesday that there's more pros than cons to having young children wear masks. Top of mind for Sly was that kids, though they may not show symptoms of COVID-19, can spread the virus to others in their household. "From a public health point of view ... we do see children as being potentially able to spread it around a little. They very rarely actually suffer from any symptoms. But it is a mixing bowl. I mean, every classroom is a kind of a little petri dish where one can give it to another and they may not even know it at all," he said."But what an awful responsibility for the kids to realize that they were the ones who brought the virus home and poor granddad got it or great-aunt." While some may be worried about younger kids requiring facial expressions to communicate, Sly said psychologists have actually pointed out that kids will adapt and work around this. The main thing, he added, is that when two people are in contact and are both wearing masks, the risk of transmission drops "down to single digits" percentage-wise. As for parents who might disagree, Sly said it's really about looking at what's best for others. "When your rights affect other people, other people's relatives, other people's frail and sensitive people, then those other people's rights to be protected far outweigh your individual rights to do what you want to do. And I think that's the message there," he said. All students wearing masks in other Ontario school boardsOther municipalities in Ontario, including boards in Toronto, Guelph and Waterloo, have mandated masking for all students. These regions did so to curb the spread of the virus at the beginning of the school year.

  • Act now to stop anti-vaccine misinformation, says Ottawa researcher

    With Canadian regulators expected to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine within days, one Ottawa researcher is urging public health authorities to start addressing false anti-vaccination information now to combat potential vaccine hesitancy.Maxime Lê, a master's candidate at the University of Ottawa who recently completed his thesis on anti-vaccine arguments in Canada, said now is the time to get ahead of conspiracy theories and misinformation around the COVID-19 vaccine.One of the best weapons is answering people's questions in a way that builds trust, he said."A lot of people are focusing on the logistical issues of vaccine delivery but the focus should indeed rely on that open and transparent communication," Lê told CBC Radio's All in a Day on Tuesday."Perhaps one of the reasons why people are so afraid is because their questions are not answered at all."A recent poll suggests that a fifth of Canadians are undecided about whether to get vaccinated while 16 per cent are against vaccination. Among the majority who said they wanted to get vaccinated, 15 per cent said they would wait several months before the shot and 38 per cent said they would wait one or two months, to make sure everything's going well.Lê said there are many themes that come up among people who question vaccines, from questioning the toxicity of ingredients, suggesting natural remedies or immunity as superior to vaccines, to the persistent myth that vaccines cause autism."People might be hesitant to vaccinate because they have unanswered questions, they have fears, they have concerns that public health authorities aren't exactly addressing in their communications," he said.Begin consultations now Lê suggests public health authorities begin consultations now to hear from residents about why they might be hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine to ensure they answer people's questions and concerns, whatever they may be. He recently met with Ottawa Public Health (OPH) who he said was very receptive to his ideas. CBC reached out to OPH Tuesday but the agency was not able to provide information about its vaccine communications strategy by publishing time.Lê said it's important that organizations like OPH foster a trusting relationship with the public before anti-vaccination theorists have time to propagate misinformation."Anti-vaxxers position themselves as defenders of Canadian civil rights and liberties, and they'll start to say these unscientific claims which, to everyday people, kind of make sense," he said."It's a fundamental misunderstanding of what exactly is good science."Earlier this week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said 249,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses could arrive in Canada by the end of the year. The first shots will likely be distributed to long-term care home residents and staff.Documents released by U.S. regulators Tuesday confirmed that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects against COVID-19.

  • Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow

    Driverless robot buggies started delivering hot restaurant meals to paying customers in one central Moscow district on Wednesday, their operator, Russian Internet giant Yandex, said. The Yandex.Eats app, one of several food and grocery delivery services in Moscow, is offering customers around the White Square business district the option to have meals delivered by a buggy-like delivery robot instead of a human. The robot, called the Yandex.Rover, has been delivering groceries in some Moscow areas as part of a pilot programme since the autumn.

  • With gym, pools and other activities closed, backyard ice rinks are booming

    What do you do in the middle of a pandemic, when winter weather has arrived and almost every form of recreation is banned? Build an outdoor ice rink."You get a lot of stick-handling out here. You can get pretty fast if you go in circles," 14-year-old Jake Myshkowsky said last week, as he and his brother faced off on the backyard rink they built with their dad. "I've put a couple of holes through the fence."Both boys miss playing hockey on their teams, with up to three practices and two games every week.For them, their backyard rink has become a lifesaver."It's something to do ... 100 per cent. I really want to get back there," 10-year-old Luke said.'Sometimes crisis creates opportunities'The Myshkowsky brothers are part of a trend in Winnipeg that began when Manitoba went into Code Red pandemic restrictions in November.Gyms, arenas, swimming pools and even outdoor playgrounds were closed — and Manitobans were told to stay home to reduce transmission of COVID-19.For anyone hoping to set up a home gym, it's hard to find a barbell or exercise bike anywhere in the city."People are stuck with no gyms, no nothing. They need exercise," said Ryan Starkell, owner of My O.D.R. (which stands for outdoor rink)."I think it's great for mental health to have people to be able to go outside their backyard and exercise a little bit, get a skate and have some fun and let loose, you know, and maybe stop thinking about everything else that's bad that's going on in the world right now."Starkell started his business in September as a way of making a little extra cash to buy Christmas presents for his five children.He thought he might build a dozen rinks for friends and family, but his business has exploded.Starkell has already hired a handful of people to help him build and fill the rinks with water. He's even started offering a DYI package, but he can still barely keep up."Everyone wants their rink built now," Starkell said, taking a short break during a rink-building project. "It's a lot of demand, and it's more than I expected to take on, that's for sure. But doing my best to manage it, you know, not sleeping too much, really trying to cram as much in as I can."Winnipeg isn't the only place seeing the outdoor rink craze.NiceRInk is an American family business that sells full do-it-yourself rink kits and all of the individual pieces — but it's taking orders faster than it can manufacture the product."Definitely an extreme demand," owner Jim Stoller said last week from Genoa City, Wis."We're easily double up right now and just everyone just running ragged as much as they can. Nights, weekends, just trying to get everything out for everyone as fast as we possibly can.... Sometimes crisis creates opportunities." Stoller grew up playing high-level hockey in the USHL, the top junior ice hockey league. Some of his fondest childhood memories involve the outdoor rink his father built, and he still scrimmages with his son on his backyard rink."We love hockey. And when you put a rink in the backyard, there's just nothing like it," Stoller said.NiceRink ships to Canada, and its products can be found at a major retailer here. The company is negotiating a distribution agreement with a second major Canadian retailer, Stoller said, adding he can't disclose more details just yet.Warning issued about thin iceIt's not just backyards being made into rinks.As they have for generations, people are also shovelling snow off rivers and their neighbourhood retention ponds for a place to skate — something the City of Winnipeg is warning against."This is Canada. I mean, there's ice, people want to play hockey. We get it.... [But] we don't want to see a loss of life. We don't want to see people go through the ice," Mayor Brian Bowman told a news conference last week.The ice on the rivers is still thin and fragile, and frozen retention ponds are never safe.The water piped into them carries road salt, making the ice unstable and potentially dangerous, he said.Every weekend, there are numerous water rescue calls, forcing police, paramedics and fire personnel to respond. On a recent weekend, there were 17 calls, reporting people walking or skating on thin ice around the city."We don't want to divert first responders right now, at a time when we know they're being called ... to help out at personal care homes, for example. We don't want to stretch those resources any more than necessary," Bowman said.The city has also stepped up patrols of retention ponds by bylaw officers to remind people it's prohibited, as well as hazardous."We have to utilize the options that are available under provincial public health orders," the mayor said. "Ice skating isn't one of them right now unless it's in a backyard rink."

  • U.S. envoy says ties with South Korea will remain strong under Biden

    A senior U.S. envoy on Wednesday said the trust and alliance between Washington and Seoul will remain firm regardless of the upcoming change in administrations, South Korea's foreign ministry said. The remarks came as the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, who helped lead unsuccessful efforts to turn U.S. President Donald Trump's personal outreach to North Korea into progress in denuclearisation talks, met with South Korea's Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun. Choi asked Biegun to play a bridging role to ensure the achievements the two allies have made together make progress before President-elect Joe Biden takes office next month.