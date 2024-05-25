Minneapolis politics post-George Floyd: Four years later, what's changed?

Sam Woodward and Terry Collins
Updated ·6 min read

MINNEAPOLIS — Four years after the murder of George Floyd, the close-knit South Minneapolis neighborhood that saw protests and provocative chants of “Defund the police” has mellowed −but certainly not forgotten − the death that triggered a national debate about social justice and police reform.

As local leaders and residents explore long-term options for the corridor globally known as “George Floyd Square,” many question whether there has been any consequential progress on policing reform in the city since the tragedy.

“I can’t say nothing has changed, but we need more support to fully realize that change,” said Muhammad Abdul-Ahad, executive director of T.O.U.C.H Outreach, a Minneapolis violence prevention nonprofit. “People see things through different lenses.”

Cement walls and posters line the memorial of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota where George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May, 2020.
Cement walls and posters line the memorial of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota where George Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in May, 2020.

The quick push to defund

On May 25, 2020, Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on a defenseless Floyd’s neck in broad daylight for more than nine minutes. The horrific series of events was captured on cell phone video by Darnella Frazier, who was 17 years old at the time, and sparked a national movement.

For decades, local communities of color demanded action to their claims of police injustices, which were validated by a 2023 Department of Justice investigation. Cries to defund the police from protesters were augmented as local politicians tagged onto the demand.

In December 2020, the Minneapolis City Council unanimously approved a budget that shifted $8 million from the police department toward violence prevention and other services based on city performance recommendations.

However, by 2021, many council members who wanted to disband the police began walking back their declarations. Some said defunding was not meant to be taken literally and some said it was up for interpretation. Only two members who called for defunding police still sit on the council, a number of those members gone did not seek re-election or were defeated in the polls.

“When it was asked to me, they were very clear it was getting rid of the police,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said recently to USA TODAY. “So, clearly, it meant many different things to many different people.”

Frey, who received intense backlash for rejecting calls to defund the department, was booed out of a demonstration by protestors when he said just as much.

A mural outside of Unity Foods in Minneapolis, Minnesota depicts George Floyd. In May 2020, Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin right outside this convenience store and sparked nationwide protest over police brutality.
A mural outside of Unity Foods in Minneapolis, Minnesota depicts George Floyd. In May 2020, Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin right outside this convenience store and sparked nationwide protest over police brutality.

Despite scant demands for Frey's resignation, voters largely rejected the 2021 measure to replace the police and Frey handily won reelection. Meanwhile, Minneapolis police’s budget has grown − from $181 million in 2019 to $210 million in 2023 − as homicides, burglaries, and thefts are comparable to last year.

“My position hasn’t changed from the very beginning,” the mayor continued. “I said very clearly, ‘We need deep reform, we need a culture shift, but no, I don’t support defunding the police.’”

Part of that culture shift also includes having non-violence initiatives as police try to regain community trust, Abdul-Ahad said.

“There’s an unbelievable amount of hurt and pain that people still have,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told USA TODAY. “There’s no way of separating that trauma, whether it’s the people who live in the city and have lived through all of this, or the police officers from their experiences.”

The city will open two new community safety centers to provide social service agencies. The South Minneapolis center will also house the third precinct police station.

As city leaders praise measures that formed after Floyd’s death such as the Behavioral Crisis Response program, which sends out unarmed and trained staff specializing in intervention and mental distress, some council members express concerns about contracts of “violence interrupters.”

“We’re boots on the ground. We were there when the police weren’t, and we’re still here,” said Abdul-Ahad, whose organization does not currently have a city contract. “I hope the council understands the urgency to figure this out quickly. It’s getting warmer outside and that’s when crime heats up.”

Apr 20, 2021: Nic Hernandez and Emma Ruddock hug in celebration after hearing the verdict of Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
Apr 20, 2021: Nic Hernandez and Emma Ruddock hug in celebration after hearing the verdict of Derek Chauvin at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.

Justice beyond conviction

After Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death, and the three other Minneapolis officers involved were convicted of violating his civil rights, Minnesota’s top prosecutor knew that the work towards justice wasn’t over.

“Justice implies, for me, some form of restoration, true change,” Attorney General Keith Ellison told USA TODAY. “I always felt that we had to win this case in order to get justice, but winning the case wasn’t going to be justice.”

After the 2022 death of Amir Locke at the hands of another Minneapolis police officer, the state legislature passed restrictions on “no-knock” warrants. A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension report found that Hennepin County requested and executed the most in 2022.

O’Hara took over Minneapolis Police in 2022 and said a big area of reform he wanted to work on was culture and interacting with communities by auditing bodycam footage and taking corrective action.

The Minneapolis Police Officer Standards and Training Board couldn’t revoke Chauvin’s license without a criminal conviction for the murder. In 2023, the standards changed, and the board can now revoke licenses for conduct violations and use of excessive or unreasonable force.

O’Hara oversaw the Newark Police Department’s consent decree, similar to Minneapolis', to hold its department accountable for reform.

“Our people are tremendous, they truly are. They’re just working in a broken system,” O'Hara said.

But Hennepin County District Attorney Mary Moriarty, who has singled out Minneapolis Police for not working closer with her office, has a different take. "We need all hands on deck here to support actual deep reform and we don't have that here right now," Moriarty said.

“There was a lot of optimism”

Four years ago, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, was hopeful the trauma her district and the Black community endured would start a transformation.

“There was a lot of optimism about what that moment could bring,” Omar recently told USA TODAY.

Omar once championed the call to defund the police, but now, she said, instead of draining the force, she favors some resources put towards racial equity and community safety programs.

“[It] was an aspirational call, an outcry,” she said. “It’s something a lot of people hold onto and what is possible, the desire for there to be an allocation.”

She added congressional inaction on the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and the Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act stalled hopes for federal legislation. “The lack of transformative change has been heartbreaking,” Omar said.

Abdul-Ahad said while many would like to move on from Floyd’s death, collective action and results will help make that happen.

“We’re not just trying to rebuild the city’s infrastructure, we’re trying to rebuild its character, the trust, the communities. Even love.”

Sam Woodward can be reached at swoodward@gannett.com. Terry Collins can be reached at tcollins@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Floyd's Minneapolis: Politics and policing four years later

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li found guilty of murder, attempted murder after 2021 botched ambush in Stoney Creek

    A Hamilton jury has found Oliver Karafa and Lucy Li guilty of first-degree murder of Tyler Pratt and attempted murder of his partner, Jordyn Romano, in 2021. Cheers erupted in the courtroom when the jury confirmed its verdicts from Romano's friends and family, as well as Pratt's parents and sister. Romano sobbed, giving her mother a long hug. "Bye, Lucy," Romano shouted as Li was led out. Neither Karafa nor Li showed emotion as they learned the verdict or were sentenced. The Toronto residents st

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Kremlin Responds To Trump's Claim Putin Would Grant Him – And Only Him – A Particular Favour

    Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".

  • Teacher Accused of Abuse, Handing 'Inappropriate' Note to 14-Year-Old Dies by Suicide 2 Days Later

    Nicholas Bott died by suicide two days after being arrested on felony charges of child abuse and illegal contact with a minor or elderly person

  • Three missionaries, including American couple, killed by gang in Haiti

    Three missionaries, including a married couple from the US, were killed in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, on Thursday evening.

  • Footage Shows Scottie Scheffler’s Car Merely Crawling Through Crash Scene

    Louisville policeLouisville police released two video clips on Thursday of golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest, showing his car crawling slowly through a crash scene before a cop chased after him, whacked his windshield, and hauled him out of the driver’s seat to handcuff him.Scheffler was arrested as he was on his way to the PGA Championships at about 6 a.m. last Friday. He was accused of injuring a cop who was directing traffic at the scene of the fatal crash, and was charged with felony second-

  • 'Road rage' driver who threatened female motorist told to take anger management course

    A driver who shouted and swore at a lone female motorist has avoided being sent to prison - but has been ordered to complete an anger management course as part of his sentence. Peter Abbott, 60, was convicted of using threatening abusive or insulting words or behaviour against Samantha Isaacs during the incident outside a Tesco petrol station in Bournemouth, Dorset, on 25 August last year. After the trial at Poole Magistrates' Court, the judge sentenced him to a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 18 months and disqualified him from driving for 18 months.

  • 'Looking over our shoulders': A killing looms large in a little B.C. town

    LUMBY, B.C. — Something has shifted in the pretty little village of Lumby, B.C. It's subtle, say residents of the community of 2,000 people, nestled in the hills of the North Okanagan in B.C.'s Interior. Few people now gather outside coffee shops on the main street along Highway 6. Posters on the school doors require visitors to check in or call the office to be let in. Heart-shaped stickers saying "Justice for Tatjana" are plastered on storefronts and car windows. It used to be the sort of plac

  • Joe Scarborough Drops S-Bomb On Live TV Over Nikki Haley's Trump 180

    “This is how people spread disinformation and lies and get away with it," the MSNBC anchor said of Haley's "cynical" reasons for backing Trump.

  • Passenger assaulted flight attendant who helped nurse try to give him Narcan, feds say

    The bloody and chaotic scene unfolded on a flight to Alaska, feds say.

  • Trump rants about ‘bookkeeping error’ in latest attack on hush money judge

    Former President Trump took to social media Friday evening lashing out at the judge overseeing his hush money trial, suggesting the charges in the case were based on a simple “bookkeeping error.” “The bookkeeping error that I am being incorrectly and unconstitutionally prosecuted for is the fact that a bookkeeper, innocently and correctly, called a…

  • Hackers release corporate data stolen from London Drugs, company says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — Retailer London Drugs says cybercriminals who stole files from its corporate head office last month have released some of the data after it refused to pay a ransom.

  • Comer criticizes ‘repeat offenders of breaking decorum’ during congressional hearings

    House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday pinned the blame of last week’s raucous contempt hearing on a few “repeat offenders of breaking decorum” on Capitol Hill. “It’s very unfortunate. It wasn’t the first time, I hope it’s the last time,” Comer quipped in an interview on CNN. “The members that…

  • RCMP officer's social media posts prompt calls for suspension from First Nation chief

    BELLA BELLA, B.C. — A British Columbia First Nation is calling for the suspension and removal of an RCMP officer from Bella Bella over social media posts he made before joining the Mounties.

  • Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice

    Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Erdogan and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case

  • Man accused of stomping on gosling facing animal cruelty charge

    A 68-year-old Ottawa man has been charged after allegedly stomping on a newly hatched gosling outside a strip mall in Kanata earlier this week.Ottawa police said they responded to an animal cruelty call near Hazeldean Mall around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, the morning following the incident"It appears that Canada Geese laid eggs in this area, and on May 21st, a suspect stomped on one of the hatched babies," police said on the social media platform X.On Friday, police said the man has been charged with

  • American Airlines retreats after blaming a 9-year-old for not seeing a hidden camera in a lavatory

    FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines has distanced itself from a court filing in which the carrier said a 9-year-old girl should have noticed there was a camera taped to the seat of an airplane lavatory. A former flight attendant is accused of luring girls to use the lavatory after taping his iPhone to the toilet seat. The 9-year-old's family flew from Texas to California on American last year and sued the airline after the FBI told them that videos of the girl were found on the flight att

  • 'Killer clown' victim's son reflects on 33-year fight for justice

    For over 30 years, the "killer clown" has captivated investigators, Florida residents and true crime followers around the world. Marlene Warren, a mother of two, was shot and killed in front of her son by a clown who approached her door and gave her balloons and flowers. While the scary situation made headlines at the time, and remained a major unsolved mystery for a decade, Warren's son Joey Ahrens told "20/20" in an exclusive interview that it left a hole in his heart that has never been filled.

  • White Man Allegedly Sicced His Pit Bull on Black Security Guard After Hurling Racial Slur

    The victim sustained severe injuries to his chest and right hand