COVID-19 updates:

Tell us: Do you plan no taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Health Canada has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine with doses expected to arrive next week

Hundreds sign up to speak on Minneapolis plan to cut police

·5 min read

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 300 Minneapolis residents signed up to speak Wednesday night on a plan to shrink the city's police department, with some pleading for City Council members to deliver the reforms they promised after George Floyd's death and others warning it would be irresponsible to cut officers amid soaring crime rates.

The council was expected to vote on the plan late Wednesday after several hours of public comment, and 11 of its 13 members have already cast committee votes in favour of key components of it.

Supporters call the plan “Safety for All,” the latest version of the “defund the police” movement that Minneapolis and other cities have considered since Floyd’s May 25 death ignited mass demonstrations against police brutality and a nationwide reckoning with racism.

The plan would cut nearly $8 million from Mayor Jacob Frey’s $179 million policing budget and redirect it to mental health teams, violence prevention programs and other initiatives. Frey has threatened to veto the plan, which he says would irresponsibly reduce the authorized size of the force by 138 officers before enacting alternatives.

The council was prepared to allow speeches of up to a minute for any of the 323 people who signed up, though not all spoke when their names were called.

Some in favour of the plan called police officers cowards, gang members, white supremacists or terrorists. They spoke about violence that African Americans and other minorities have experienced at the hands of police.

Those against the plan said the City Council was acting irresponsibly and has bungled its attempts to bring change. They cited increasing violence, saying they don't feel safe.

“The place I grew up this summer burned," said Will Roberts, who grew up in the Longfellow neighbourhood . "And it burned because of police misconduct.” He called the police department a “violent, occupying source," saying, “it's incumbent upon us as residents of this city to change that.”

Loraine Teel, of south Minneapolis, said she supports the mayor's position, telling council members: “You cannot achieve reform without a plan that includes the co-operation of those being reformed ... You have failed miserably.”

Cities around the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York City and Portland, Oregon, are shifting funds from police departments to social services programs in an effort to provide new solutions for problems traditionally handled by police. Such cuts have led some departments to lay off officers, cancel recruiting classes or retreat from hiring goals.

In Minneapolis, violent crime rates have surged since the death of Floyd, a Black man who was handcuffed and pleading for air for several minutes while Derek Chauvin, a white former officer, pressed his knee against his neck. Chauvin and three others were charged in Floyd’s death and are expected to stand trial in March.

Police have recorded 532 gunshot victims this year as of last Thursday, more than double the same period a year ago. Carjackings have also spiked to 375 so far this year, up 331% from the same period last year. Violent crimes have topped 5,100, compared with just over 4,000 for the same period in 2019.

“This summer happened because George Floyd was murdered by the Minneapolis Police Department and it wasn't an accident, it's because the system of policing we know now is not just racist, but it doesn't create safety for all,” said Oluchi Omeoga, a cofounder of Black Visions, which supports “Safety for All” as a step toward more transformational change.

Due to austerity forced by the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor’s proposal already bakes in a $14 million cut to the department compared with its original 2020 budget, mostly through attrition. Frey aims to hold the number of sworn officers around 770 through 2021 with hopes of eventually increasing the force to its current authorized cap of 888. “Safety for All” would cap the number at 750 by 2022. The department is already down by about 120 — partly due to officers claiming post-traumatic stress disorder from a summer of unrest — with more preparing to leave amid retirements and poor morale.

“I think we need to make bold decisions on a path forward,” said Council Member Steve Fletcher, a co-author of the proposal to reduce police staffing. While acknowledging that it would mean fewer officers, he said it would reduce the department’s workload by shifting 911 calls away from armed officers to other specialists such as mental health professionals.

“Combined those investments add up to a safer city for everybody and an approach that creates a more sustainable public safety system for our city,” Fletcher said in an interview.

But Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who say there’s no need for an either-or decision — that it’s possible to reform policing without cutting officers. The mayor and 12 of the 13 council members are Democrats; one council member is from the Green Party.

If the council approves the plan, Frey would have five days to veto if he chooses. The council could override him with a two-thirds majority, or nine council members, but it’s not clear whether those nine votes exist. The proposal to cap the number of officers passed with just 7 of 13 votes in committee Monday.

A proposal over the summer to dismantle the department and replace it with a “Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention” initially had support from a majority of the council but faltered when a separate city commission voted against putting it on the November ballot. The city was paying $4,500 a day at one point for private security for three council members who reported getting threats after supporting defunding.

Amy Forliti And Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Kovrig, Spavor are 'inspiring' and 'robust' in Chinese prison, says Canada's envoy

    OTTAWA — Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are physically and mentally well and showing inspiring resilience as they near the end of their second year of imprisonment by the People's Republic, says Canada's ambassador to China.Dominic Barton also says Chinese authorities were paranoid about containing the spread of COVID-19 as they denied consular access to the two men from January to October. "Our understanding of why it was the case is that the Chinese are completely paranoid about the virus," Barton said in testimony Tuesday night before the House of Commons special committee on Canada-China relations.Barton is leading Canada's efforts in China to win the release of Kovrig and Spavor, who were arrested and imprisoned on Dec. 10, 2018, in what is widely seen as retaliation for Canada's arrest of Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou.After months of delay, Barton was most recently granted on-site virtual consular access to Kovrig and Spavor in November, following similar virtual visits with the two Canadians a month earlier. "We were obviously very frustrated at not being able to get access even virtually because as far as we know . . . the virus doesn't go through televisions," said Barton.The Chinese government has charged Kovrig and Spavor with espionage but the Canadian government says their detention is arbitrary and has called repeatedly for their release.Barton said it wasn't just Canada that was blocked by the Chinese from visiting prisoners charged in national security cases; the U.S. and Britain faced similar restrictions.When Barton was able to see them, he said he was able to verify they were in good physical and mental condition.“They are robust," said Barton, who was testifying from Beijing via video link. "You would be very impressed by seeing both of them."Spavor is being held in a prison in the city of Dandong near the North Korean border while Kovrig is in a Beijing area prison."It's a strange thing. We fly to these places, or drive to them in the case of Beijing. And I know that the Michaels (are) literally sort of on the other side of the wall, but you've got, you know, two big TVs," he said. "It’s like this."Barton's main purpose for testifying was to describe the three-day Chinese government-controlled visit to Tibet that he and nine other Western diplomats undertook in October. He said he remains concerned about the human rights situation there and that they only saw what the Chinese wanted them to see.Even though the area is filled with security cameras, as is the capital of Beijing, Barton said he wandered off a couple of times to visit with locals without his Chinese government minders in tow.He said Canada is not reluctant to raise human rights concerns with China even though some people think Canada is in the Chinese "doghouse" these days. He also said that even though he knew the visit to Tibet would be controlled, it sent a signal to local people that the outside world still cared about their plight.Thursday marked Barton’s second appearance before the committee this year, following testimony in February in which he declared "the chill is real" in Canadian relations with China.In February, Barton described an angry, emotional meeting during his first diplomatic contact with his Chinese counterparts after being appointed to the post in 2019 after a long career in business, which included being the global managing director of the consulting giant McKinsey & Co. His position in the company gave Barton high level access in China and across Asia, something the Trudeau government is hoping to leverage to win freedom for Kovrig and Spavor while maintaining economic relations with its second largest trading partner.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press

  • Two Vancouver police officers charged with assault in arrest of a Black man

    VANCOUVER — Assault charges have been laid against two Vancouver police officers after the arrest of a Black man in February 2018. The B.C. Prosecution Service said Tuesday that Const. Jarrod Sidhu is accused of one count of assault with a weapon and Const. Jagpreet Ghuman is charged with assault in connection with their involvement in the arrest of Jamiel Moore-Williams. The 24-year-old former University of British Columbia football player filed a civil lawsuit months after the arrest, alleging that an officer stopped him for jaywalking in the city's entertainment district, then three other officers "converged" on him, kicking and hitting him.He says he was jolted seven to 14 times with a stun gun. None of the allegations in the criminal case or civil lawsuit have been tested in court.The City of Vancouver filed a response to the civil lawsuit denying all claims, saying in August 2018 that an RCMP criminal investigation had been launched in the alleged assault. In a statement of claim, Moore-Williams alleges that the police asked for his identification because of his size and skin colour for an improper purpose contrary to his civil liberties. "The fact the plaintiff stepped out on the road against the light became a convenient excuse to detain the plaintiff and request his identification," it says.Moore-Williams works in Vancouver as a personal trainer and his statement of claim said he had a concussion and injuries to his arms, neck and back allegedly as a result of the arrest.The lawsuit says he was placed in handcuffs and shackles. It asks for damages for humiliation, embarrassment, loss of dignity, pain, permanent injury and mental anguish. Lawyer Donna Turko says her client's lawsuit is ongoing and he has also filed a complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal alleging he was treated unfairly because he is Black.Moore-Williams says he hopes speaking out will lead to changes for others who look like him. "It's not about me, per se. What hurts is when people in your family call your phone, or your friends … and they’re hurt by what happened to you," he said in an interview on Tuesday.The Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner said Tuesday the RCMP completed its investigation but didn't refer the matter to the prosecution service for consideration of criminal charges. The commissioner said in a statement that after reviewing the RCMP investigation, it considered that one or more officers may have committed criminal offences and referred the matter directly to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges. The office says a disciplinary conduct investigation under the Police Act will take place, but it is suspended pending the outcome of the criminal charges. The accused officers are expected to make their first appearance in Vancouver provincial court on Jan. 14. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Terri Theodore, The Canadian Press

  • Virginia's McAuliffe to make gubernatorial bid official

    RICHMOND, Va. — Terry McAuliffe is trying to get his old job back.The former Virginia governor is set to announce a formal bid for governor Wednesday morning in Richmond, according to a McAuliffe aide who was not authorized to speak publicly about the campaign.McAuliffe, once best known as a top Democratic money man and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s, will enter an already crowded Democratic primary. The governor's race in Virginia will be one of the country's marquee political contests next year, serving as a barometer of the public mood during President-elect Joe Biden's first year in office.As governor, McAuliffe had a largely successful four-year term starting in 2014 that saw him tirelessly market the state, make major transportation deals and restore voting rights for thousands of convicted felons. He stepped into the national spotlight as a leading liberal voice on certain social issues, winning kudos for undoing a vestige of the state’s Jim Crow era and restoring voting and other civil rights to felons who had completed their sentences.And McAuliffe’s blunt criticism of the white nationalists who sparked a deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017 drew a sharp contrast with President Donald Trump’s shaky response to the violence.But it’s unclear how broad his support is among Democratic primary voters today. McAuliffe largely governed as a centrist and some of his business-friendly policies and actions as governor may alienate the party’s progressive wing.And to win the Democratic nomination, McAuliffe would have to defeat three Black candidates who have said the state is ready for new leadership.Sen. Louise Lucas, a powerful Black lawmaker who is set to serve as a co-chair for McAuliffe, said the state is facing “desperate times" amid the coronavirus pandemic and a faltering economy. She said McAuliffe has proven he can fix things.“I want somebody that I know can deliver," Lucas said.She added that McAuliffe plans to make improving public education the top priority of his campaign.Virginia bars governors from seeking consecutive terms and McAuliffe left office at the start of 2018. He briefly flirted with a presidential run last year but decided against it.His set-to-be-announced candidacy has long been an open secret. He's been a major fundraiser for Democratic candidates in Virginia and filed paperwork to run in August but said no formal decision has been made.Other announced Democratic candidates for governor include state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, either of whom would be the nation’s first African American woman to lead a state. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is also running.On the Republican side, former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced he’s running for governor. GOP state Sen. Amanda Chase has said she’s running as an independent.Carroll Foy has been a frequent critic of McAuliffe, calling him a “rich political insider with strong ties to the special interests” in a statement Tuesday.McAuliffe's record has plenty for his opponents to attack during the primary. He supported a natural gas pipeline project bitterly opposed by environmentalists and his most notable tax policy proposal was to cut the corporate income tax rate, which was part of an unsuccessful bid to expand Medicaid under a GOP-held legislature.McAuliffe also was the subject of a federal investigation looking at donations to his gubernatorial campaign, a probe that never produced any charges. And an electric car company he once lead, which received millions of dollars in economic incentives from state and local officials to build a plant in Mississippi, faced criticism for falling well below expectations in production and job creation.But McAuliffe is almost certain to be the race's top fundraiser and has shored up support from many key lawmakers. Biden even gave an unofficial endorsement at a campaign rally in Norfolk in March, calling McAuliffe the “once and future governor of Virginia.”Alan Suderman, The Associated Press

  • Ontario says consumers deserve better protection from high pressure sales tactics by funeral homes

    The Ontario government says it will take steps to ensure consumers are better protected from high pressure sales tactics when they buy funeral and cremation services in the province.In a report released on Monday, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk found that consumers are not adequately protected from such tactics when purchasing funeral services in Ontario.A value-for-money audit of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO), an agency founded four years ago that regulates licensed funeral homes, cemeteries, crematoriums and services that transfer the dead to places of interment, found that it must do a better job of requiring the industry to be transparent about pricing.Treasury Board President Peter Bethlenfalvy acknowledged on Monday that changes are needed and consumer protections are important."The ministry of government and consumer services will direct that the bereavement authority of Ontario provide an implementation plan that outlines the specific steps that they plan to take to address each recommendation in a timely manner," he told reporters at Queen's Park."We are grateful for the work that has been done on this and we can and will do better on behalf of the people of Ontario in this very important area."Lysyk said a lack of key purchasing information makes it difficult for people to comparison shop at a time when they must make decisions quickly and under emotional duress."We were ... surprised by what we saw," she said.In a news release, the office of the auditor general said: "The audit concluded the BAO does not effectively protect people who are purchasing funeral services and products after a loved one has passed."The BAO does not require key purchasing information, such as price lists of funeral services and products, to be transparent and easily accessible by the public, who are often subject to high-pressure sales tactics," the release continued."The audit also found there are no industry standards on packages, fees, deposits and cancellation policies, making price comparisons and informed decisions difficult."WATCH | CBC's Dalia Ashry reports on calls for change in the funeral services industry:Ontario's auditor general hired a firm to conduct mystery shopping investigations into 100 operators of funeral homes, transfer services, cemeteries and crematoriums of various sizes across Ontario in the summer. At half of the operators, the mystery shoppers reported they experienced sales pressure or were given misleading information.Scott MacCoubrey, president of the Ontario Funeral Service Association, agrees that things need to change. But he said the BAO has only 25 staff members and the authority is responsible for every funeral home, cemetery and crematorium in Ontario.  "I find it amazing that they do as a good a job as they do," MacCoubrey said. MacCoubrey said the association will work with the authority to ensure the auditor general's recommendations are followed. He added, however, that high pressure sales tactics must come to an end. "As an owner of a funeral home and as the owner of a family-run funeral home and president of independent funeral homes in Ontario, I find that disgusting," MacCoubrey said. "That has to be changed, COVID or no COVID."For Arlene Werenich, the issue hit home last year.Werenich wanted to bury the urns containing the remains of her father, mother and brother together in one grave in the spring of 2019. She said she was told she would have to pay $7,800 for the service when she talked to a funeral home in Mississauga. The urns were the size of Kleenex boxes, she said."I thought they were worse than used car salesmen," she said. "It left a sour taste with me."She decided instead to have the three urns buried in a family plot in her father's hometown of Swan River, Man. The cost of digging up the grave was $600 with another $550 for work on the burial plot. In April this year, the three urns were finally placed together in one grave."That industry really needs to be regulated," she said. "They should look after people that are grieving the proper way and not take advantage of people that are grieving."Consumers should feel no shame in shopping around for this service, she said. She added that people who work at funeral homes should be funeral directors instead of professional sales people.Most funeral homes don't readily disclose prices, AG findsThe following are some findings by Lysyk: * Most funeral homes and other operators do not readily disclose prices to consumers. * Funeral-selling practices can still include pressure tactics and the provision of misleading information. * Prices for the same or similar services vary significantly. * All cemeteries are required by regulation to renew their licences annually with the BAO, but not all do. * Between 2016/17 and 2019/20, the BAO inspected only 3.4 per cent of all licensed funeral homes and other operators. * The BAO does not coordinate inspection efforts with public health units and the Ontario labour ministry. * The Ontario environment, conservation and park ministry's monitoring of air emissions from crematoriums is insufficient and inconsistent.

  • CL game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism

    PARIS — The Champions League game between Paris Saint-Germain and Basaksehir was postponed when players walked off the field on Tuesday after alleging that fourth official Sebastian Coltescu of Romania used a racial term when identifying a Black assistant coach.Players from the Turkish team were furious after assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card by referee Ovidiu Hategan of Romania at Parc des Princes, saying Coltescu had used a racial term to describe Webo, who is from Cameroon, before he was sent off.Basaksehir substitute Demba Ba demanded that the fourth official explain himself, while PSG players Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also demanded an explanation. Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk said “you are racist” to Coltescu.The score was 0-0 when the incident took place about 14 minutes into the match.UEFA said the match would resume on Wednesday evening with new officials.“Following an incident at tonight’s UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Istanbul Basaksehir FK, UEFA has — after discussion with both clubs — decided on an exceptional basis to have the remaining minutes of the match played tomorrow with a new team of match officials,” UEFA said late Tuesday.“A thorough investigation on the incident that took place will be opened immediately,” it added.Television footage captured the exchange between the fourth official and the referee, with Coltescu telling Hategan that Webo should be reprimanded for his behaviour on the sidelines:“Go and give it (the red card) to the Black one, this is not possible (tolerable), go and identify him, go verify, the Black one over there,” Coltescu allegedly said, in Romanian, about Webo.Webo was enraged and was heard to repeat at least six times “Why you say negro?” as he sought an explanation from Coltescu.Webo, who was visibly distressed, then added: “He can’t say negro, he can’t say negro.”At this point, Ba could be heard also questioning what Coltescu had said.“Why is the fourth official saying ‘negro?’” Ba said twice.Moments later, Ba then came off the bench and stood in front of Coltescu and said: "Why when you mention a Black guy, you have to say ‘This Black guy?’”During the interruption, Basaksehir posted a message on Twitter against a UEFA backdrop with the message “NO TO RACISM.”PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe, who was on the field during the game, also posted that message on his Twitter account.Mbappe expressed his support for Webo on Twitter.“SAY NO TO RACISM,” he wrote. “WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU.”Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, who played 81 times for England, said it was crucial that UEFA now responds strongly.“We’re at a disturbing tipping point, not a week goes by without an incident involving race,” he told broadcaster BT Sport. “The players walking off is a step in the right direction, but it can’t just be left to them.”Piara Powar, executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network — which helps UEFA investigate cases — told The Associated Press there was no excuse for Coltescu's language.“Unintentional racism is still racism," Powar said in a text message to The AP. "If officials cannot set the standards by their own behaviour, they cannot be relied on to deal with racism on the pitch or in the stands."Like Ferdinand, he also thinks more has to be done by those running the game.“The walk off by both Basaksehir and PSG together lays down a marker in Europe," Powar said. "Many players are fed up with half measures to tackle racism, and are more prepared than ever before to exercise their right to stop a match.”The 38-year-old Webo is a former Cameroon striker who made more than 50 appearances for his country's national team. He played for Basaksehir from 2011-13.Seven years ago, Hategan was in charge of a match between CSKA Moscow and Manchester City when City's Black players were racially abused.City captain Yaya Toure directed referee Hategan toward fans making monkey noises at the English club’s Black players.Michel Platini, UEFA's president at the time, requested an internal inquiry involving the referee to examine why guidelines were not followed to respond to discrimination incidents during matches.UEFA has designated Dutch referee Danny Makkelie to take charge on Wednesday along with different assistant referees and a new fourth official.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJerome Pugmire, The Associated Press

  • First Pfizer vaccine shots to be given right at delivery sites, not LTC homes: Tam

    OTTAWA — Canada's chief public health officer says the first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are likely to be given only to people who can physically be at one of the 14 delivery sites identified by provincial governments for the first arrivals of the vaccine.The news came on a day Alberta's premier, who has resisted calls from doctors to impose lockdown restrictions, brought in a new slate of measures aimed at curbing runaway rates of infection that have the province's health system teetering.  Dr. Theresa Tam said at a briefing in Ottawa Tuesday that administering the first batch of vaccine is a "rapidly evolving situation" but acknowledged this will make it difficult to get long-term care residents vaccinated first. "It's true you cannot move residents very easily from a long-term care centre to a vaccine site," she said. "That's just the reality."It is not clear how this jibes with some provincial plans, including in Quebec, where the health minister said Monday the government intends to ship its first vaccine doses to two long-term care homes.The Pfizer vaccine, being produced in partnership with Germany's BioNTech, is in the final stages of review by Health Canada, which is expected to issue a decision this week. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday if the approval comes as expected, Canada will receive the first doses next week, and up to 249,000 doses by the end of the month.Pfizer Canada spokeswoman Christina Antoniou told The Canadian Press that the company is asking for those doses at first to be given only at the first 14 delivery sites.She said where the vaccine can be injected is "part of ongoing discussions" with provincial governments, who are in charge of getting the vaccine into patients. But she noted Pfizer's actual contract for the COVID-19 vaccine is with the federal government."Pfizer, the Public Health Agency of Canada and the provinces are working together to finalize preparations at the first point of use sites this week, including training on how to handle the product," she said.The Pfizer vaccine has very strict requirements, including that it be kept at temperatures below -70 C, which has made shipping it more difficult logistically.Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, named vice-president for logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada to oversee the vaccine rollout, said a trial run of deliveries began Monday and is still underway.Boxes were sent from the manufacturing site in Belgium, filled with dry ice but no vaccines, to all 14 sites identified by provincial governments as capable of maintaining the temperature.Eventually, Fortin said, there will be more than 200 sites, and they will be added as more doses become available and more people can be trained to properly handle the deliveries.Initially, there are two sites each in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta, and one in each of the other six provinces. Most of them are at hospitals. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said there are 21 hospitals in her province with the freezer requirements.It is also too difficult to ship the Pfizer vaccine north to remote Indigenous communities. That means two of the four priority groups identified for initial vaccines aren't likely to get access to the first rounds of vaccinations.The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended last week the first doses go to residents of long-term care and their caregivers, front-line health workers, people over the age of 80 and adults in Indigenous communities where an outbreak would be harder to manage.Most provinces are following those recommendations almost exactly.The United Kingdom began vaccinating people with the Pfizer shots Tuesday, after last week being the first country to approve the vaccine.Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said an expected executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump to prioritize Pfizer doses for Americans should not affect Canada's expected deliveries.LeBlanc says concerns about dose supplies were contemplated when the contracts were signed to ensure supplies could come from more than one location.Canada's first doses of Pfizer's vaccine are to come from lots produced at the company's plant in Belgium.Tam says the exciting news about the vaccine is welcome but warns it will be some time before enough doses are injected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there are now more than 71,000 active cases of COVID-19 nationally, according to figures from Monday, and an average of 92 people are dying of the illness every day. Hospitals in many provinces are feeling the pandemic's pressure, with more than 2,680 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, almost one-fifth of those in critical care.The situation is particularly bad in Alberta where, as of Tuesday, there were more than 21,000 active cases with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Hospitalization rates have risen 371 per cent since Nov. 1.For weeks, doctors and the Opposition have called on Premier Jason Kenney to bring in tougher measures to quickly stop the spread. But Kenney opted for a more targeted approach, allowing restaurants and other business to stay open while limiting their customer numbers. On Tuesday, he relented somewhat, limiting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms. He also ordered the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers, such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars.Retail stores and churches are allowed remain open at 15 per cent capacity, but masks are now mandatory provincewide in indoor public spaces and people can't gather socially with anyone outside their home anywhere.The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks.    "This is not academic, this is very real. People will lose their life savings as a result of this," Kenney said. "Why didn't we do this earlier? Because we have sought to limit the damage on our broader society."Elsewhere, Quebec Premier Francois Legault warned there may be more lockdown measures coming in that province as hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 835 Tuesday. That is up by nearly 100 patients compared to a week ago.Saskatchewan logged its deadliest day from the virus thus far, with six deaths, including one person in their 30s.British Columbia recorded 566 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.The provincial government says 352 people with the illness were being treated in hospital, with 74 of them in intensive care. Sixteen more people have died, for a total of 543 fatalities in the province."While we have seen the start of encouraging trends in our COVID-19 curve, the number of new cases and people with serious illness requiring care in hospital remains high," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.Premier John Horgan said on Twitter that about 4,000 high-risk people in B.C. will be immunized by the end of next week."The first vaccine doses are just days away," he said.Henry is to provide details of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday.Nunavut provided a bright spot of news in the pandemic fight Tuesday, with chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson noting a milestone had occurred in the territory's recovery from its first outbreak.Last month Patterson warned the limited health capacity in Nunavut couldn't handle much more as four communities struggled with cases. On Tuesday he said three of those four were back to zero cases. There was one new case in Arviat.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

  • 'Stronger action:' Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

    EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, his province relentlessly pounded by thousands of new COVID-19 cases, has reintroduced strict economic lockdown rules and banned all outdoor social gatherings. "If stronger action is not taken now, we know that hundreds, potentially thousands, of Albertans will die," Kenney told a news conference Tuesday. "We cannot let that happen. We will not let that happen." Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month, its health system bending dangerously under well over 1,000 new cases a day with more than 100 people in intensive care. For days, it has the highest rate of new infections of any province. To combat the crisis, Kenney announced he is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms, recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons. Retail stores and churches can remain open, but at 15 per cent capacity. Outdoor skating rinks and ski hills may remain active. The order comes into effect Sunday. Outdoor social gatherings had been limited to 10 people but are now banned altogether. Fitness activities, such as skating, skiing, or walking, are fine as long as social distance is maintained. Kenney also imposed a provincewide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, except for farms. Alberta had been the only province without a sweeping mask rule, although many communities were already mandating face coverings. Kenney had called it unworkable and unnecessary in remote areas and particularly punitive to farmers who already work in socially distanced settings. Existing school rules stay in place: all students in grades 7 through 12 must learn at home while in-class learning continues for those in lower grades. The measures are to remain in effect for at least four weeks, putting them in force through the Christmas season. Jobs Minister Doug Schweitzer announced $500 million in supports to help small and medium-sized businesses survive the shutdown. The new rules are similar to orders imposed by Kenney’s government in the spring, except for allowing most retailers to stay open. In recent weeks, as cases rose precipitously, the Opposition NDP and hundreds of physicians and infectious disease specialists argued for a short, severe lockdown of the economy and public events to avoid swamping the health-care system.  Kenney had argued for a balance of “lives and livelihoods'' and said throwing thousands of people out of work would make things worse for the economy, community wellness and mental health.  NDP Leader Rachel Notley told the house Tuesday that Kenney’s decision cost lives. She later told reporters, after the new measures were announced, that "the premier acted like he didn’t have a choice. But let’s be clear, he has had many choices, many opportunities to act decisively.  “But at every turn he failed to make the tough choice that public health expertise and public health evidence clearly pointed to.” Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson said he backs the changes. “These restrictions will be tough to bear — more so for vulnerable people in our community and for struggling businesses — but there is provincial, municipal and substantial federal aid available that should allow us all to do the right thing and follow these new public health measures to stop this virus," said Iveson. The City of Calgary, in a news release, said it also supports the new rules. It’s the second time in two weeks that Kenney has introduced new restrictions to try to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.  On Nov. 24, the premier introduced rules to keep businesses open but with tighter health restrictions and limits on gatherings. But Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, announced Monday those measures weren't flattening the curve and tougher rules were needed.  Alberta reported more than 21,000 active cases on Tuesday with 654 people in hospital — 112 of them receiving intensive care. Daily death counts have been in the double digits for much of the last week.  Daily infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week. Alberta’s health system has been reassigning patients, staff, wards and spaces to free up more intensive care beds. The province has also consulted with the federal government and the Red Cross on setting up field hospitals to handle patient overflow.  This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.  Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

  • Chiarelli shouldn't be banned from city hall, staff recommend

    Disgraced College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli will have severe restrictions placed on how he carries out his official duties for the rest of the term, but will still be allowed onto city hall property, should council accept the recommendations of a city staff report up for discussion at Wednesday's council meeting.After the second shocking integrity commissioner's report on Chiarelli's harassment toward former staffers —  including speaking to women about going braless to work and commenting on their bodies — was presented to council on Nov. 25, elected officials united in renouncing the College ward councillor and demanding his immediate resignation. And they supported a wide range of measures against the councillor.Some were sanctions recommended by Integrity Commissioner Robert Marleau — in particular, suspending Chiarelli's salary for six months, or three months for each of the two formal complainants. That's on top of the nine months' pay that Chiarelli was docked for his behaviour in three job interviews.The integrity commissioner also recommended that the office of city clerk Rick O'Connor take over the $250,000 annual office budget and all human resource issues in Chiarelli's office — again, a measure that council wholly endorsed. In fact, Chiarelli's corporate credit card was revoked immediately after the Nov. 25 council meeting.> The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council. \- Ottawa city staff reportChiarelli's office will no longer be allowed to spend any money on hospitality. In fact, according to the report, Chiarelli's office had already spent some money on the councillor's annual alcohol-free New Year's Eve event, but O'Connor will now consult with the medical officer of health to determine whether the party should go ahead during the pandemic.Cannot ban Chiarelli from city hallBut council also wanted staff to look at ways to restrict the councillor's access to city property — a measure beyond what the integrity commissioner recommended."I ask that his seat at the council table be moved so that none of us have to sit beside him," said Coun. Jenna Sudds. "His actions as detailed in the report and the very lengthy appendix is enough to turn one's stomach. It is appalling, and no woman should ever have to deal with this type of behaviour."But city staff doesn't believe it has the authority to ban Chiarelli from city hall — but it can make him sit away from his colleagues at meetings.According to the report, "it is important to distinguish between sanctions that are intended to punish misconduct, and remedial measures directed at preventing a recurrence of the misconduct or providing corrective actions."Council's job is to take the integrity commissioner's findings and recommendations into account — not impose its own punishments on a fellow councillor. Chiarelli is still an elected official and a private citizen, and an effort to keep him out of city hall or other city-owned administrative buildings, community centres or public libraries would be neither feasible nor likely to be upheld by the courts.However, as the College ward councillor has been found to speak and behave inappropriately toward city employees, the staff report holds that it's acceptable for Chiarelli to be kept away from other councillors during meetings, as a remedial measure. "The city clerk will ensure that the member's seating location would not be physically near other members of council but would provide for the … councillor to participate fully in council meetings," according the report.Chiarelli would have to let the clerk's office know ahead of time if he was coming to an in-person council or committee meeting, when they resume.As well, members of the city's operational staff may request that another person be present in any meeting with Chiarelli, while the councillor's own staff members can opt to have communications with the councillor only through the city's official email system — no text messages, meetings or telephone calls. Council will vote on the report during Wednesday's council meeting, where it will also deliberate on the 2021 budget, changes to the Lansdowne partnership plan and the redrawing of the municipal electoral map.

  • All Prince Albert high schools to move to online learning in new year

    After consulting with Public Health all high schools across the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan effective in the new year. Level 4 means a move to all online learning according to the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan. The divisions released a joint statement on the move on Tuesday evening, with the change taking place from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2021. High schools in the city include Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), Wesmor and Carlton Comprehensive High School in Saskatchewan Rivers and Ecole St. Mary High School in the Catholic Division. According to Catholic Division director of education Lorel Trumier the divisions have been assessing on a regular basis to come to the decision. “We have really been moving in and out of levels since the beginning of the school year and this has not come lightly and without a lot of review for where things are at,” Trumier said. “COVID is very real and it’s very dynamic and fluid here in terms of how things are working and so we are trying to respond to the emerging health risks and needs in our community based on health information at this time,” she explained. In Saskatchewan Rivers, Vincent Massey Public School was moved to Level 4 on Monday and the decision making was similar according to director of education Robert Bratvold. “It is challenging and we acknowledge the difficulty that puts many families in, in terms of having their children home all day now instead of in school. But it’s the decision that aligns best with the requirements for health and safety and operations of our school,” he explained. According to Bratvold that decision was also based on the advice of Public Health that explained that there was a potential for multiple classrooms to be exposed. Students will temporarily participate in remote learning during this time and both divisions expect to return to the current structure for learning on Jan. 18.  “It means that we are still going to provide programming and we are going to do our best to insure that our students are continuing to manage the learning program as we go through this very fluid and dynamic time called COVID. I think that anyone who wants to drive by the testing sites and see what the long waits are like will know that there is good reason for this to move this way after Christmas,” she explained. The preventative measure is in response to Public Health recommendations based on the increased rates of community transmission of COVID-19. Trumier explained that being an urban centre with higher density population also played a role in the decision. “Our transmission rates are high and getting higher and we need to manage them and do what we can to support that as well and keep people as safe as possible,” she said. Students will participate and engage in remote learning programming, as learning expectations will remain a priority.   Schools will provide specialized programming or support for intensive learning needs on an individualized basis.    Information and instruction for all students and families will be forthcoming from their school administration and staff.  “There are great learning activities that happen remotely but the most familiar and the most supportive learning environment for most of our kids is in a classroom with their peers and their teacher and staff,” Bratvold said. He explained that the goal is generally to keep students in classrooms but listening to health experts is the best course. Information regarding the procedures for the start of the new block, on Jan, 4, 2021, will be finalized prior to Dec. 18.  Recently both the Regina Public and Catholic Divisions decided to also move students to Level 4. “We know that other school divisions across this province are contemplating the move depending on their local health assessments,” Trumier said. The divisions also reminded students and families to continue to be diligent in performing daily health screening, staying home if ill, calling HealthLine 811 if exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practicing proper hand hygiene, maintaining physical distancing as much as possible, wearing a mask when appropriate, and doing everything we can to keep each other safe. “Thank you for your continued support as matters evolve by emerging health risk assessments related to COVID-19,” the release stated.  Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Onion Lake Cree Nation tells residents 'lock doors' due to 'incident in progress'

    Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief and Council have issued a public safety announcement to its residents telling them to lock their doors because there is an “incident in progress.” Earlier this year OLCN declared a state of emergency after a string of gang and drug-related activity that threatened the safety of its residents.  This is a developing story More to come  Lisa Joy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Battlefords Regional News-Optimist

  • Comorbidities, seeking palliative care might affect whether patients die by medically assisted death in N.S.

    About 40 per cent of patients who requested a medically assisted death in Nova Scotia during the first 30 months that it was legally available died without completing the process. The factors associated with dying a natural death versus a medically assisted death are largely unexplored. A resident physician in palliative care aimed to close that gap through a study funded by the Nova Scotia Health Authority Research Fund. “Many patients who request medical assistance in dying don’t actually end up getting (that) for a variety of reasons,” said Dr. Caitlin Lees, the lead author of the study in an interview. “We found that patients who were seen by palliative care, patients that had comorbidities, and patients that lived with somebody else had decreased odds of having a medically assisted death.” The study analyzed the experience of all patients in Nova Scotia who requested medical assistance in dying (MAiD) between June 17, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2018. All patients included in the study were 18 or older when they requested MAiD and were deceased at the time of analysis. A total of 402 patients made requests during the specified period with 383 of those being deceased and consequently included in the study. The researchers obtained data about the patients through the Nova Scotia Health Authority MAiD Care Coordination Office, which maintains a provincial registry of all MAiD requests. Access to primary care, location not significant factors One of the factors the study looked at is whether patients had a primary care provider, such as a family physician. “We had wondered in Nova Scotia, where there have been such issues with access to family doctors, if that might be a driver or a barrier of having medically assisted death,” she said. But that wasn’t the case. The study found that both patients who died by MAiD and those who died of other reasons had a primary care provider in most cases. This suggests that lack of primary care was neither a driver nor a barrier. Lees also looked at whether patients lived in urban or rural areas, but that also didn’t appear to significantly affect whether people who request MAiD die a medically assisted death or a natural death. “There may be issues with access (to MAiD), but the access is equitable across the province,” said Lees. “So, if you live in Yarmouth, you’re no more likely to not get a medically assisted death, if you want one, than you would be if you lived in Halifax.” A lengthy process The process for getting MAiD involves submitting a formal request, getting two assessments by two different doctors, and going through a 10-day reflection period so the patient ensures they’re making the right decision. They would also need to give consent right before receiving MAiD. Lees and her colleagues found patients who went through with the process were on average less comorbid than those who died a natural death. “We do wonder if patients that are sicker are more likely to be referred to palliative care and have a natural death simply because they’re unable to survive the assessment process,” said Lees. A quarter of the patients who didn’t die a medically assisted death lost capacity or were deceased before the assessment process could be completed. “It’s a lengthy process,” said Lees. “I think sometimes patients don’t necessarily understand that and by the time they request medical assistance in dying, they might be so unwell that they’re not really able to go through that process.” As a palliative care resident physician, Lees met with many patients who are unaware of how long the process takes. “For many patients, medical assistance in dying isn’t necessarily a treatment of last resort, it’s actually their preferred mode of death,” she said. “I think we need to try to have those conversations earlier with patients about how they would like to see their end-of-life process unfold because we want those referrals to happen earlier rather than later.” Palliative care provides support The researchers hypothesized that patients who meet with a palliative care specialist are more likely to die by MAiD because they have those conversations, but the study results indicate the opposite. Lees said the study doesn’t explain why people who receive palliative care are less likely to die by MAiD. It could be due to the additional training and expertise that specialists have in managing symptoms. “Somebody who might have severe pain from their cancer, if they’re seen by us, we might be able to get that under control and they may decide that they’re comfortable enough that they would prefer to have a natural death.” Whether a patient prefers MAiD or dying a natural death, Lees assured Nova Scotians that a palliative care specialist would provide them with the support they need to ensure their last days of life are the highest quality possible. “They should never hesitate to bring up questions or interest in MAiD because we’re happy to talk to them about that,” said Lees. “Open dialogue about end-of-life is really important.”Nebal Snan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle Herald

  • The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

    The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.There are 429,035 confirmed cases in Canada._ Canada: 429,035 confirmed cases (71,968 active, 344,200 resolved, 12,867 deaths).*The total case count includes 13 confirmed cases among repatriated travellers.There were 5,981 new cases Tuesday from 78,290 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 7.6 per cent. The rate of active cases is 191.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 45,567 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 6,510.There were 90 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 656 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 94. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.25 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 34.23 per 100,000 people. There have been 12,147,827 tests completed._ Newfoundland and Labrador: 352 confirmed cases (28 active, 320 resolved, four deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 356 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent. The rate of active cases is 5.37 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 13 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.77 per 100,000 people. There have been 64,967 tests completed._ Prince Edward Island: 84 confirmed cases (13 active, 71 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 881 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.28 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 64,712 tests completed._ Nova Scotia: 1,383 confirmed cases (78 active, 1,240 resolved, 65 deaths).There were seven new cases Tuesday from 888 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.79 per cent. The rate of active cases is 8.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 68 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 10.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 6.69 per 100,000 people. There have been 155,138 tests completed._ New Brunswick: 541 confirmed cases (82 active, 452 resolved, seven deaths).There were five new cases Tuesday from 477 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 1.0 per cent. The rate of active cases is 10.56 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 33 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 0.9 per 100,000 people. There have been 106,334 tests completed._ Quebec: 154,740 confirmed cases (14,854 active, 132,573 resolved, 7,313 deaths).There were 1,564 new cases Tuesday from 9,813 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 16 per cent. The rate of active cases is 175.06 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11,192 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,599.There were 36 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 229 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 33. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.39 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 86.19 per 100,000 people. There have been 2,270,207 tests completed._ Ontario: 130,910 confirmed cases (16,151 active, 110,951 resolved, 3,808 deaths).There were 1,676 new cases Tuesday from 37,916 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 110.88 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,711 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,816.There were 10 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 145 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 21. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.14 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 26.14 per 100,000 people. There have been 6,447,816 tests completed._ Manitoba: 19,376 confirmed cases (5,379 active, 13,577 resolved, 420 deaths).There were 245 new cases Tuesday from 2,289 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 11 per cent. The rate of active cases is 392.78 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 2,269 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 324.There were 13 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 92 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.96 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 30.67 per 100,000 people. There have been 366,708 tests completed._ Saskatchewan: 10,597 confirmed cases (4,663 active, 5,868 resolved, 66 deaths).There were 185 new cases Tuesday from 1,303 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 14 per cent. The rate of active cases is 397.03 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 1,852 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 265.There were six new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 15 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is two. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.18 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 5.62 per 100,000 people. There have been 274,464 tests completed._ Alberta: 72,028 confirmed cases (20,388 active, 51,000 resolved, 640 deaths).There were 1,727 new cases Tuesday from 7,433 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 23 per cent. The rate of active cases is 466.4 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 12,544 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 1,792.There were nine new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 89 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 13. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.29 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 14.64 per 100,000 people. There have been 1,534,783 tests completed._ British Columbia: 38,718 confirmed cases (10,278 active, 27,897 resolved, 543 deaths).There were 566 new cases Tuesday from 16,769 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 3.4 per cent. The rate of active cases is 202.67 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 4,824 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 689.There were 16 new reported deaths Tuesday. Over the past seven days there have been a total of 86 new reported deaths. The seven-day rolling average of new reported deaths is 12. The seven-day rolling average of the death rate is 0.24 per 100,000 people. The overall death rate is 10.71 per 100,000 people. There have been 845,737 tests completed._ Yukon: 58 confirmed cases (10 active, 47 resolved, one deaths).There were four new cases Tuesday from 85 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.7 per cent. The rate of active cases is 24.48 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of 11 new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is two.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is 2.45 per 100,000 people. There have been 5,607 tests completed._ Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed cases (zero active, 15 resolved, zero deaths).There were zero new cases Tuesday from 56 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 0.0 per cent. Over the past seven days, there have been a total of zero new cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is zero.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 6,629 tests completed._ Nunavut: 220 confirmed cases (44 active, 176 resolved, zero deaths).There was one new case Tuesday from 24 completed tests, for a positivity rate of 4.2 per cent. The rate of active cases is 113.46 per 100,000 people. Over the past seven days, there has been 38 new case. The seven-day rolling average of new cases is five.There have been no deaths reported over the past week. The overall death rate is zero per 100,000 people. There have been 4,649 tests completed.This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published Dec. 8, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Indonesia conducts regional election during pandemic

    JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia pushed forward with holding previously postponed regional elections on Wednesday despite concerns about doing so amid the ongoing pandemic.At least 105 million people were eligible to vote in elections being held to choose nine governors, 37 mayors and 224 district chiefs across 270 regions. The polls were originally supposed to be held in September but were delayed because of the virus and the number of organizers who got sick.The vote comes just days after Indonesia recorded its highest daily increase in new virus cases since the pandemic began — more than 8,000.The pandemic was impacting the logistics of voting. Masks were required for voters and poll workers. Polling stations opened earlier than usual and each voter was given a scheduled hour during which they could vote.LaporCOVID-19, a non-governmental community coalition collecting data on the pandemic, had called for the election to be postponed again.Holding the poll amid the "uncontrolled COVID-19 pandemic proves that that the government is ignorant of the health and safety of its citizens,” said Irma Hidayana, co-initiator of LaporCOVID-19.The group said it tracked 76 candidates in the election who had contracted the virus and four who died.Dida Ridwansyah, a voter in South Tangerang said he wasn't worried about the pandemic and felt the polls should be held.“If we are talking about the pandemic, we cannot predict when it will end. As long as we can apply the health protocols, it would be run well. As an Indonesian, we have to support this regional election,” Ridwansyah said.National COVID-19 Mitigation Task Force spokesman Wiku Adisasmito said adhering to health protocols would be key.“This regional election can only be said to be successful if it is held by enforcing health protocols so that there is no transmission of new cases,” Adisasmito saidIndonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, has reported more than 586,000 virus cases since the pandemic began with 18,000 deaths, the most in Southeast Asia.Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

  • Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute to be closed this week due to COVID-19 outbreak

    Marc Garneau Collegiate Institute will be closed this week to staff and students to allow Toronto Public Health to finish its investigation into a COVID-19 outbreak at the school.In a letter to parents and guardians on Tuesday, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said classes at the secondary school at 135 Overlea Blvd. are dismissed starting Wednesday until Friday, Dec. 18. The expected return date for students and staff will be after its winter break on Monday, Jan. 4.According to the Toronto District School Board's COVID-19 advisories page, as of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, there are 14 students with cases of COVID-19 at the school, seven of which have been marked as resolved. No staff members have tested positive.TPH is investigating all of the cases.Jacklyn Baljit, a communicable disease investigator for TPH, said in the letter that students and staff in "affected cohorts" have already been told to go into isolation."TPH recommends that all other students and staff self-monitor closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19. If you or your child develops symptoms, the person with symptoms should self-isolate and visit a COVID-19 Assessment Centre," Baljit said.The school's principal, Carlo Di Felice, said in a letter to parents and guardians that five new cases were identified at the school on Tuesday. These students were last in the school last Thursday and Friday. One student with COVID-19 was last in the building about two weeks ago, he said."As you know, school-wide COVID-19 testing was scheduled to begin this Thursday and will need to be adjusted. Once we receive information from TPH on next steps, we will share that with you," he said."I know this news will be concerning for our families and I want to thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. While students are at home, we will be shifting all classes to remote learning. Teachers will be contacting you shortly to provide more information."Two nearby schools, Thorncliffe Park Public School and Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, are also closed due to COVID-19 cases.Thorncliffe Park P.S. has 29 cases involving students, two involving staff and 17 are marked as resolved. Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy has seven cases involving students with one marked as resolved.

  • U.S. prosecutors say Montreal men ran $1M telemarketing scam

    MONTREAL — Federal prosecutors in the United States say they've charged five Quebec men with running a telemarketing scam that allegedly stole more than $1 million.The U.S. Department of Justice claims the men called people across the United States, telling them that they owed money for magazine subscriptions and that their credit would be damaged or they could face legal action if they didn't pay. Prosecutors say in a news release Tuesday that the men, who are from Montreal's West Island, continued to call victims who did pay, telling them they had additional debts.U.S. prosecutors say Ahmad Eraif, Mohamed Eraif, Jonathan Massouras, William Gampel and Kevin Gampel, who range in age from 26 to 37, face a total of 10 charges. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.The charges have been filed in Los Angeles and are related to several specific phone calls that targeted California residents.Prosecutors say the alleged offences were investigated by the RCMP and the U.S. Secret Service.Ciaran McEvoy, the public information officer at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, says the men are believed to be in Canada and have not yet been arrested.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.———This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship. The Canadian Press

  • Volkswagen explores new sales model for electric models in China

    Volkswagen AG is launching another sales model in China that will see the automaker open showrooms in city centres for electric vehicles (EV) and offer fixed prices, departing from the conventional sales system used by the wider industry. Last week, Volkswagen's joint venture with SAIC Motor opened its first showroom under this system in the eastern city of Hangzhou, according to a social media post. The German automaker said on Wednesday that customers can order vehicles at a fixed price directly through the company website, phone app or from authorised dealers.

  • Shawn Mendes reads out latest text messages with Camila Cabello

    And they're not what you would expect.

  • The Latest: Hong Kong re-imposes restaurant dining bans

    HONG KONG — Hong Kong is re-imposing a ban on in-restaurant dining after 6:00 p.m. and closing gyms, beauty parlours and other businesses and public venues as it tries to get a grip on the latest wave of coronavirus infections in the territory.Restaurants may only provide takeout between 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. and while open, must limit numbers of patrons at 50 per cent of capacity with diners restricted to two per table. Enforcement of the new measures will begin Thursday and remain in effect for two weeks.Hong Kong has already limited public gatherings to just two people and closed bars and other entertainment venues, and the new orders further reduce the number of shopping, dining and leisure options available to residents of the crowded city of 7.5 million. Swimming pools, night clubs, karaoke halls and mahjong parlours are also among the establishments ordered closed.Hong Kong on Wednesday reported an additional 100 cases, bringing its two-week total to 1,274. Most are cases of local transmission and the origins of 303 remain unknown, according to the government’s Center for Health Protection. Hong Kong has reported a total of 7,075 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 112 deaths.___THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:Deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S. have soared to more than 2,200 a day on average, matching the peak reached last April. The average cases per day has eclipsed 200,000 for the first time ahead of more holiday gatherings.Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration says Pfizer’s vaccine is strongly protective against COVID-19 and appeared safe in the agency’s initial review, setting the stage for possible approval within days in the U.S.— Britain rolls out COVID-19 vaccine shots; 90-year-old women gets first— Studies suggest AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe— 7-year-old girl in Chicago raises money for hospital’s pandemic gear___Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak___HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 686 new cases of the coronavirus, tying its second-highest daily jump since the emergence of the pandemic, as a resurgence driven by the greater capital area threatens to erase hard-won gains against the virus.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday that 536 of the new cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, where new clusters of infections have been popping up from seemingly everywhere, including restaurants, markets, saunas, hospitals, long-term care facilities and army units.The country’s caseload is now at 39,432, including 556 deaths. The agency said 149 among 8,699 active patients were in serious or critical condition, a group that is being closely monitored amid concerns about a possible shortage in intensive-care beds.South Korea had also reported 686 cases on March 2 during a major outbreak in its southeastern region, which health workers managed to contain by April with an aggressive test-and-quarantine campaign.While South Korea had been seen as a success story against COVID-19 since, critics said the country let its guard down by easing social distancing restrictions to the lowest tier in October, even as experts warned of a surge during cold weather months when people spend longer hours indoors.___DALLAS — Texas on Tuesday reported more than 15,000 newly confirmed daily cases of the coronavirus amid spikes in cases and hospitalization as winter approaches.The Texas Department of State Health Services also said 9,028 people were hospitalized across the state. Last week marked the first time Texas surpassed a daily count of 9,000 hospitalizations since a deadly summer outbreak.During the summer outbreak, the state saw the numbers of new daily cases go just past 10,000 for the first time. Since late November, the new daily cases have soared past 10,000 on several days, with 15,103 new cases reported Tuesday, according to state health officials.Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say Texas has had more than 23,000 COVID-19 related deaths so far, the second highest in the U.S.Over the last two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 17%, according to Johns Hopkins. The university says that one in every 309 people in Texas tested positive in the past week.___BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials abruptly ended a meeting Tuesday evening after the Boise mayor and chief of police said intense anti-mask protests outside the health department building — as well as outside some health officials’ homes — were threatening public safety.The request from Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise Police Department came just a few minutes after one health board member, Ada County Commissioner Diana Lachiondo, tearfully interrupted the online meeting to say she had to rush home to be with her child because protesters were banging outside her front door.The board had been expected to vote on a four-county mask mandate in Idaho’s most populated region.Coronavirus is so widespread in Idaho that hospital officials have repeatedly warned they are becoming overwhelmed and could be forced to implement “crisis standards of care” -- where the patients most likely to survive are given access to life-saving treatment because there aren’t enough of the resources to go around -- as soon as the end of the year.The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that at least 113,905 Idaho residents have been infected with coronavirus so far, including 2,012 new cases reported on Tuesday. So far at least 1,074 residents have died from COVID-19.___EDMONTON, Alberta — Canada’s Alberta is restricting restaurants and bars to delivery or takeout and closing casinos and gyms in an effort to fight the highest rate of new coronavirus infection of any province in the country.Alberta was the only province without a province-wide mask requirement. Conservative Premier Jason Kenney is now imposing a province-wide mask mandate in indoor public spaces, including workplaces, and is banning social gatherings of any size indoors or out.Kenney is also ordering the closure of recreation centres, libraries, theatres and personal service providers such as hair salons, barbers and nail bars. Infection numbers have also been over 1,000 since Nov. 24 and more than 1,600 a day for almost a week.___COLUMBIA S.C. — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley says her sister-in-law has died after contracting the coronavirus.Haley tweeted Tuesday evening that Rhonda Lee Nelson, sister of her husband Michael, “passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid.”According to an online obituary, Nelson, 53, lived in West Milton, Ohio, and died November 25. She was remembered as a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.”According to Nelson’s obituary, Tuesday’s memorial service was held at the Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Potsdam, Ohio.Haley provided no further details on Nelson’s death, which came as coronavirus numbers rise across the country and in states including Ohio. According to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,618 on Nov. 22 to 8,656 on Dec. 6.One in every 193 people in Ohio tested positive for the virus in the past week.Nelson’s obituary thanked her wide support network of family and friends “who have all showed their love for her through the years and even greater through her last days.” In her tweet, Haley said her sister-in-law “loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.”WASHINGTON — A second member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, attorney Jenna Ellis, has tested positive for the coronavirus.Her diagnosis came days after she attended a White House holiday party without a mask, according to two administration officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak about her condition publicly.Another member of Trump’s legal team, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, was hospitalized Sunday with the virus.Giuliani and Ellis have travelled across the country in recent weeks as part of Trump’s futile effort to subvert the Nov. 3 election, which he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.Ellis attended the White House holiday party on Friday night. Trump has continued to host large gatherings with hundreds of largely maskless guests despite the pandemic and his own administration’s warnings against them.Giuliani defended Ellis when he called into his radio show Tuesday from a Washington hospital. “All you can go by is the test you take,” Giuliani said. “If you are invited to a place and they test you and test you as negative, you go in. You don’t know you have it.”Ellis’ diagnosis was first reported by Axios.___LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- As Kentucky continues to wrestle with a pandemic that has killed more than 2,000 residents, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that hospitals in many parts of state are nearing full capacity, and warned that it could make it more difficult for people to receive proper treatment.The Democratic governor announced that hospital capacity for inpatient beds, ICU beds, or ventilators is at or above 80% in four parts of the state. ICU capacity in two zones, one along the Tennessee border, and one in eastern Kentucky, is over 90%. Beshear added that he does not anticipate that the state will run out of ventilators.Hospitalizations are up roughly 17% since the beginning of November, and Kentucky has averaged around 3,300 new cases per day in the past week alone, according to data released by the governor’s office.Kentucky on Tuesday reported 3,114 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 new virus-related deaths. Roughly 1,760 people are currently hospitalized, including 416 people in intensive care units and 207 on ventilators.___JACKSON, Miss. -- The number of people who have died of coronavirus complications in Mississippi surpassed 4,000 Tuesday, and health officials warned there will be more fatalities and hospitalizations if residents continue having non-essential social gatherings.“We are seeing ongoing heavy case burdens — many, many cases, rising deaths and increasing strain on our health care system,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said during a virtual press briefing.Dobbs said rising cases are attributable to social gatherings — funerals, parties, sporting events — where people are not following safety guidelines.“It’s not a joke — if we would just wear a mask in public and avoid nonessential social gatherings, the universe would be an entirely different place,” he said.Mississippi, with a population of about 3 million, has reported at least 4,017 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday evening. There have been at least 167,926 total cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, the health department said.The number of coronavirus hospitalizations has peaked in recent days as numbers of new cases have surged. However, the number of intensive care unit patients has not yet reached the record highs of the summer, although most units are full, Dobb said. That’s something he expects will change soon.___BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana expects to quickly administer its first two weeks of coronavirus vaccine doses within 48 hours of receiving the shipments.Edwards’ comments came Tuesday at panel discussion with three other governors at President Donald Trump’s “vaccine summit” in Washington.Edwards says Louisiana is holding weekly logistics discussions to ready for distributing and administering a vaccine and expects to receive 39,000 doses in its first shipment week and 40,000 vaccines the following week.Louisiana’s governor was the lone Democrat during the livestreamed talk that also included governors from Tennessee, Texas and Florida.___DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ longtime partner was discharged from a hospital Tuesday after undergoing treatment for the new coronavirus.First gentleman Marlon Reis was hospitalized over the weekend as a precaution after experiencing shortness of breath and a worsening cough after he was diagnosed on Nov. 28.The Democratic governor also was diagnosed with COVID-19 but has not experienced severe symptoms. He has been working from home in quarantine.Polis’ office said in a statement that Reis’ doctors at UCHealth at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have advised him to take steroids for two days as he recovers. Reis did not require supplemental oxygen during his hospital stay.___RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper unveiled a modified stay-at-home order on Tuesday that requires the state’s roughly 10.5 million residents to remain off the streets between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.The executive order set to take effect on Friday orders bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and personal care businesses closed by 10 p.m., though grocery chains and some retailers that sell groceries will be allowed to operate within the seven-hour window.On-site alcohol sales at bars must end by 9 p.m.Travel to and from work between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. is still permitted, as is travel to get food, gas, medical care or social services.Cooper hinted at further restrictions if spread does not slow.The order will remain in effect until Jan. 8.___HARRISBURG, Pa. — The nursing home industry is suing Pennsylvania, claiming Tuesday that the state illegally withheld more than $150 million that was intended to help long-term care facilities shoulder the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.The lawsuit contends the Department of Human Services is refusing to provide supplemental payments to nursing homes as required by law, depriving them of crucial funding to fight the pandemic.Adam Marles, president and CEO of LeadingAge PA, which represents hundreds of non-profit nursing homes statewide, says the nursing homes didn’t want to file the lawsuit but felt the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf had ignored “the clear language of state law” to “essentially steal more than $153 million from nursing homes battling a once-in-a-century pandemic.”The state denies the accusations.___WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says that he’s making a rapid recovery after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus and expects to be released from the hospital as early as Wednesday.Giuliani calling into his own radio show on WABC in New York said he decided to go to the hospital after being urged by the president’s physician. The 76-year-old former mayor of New York was admitted into Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Sunday. He says he has been treated with dexamethasone and remdesivir--some of the same drug treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalized with the virus in early October.Giuliani said the experience hadn’t changed his view that some Democratic-elected officials have gone too far by imposing restrictions to try to stem the spread of the virus.“This is a curable disease at this point,” said Giuliani, who added that virus-related restrictions are “destroying American business.”Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden. On numerous occasions he has met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask.The Associated Press

  • AP sources: Biden picks Fudge for housing, Vilsack for USDA

    WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden made two key domestic policy picks Tuesday, selecting Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge as his housing and urban development secretary and former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to reprise that role in his administration, according to five people familiar with the decisions.The picks highlighted Biden’s delicate balancing act as he builds out his Cabinet, seeking to diversify his picks and reward the coalitions that helped elect him while also following his instincts to surround himself with close allies who served in the Obama administration.Fudge, a former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was just elected to a seventh term representing a majority Black district that includes parts of Cleveland and Akron. Vilsack spent eight years as head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration and served two terms as Iowa governor.Their intended nominations were confirmed to The Associated Press by five people familiar with one or both of the decisions who spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting the president-elect’s announcement.Biden has viewed Fudge as a leading voice for working families and a longtime champion of affordable housing, infrastructure and other priorities, while Vilsack was selected in part because of the heightened hunger crisis facing the nation and the need to ensure someone was ready to run the department on day one, according to those briefed on the decision.As news outlets started reporting Fudge's selection as HUD secretary, she said on Capitol Hill that it would be “an honour and a privilege” to be asked to join Biden’s Cabinet, though she didn’t confirm she had been picked.“It is something in probably my wildest dreams I would have never thought about. So if I can help this president in any way possible, I am more than happy to do it,” she said Tuesday evening.A longtime member of the House Agriculture Committee and a fierce advocate for food stamps, Fudge was originally discussed to become agriculture secretary. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, the No. 3 House Democrat who gave Biden a key nod of support in the primaries, had strongly backed her, saying, “It’s one thing to grow food, but another to dispense it, and nobody would be better at that than Marcia Fudge.?But Clyburn on Tuesday telegraphed that she was up for another post. And she was warmly endorsed in a meeting Biden held with civil rights activists Tuesday to discuss diversity in his Cabinet.But not every name mentioned was greeted as well. Several of the civil rights leaders denounced Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and chief of staff to President Barack Obama, for what they called his failed leadership during the 2014 police killing of Laquan McDonald and said he would be an unacceptable choice for any Cabinet post, according to a person familiar with the conversation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.But when Vilsack's record was questioned by the group, Biden launched into a spirited defence of his longtime friend and ally, the person said.Biden’s relationship with Vilsack goes back decades. He was an early supporter of Biden’s first campaign for president in 1988 while Vilsack was the mayor of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He endorsed Biden a year before the 2020 election and campaigned tirelessly for him in Iowa, the nation’s first caucus state. Biden adopted aspects of Vilsack’s rural policy agenda as Democrats look to make up ground they’ve lost to Republicans in rural areas over the past decade.Vilsack entered politics in large part because of tragedy, when the mayor of Mount Pleasant was gunned down at a city council meeting in 1986. Vilsack, then a young lawyer, had grown up in Pittsburgh and moved with his wife, Christie, to her Iowa hometown. He was recruited to seek the mayor’s office, then served two terms in the Iowa Senate before being the first Democrat to win the governorship in 30 years.After two terms, Vilsack ran a 10-week campaign for the 2008 Democratic nomination before withdrawing and throwing his support to Hillary Clinton, even as Biden remained among the field. Vilsack was a finalist for Clinton’s running mate that year.Word of the picks broke the same day that Biden publicly unveiled his health team, including Xavier Becerra, California's attorney general, as his health secretary. The selection of Becerra, the son of a Mexican immigrant mother, came amid mounting pressure for Biden to diversify his hires.Many Black leaders cheered Biden's selection of retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be the nation’s first Black defence secretary, and they have pushed the incoming administration for more representation. Asian American Democrats also pressed members of the Biden transition team to expand the number of people of Asian descent in leadership posts.Fudge’s appointment would cut into the Democrats’ slim majority in the House. And while her seat is considered safely Democratic, an election for her replacement may be months off.Her immediate priority would be dealing with the eviction crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.A federal eviction moratorium runs through the end of 2020. Even if it was extended, more than 23 million renters would face eviction unless they are able to come up with some help to pay months in back rent.There is money for rental assistance in the current bipartisan COVID-19 relief effort. But most experts said Congress will have to do much more in terms of rental assistance and possibly working to extend the moratorium. Some expect the assistance could be needed for a year or two.Politico first reported the news of Fudge’s selection, while Axios was first to report Vilsack as agriculture secretary.___Lemire reported from Wilmington, Del. Associated Press writers Alan Fram in Washington, Kat Stafford in Detroit, Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, and Michael Casey in Concord, N.H., contributed to this report.Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller, Aamer Madhani And Jonathan Lemire, The Associated Press

  • Recipes with Julie Van Rosendaal: It's always a good time for baking some babka

    Hanukkah begins Dec. 10 this year — and that's always a good time to make some babka, and perhaps some sweet and savoury rugelach.Babka, which originated in Jewish communities in Poland and Ukraine, is often referred to as a cake, but is made with a yeasted dough, rich with butter, sugar and eggs.The dough is filled with any number of things — often chocolate or cinnamon-sugar — rolled, cut and twisted and tucked into a loaf pan, often topped with a smattering of streusel.Slices reveal a sticky swirl of filling, and though babka isn't quite as gooey as a sticky bun, it's marbled with enough sticky or chocolatey sweetness to make it delicious on its own, without needing butter. It looks complicated in all its golden contorted glory, but babka is quite forgiving, and worth the effort if you're looking for a pandemic baking project. And, it's fun to play around with different fillings to make your own custom babka.Similarly, rugelach (a shaped cookie with Jewish Polish origins) can be sweet or savoury, its buttery cream cheese pastry spread with jam or preserves, tahini, Nutella, cinnamon sugar … and scattered with finely chopped dark chocolate or nuts before cutting into wedges and rolling up, crescent roll-style to bake. For savoury rugelach, dial back the sugar and add some grated sharp cheese to the dough. The version below is made with 'everything' bagel spice blend.Chocolate or Cinnamon BabkaThis sweet dough is sticky before it has time to rise — resist the urge to add more flour. After a couple hours on the countertop, it will smooth out and be easy to handle. To make a cinnamon babka, skip the chocolate filling and mix together 1/4 cup very soft or melted butter, 3/4 cup soft brown sugar and about 2 tsp. cinnamon to spread over the dough. For Nutella babka, spread the dough with Nutella instead of the chocolate paste. If you want a streusel topping, mix 1/3 cup each flour and brown sugar with 2-3 Tbsp. soft butter, and scatter the crumble over the bread before baking. As it bakes, you can cover it loosely with a piece of foil if it's getting too dark.Ingredients:3/4 cup milk, warmed2 tsp. active (or instant) dry yeast 1/2 cup sugar3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces and softened2 large eggs1 tsp. vanilla1 tsp. saltChocolate filling:1/4 cup butter6 oz. dark or semi-sweet chocolate, chopped1/2 cup packed brown sugar1/4 cup cocoa1 egg, lightly beatenPut the milk into a large bowl (or the bowl of a stand mixer) and sprinkle it with the yeast and a pinch of sugar. Let stand for a few minutes, until it gets foamy. Add the flour along with the remaining sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla and salt and stir or beat with the dough hook attachment of your stand mixer until you have a sticky, smooth-ish dough. (It should be very soft and tacky.) Shape into a ball, place in the bowl, cover with a tea towel and set aside for a couple of hours.In a small saucepan, melt the butter and chopped chocolate over medium heat, stirring until smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the brown sugar and cocoa; the mixture will have the consistency of thick paste. (Alternatively, use Nutella!)Line two 4x8-inch loaf pans with parchment. Divide the dough in half — it won't have raised a huge amount — and on a lightly floured surface, roll each piece into a square or rectangle that's about 12x14 inches. Spread each piece with half the chocolate mixture. Starting at a long side, roll-up jelly roll style. (If you like, stick the rolls in the fridge or freezer for 15 minutes to make them easier to handle.)Cut each log in half lengthwise, and for each loaf lay the two pieces side by side and pinch them together at the top to join, then alternate the pieces back and forth over each other, like braiding, but with only two. Tuck into the baking pan, ends tucked down. If it's really long, you can fold the twisted roll in half to make it fit. Don't worry about it being perfect.Cover and let rise for another hour, and preheat the oven to 350˚F. Brush the tops of the loaves with beaten egg and bake for about 45 minutes, or until deep golden. (Some recipes say the bottoms should sound hollow when tapped, but I find the dough is too dense and loaded with chocolate for this to be an accurate gauge.) Makes two loaves.Sweet RugelachThe beauty of rugelach (besides them being super satisfying to make, and fancy without need for decoration), is that they're infinitely customizable: you could spread the dough with virtually any kind of jam or preserves, or Nutella, tahini—rummage through your cupboards, and use your imagination! This is also an ideal recipe if you're baking with a few kids—you can let each roll and customize their own portion of dough. If I use tahini, which is unsweetened sesame seed paste (and delicious paired with chocolate!) I spread it thinly and sprinkle with cinnamon-sugar before topping with chopped dark chocolate and/or nuts.Ingredients:1 cup butter, at room temperature1 8-oz. pkg cream cheese, at room temperature1/4 cup sugar1/4 tsp salt2 cups all-purpose flourFor Filling:1/2 cup apricot jam, marmalade or other preserves, or Nutella or tahinicinnamon-sugar (optional)1/4-1/2 cup finely chopped dark chocolate and/or nutsInstructions:In a large bowl, beat the butter, cream cheese, sugar and salt until smooth and creamy; add the flour and beat on low speed until you have a soft dough.Divide the dough into quarters and let rest for 10 minutes, or wrap and refrigerate for an hour, or overnight. When you're ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350˚F. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece out into a 10-inch circle. Spread with jam, tahini or other preserves. In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon, and sprinkle about 1 Tbsp. overtop (you can skip this if you're using sweet jam). Sprinkle with the chopped chocolate and/or nuts. (Resist loading on too much, so the filling doesn't spill out.)Cut the circle into quarters, and then each quarter into three, making 12 wedges. Roll each one up like a croissant, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Make for 15-20 minutes, or until golden. Makes 4 dozen rugelach.Savoury Everything Bagel & Cheddar RugelachIf you can't find an everything bagel blend, you can make your own—it's typically a combination of sesame and poppyseeds, salt, dehydrated garlic and onion, and sometimes nigella seeds and/or caraway. 1/2 cup butter, at room temperature1/2 pkg (4-oz.) cream cheese1/2-1 cup grated extra-old cheddar or Gouda 1 egg yolk1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour1/4 tsp salteverything bagel seasoning blendgrated Parmesan cheese (optional)beaten egg, for brushing (optional)In a large bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese until well-blended and smooth. Add the cheddar, egg yolk, flour and salt and beat on low speed with the paddle attachment of your stand mixer or stir by hand until the dough comes together. Turn it out onto the countertop and knead a few times, then divide in half, shaping each half into a disc, and let sit for 20 minutes.When you're ready to bake, preheat your oven to 350˚F. On a lightly floured surface, roll each piece of dough out into about a 12-inch circle (the dough should be about 1/8-inch thick). Sprinkle with 'everything' bagel seasoning and Parmesan (if you like) and roll gently so that it adheres to the dough (and sinks into it a bit).Cut each circle into quarters, then cut each quarter into three wedges, making 12 wedges out of each disc. Roll each wedge up like a crescent roll and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. If you like, brush with a little beaten egg or cream (which will make it more golden and glossy) and sprinkle with a bit more of the everything bagel blend.Make for 15-20 minutes, or until golden and set. Makes two dozen rugelach.